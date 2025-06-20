Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

Mike Keegan
Jun 20

Dr. Pat Morrissey and John Waters ...Book Signing ...next Wens. evening 7pm, ...McNamaras Pub, Main Street, Scarriff, Co. Clare. ...John's new book...'The Abolition of Reality' .... essential reading for ALL educational establishments ... Mike Keegan. ( facilitator )

J. P. Bruce
Jun 20

It is very difficult to comprehend the extent of evil in today's world. It is hard to accept that ordinary decent people collude with evil by staying quiet about what's going on. Maybe they can't quite comprehend the extent of it either. Maybe a few know full well what's going on but have convinced themselves that it's all to the good. I don't know what's in anyone's head.

About thirty years ago I read a letter in The Irish Times from a retired editor of a national newspaper. He was apologising to the people for having ignored the sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church during the 1960s and earlier. He knew full well what was going on but quashed any reporting of it in his paper.

The same is happening now. But your persistence in covering this matter surely means one thing. Press editors, and journalists generally can never say they didn't know the truth. They do.

