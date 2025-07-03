Louise Roseingrave

June 2025

'Benefit Must Outweigh Risk' - vaccine injured hear insights into legal action
More than fifty people attended a Vaccine Injury Compensation Scheme meeting in Dublin
  
Public Meeting Seeks to Hear from Covid Vaccine Injured
Meeting takes place in Dublin on June 26
  
'In the Midst of a Massive Cover-Up'
- Marcus de Brun at the Medical Assembly outside the Irish Medical Council
  
Public Service Card or Digital ID?
One State body has issued a fine to another over use of Biometric ID
  
Mother on a Mission
Henrietta's son died suddenly 16 days post vaccine
  
Some Personal News
Dear reader,
  
Cancelled: Big Gay Hike at Croagh Patrick
Winds predicted to pick up at precisely 12noon
  
May 2025

"Child of Drag"
Has Mayo Pride overstepped the Mark?
  
"Undertake Not to Make Comments Publicly"
Dr Marcus de Brun publishes legal letter from Irish Medical Council
  
Doctor de Brun issued a 'drop the case' offer by IMC
Medic says he received written confirmation of letter
  
The Case against Dr Marcus de Brun
GP appears before Irish Medical Council on June 10th
  
