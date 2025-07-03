Louise Roseingrave
Sickness Peaked Two Years Post 'Pandemic' - OECD
Report offers insight into health trends via labour force
15 hrs ago
Louise Roseingrave
12
1
June 2025
'Benefit Must Outweigh Risk' - vaccine injured hear insights into legal action
More than fifty people attended a Vaccine Injury Compensation Scheme meeting in Dublin
Jun 29
Louise Roseingrave
21
16
Public Meeting Seeks to Hear from Covid Vaccine Injured
Meeting takes place in Dublin on June 26
Jun 23
Louise Roseingrave
19
29
'In the Midst of a Massive Cover-Up'
- Marcus de Brun at the Medical Assembly outside the Irish Medical Council
Jun 20
Louise Roseingrave
60
23
Public Service Card or Digital ID?
One State body has issued a fine to another over use of Biometric ID
Jun 12
Louise Roseingrave
31
24
Mother on a Mission
Henrietta's son died suddenly 16 days post vaccine
Jun 6
Louise Roseingrave
31
14
Some Personal News
Dear reader,
Jun 3
Louise Roseingrave
70
74
Cancelled: Big Gay Hike at Croagh Patrick
Winds predicted to pick up at precisely 12noon
Jun 1
Louise Roseingrave
33
15
May 2025
"Child of Drag"
Has Mayo Pride overstepped the Mark?
May 29
Louise Roseingrave
65
52
"Undertake Not to Make Comments Publicly"
Dr Marcus de Brun publishes legal letter from Irish Medical Council
May 20
Louise Roseingrave
46
13
Doctor de Brun issued a 'drop the case' offer by IMC
Medic says he received written confirmation of letter
May 14
Louise Roseingrave
31
10
The Case against Dr Marcus de Brun
GP appears before Irish Medical Council on June 10th
May 13
Louise Roseingrave
46
13
