“We have done our best to try and say what happened was wrong, what is currently going on is wrong and we are in the midst now of a massive cover up. And I think most people - and the five thousand people who have signed the petition - realise, that this Institution behind me doesn’t want anybody here, it doesn’t want any questions asked. It wants to cover this up and to whitewash this so it’s great that we have got a foothold. A place to start the dialogue and I hope it will extend from here.” - Dr Marcus de Brun.

Ten days ago at 7.39am I sent a press release out to all newspapers.

Letting them know about the Medical Freedom Assembly taking place outside the Irish Medical Council. These are all newspapers that know my name, my work, my stance on ‘the covid’.

I can be naive at the worst of times but I sincerely thought, this petition in support of Irish doctors that spoke out against covid policies, presented a very easy way for newspapers to cover a controversial topic.

But alas! The hush up remained. I don’t blame my fellow reporters. As I said at the Assembly, I am not sure that I was alone in attempting to get the message out. Not to those that already knew. To those that didn’t. This is the whole point of news journalism. The job is to inform.

At 3am on the morning of June 10 I woke up in a state of terror. This is me and public speaking. I was fine up to that moment. I tried to explain it to Dr Pat Morrissey on the road to Dublin.

“It feels like the weight of the world on my shoulders. What could or can I say that would make a difference now. What could I say that would hit a nerve with someone that has the power to do something about it? How can I possibly convey in words the damage of the last five years?”

There isn’t any possible way of course. No line, nor soundbite could do it justice. Dr Morrissey very aptly quoted Mattias Desmet, the great philosopher of the covid era.

“Just tell the truth. Just keep telling the truth.”

I must apologise to those that approached me to say hello ahead of the Assembly speeches. Before any public speaking mission, I am in fight or flight mode. Every inch of me wants to bolt. People are speaking directly to me, but I can barely take in their features. I’m sorry that I am a catastrophic failure in this regard.

“Ahhm. Ahhhm. All I hear is ahhhhm. Why do you sound like you can’t breathe? And what are you wearing? Why couldn’t you put on a nice top and jacket like Nicola Tallant?”

My neighbour. Who cuts his own turf by hand. This is the voice of truth, dear reader. Pure unadulterated, North Clare Truth.

The real truth is, I can barely look those injured by the disgusting covid vaccine poison in the eye anymore. People that I reassured and promised and consoled and bolstered - ‘keep telling the truth.’

I really had no idea.

The hecklers said “Call It What It Is!”

“It is not a covid vaccine call it what it is!”

This is a fair statement. At the time of the writing of that five part series, I found myself in the comments section of Aisling O’Loughlin’s Telegram channel asking people to lay off attacking the vaccine injured. One sincere chat member asked me what I thought was going on.

“Biowarfare,” I had replied (2023).

The people at the Medical Freedom Assembly in Dublin are not my target audience. You are a wonderful group of supportive, kind, understanding, persistent, courageous, straight talking, God’s children.

But you are not my target audience.

I am not writing for you. I am writing for the newspapers that refuse to publish me. I am writing for the authorities that wish I would quieten down. I am writing for the Coroners and the barristers and solicitors that watch from a distance. I am writing out of duty to the vaccine injured. The people who were told by my own profession that the pharmaceutical response to the so-called pandemic was ‘safe and effective’. I am writing for my neighbours here in Kilshanny - who are watching; curious to see how will I get on, with this insurmountable battle.

Here’s the Ending: I don’t win. We don’t win. We have spectacularly lost. Members of my own family took mRNA jabs and still, they wonder, why I feel so strongly about it. Patrick E Walsh and his colleagues, report excess deaths of more than 24,000. We lost this war, catastrophically.

But we can still tell the truth. That is important.

I do not care how many of you attack me. I do not care how many of you think you can outwit me, better me, beat me. I don’t care.

It is not about winning. It is not about outsmarting or usurping others’ efforts for a few slaps on the back on or any other bullshit. It’s about standing in the gap and telling the truth because surely, that is the very least we can do.

“Transfection!” - one lady shouted. This word is familiar. She approached me later in the day, outside the Dáil. She looked me in the eye, explained what she was talking about and gave me a piece of paper that I could use as a start point for research. I appreciate this approach.

I can’t remember why the word Transfection is familiar. I have definitely read about it in relation to ‘covid vaccines’ (Pardon!) So given that it is now past 2am, and I know he is still up, I defer the question to a man of much greater knowledge that myself, Dr Geoff Pain Phd, whose insights I’ve been reading since he got in touch with me following the very first post on this Substack. (It featured Robert Malone.)

Here is Geoff Pain’s reply:

“Hi Louise, PubMed has 281,136 peer-reviewed papers on Transfection. Starting in 1948 and peaking in 2004.”

In Dublin on June 10th, things were slightly different for me this time, since I have a new job. I am Campaigns Director Ireland for CitizenGO.

“It’s a data harvesting outfit,” came the detractors.

“It is freemasonic,” said the suspicious.

Hey, everyone. Give me proof. Back up your arguments with evidence. That is journalism. Speculation is not journalism. Opinions are not journalism. Stay factual. It is in all our best interests.

And so we go back to basics. And celebrate the basics.

Because here, amongst all the newspapers that received the press release circulated about the CitizenGo petition, that more than 5,000 people signed, one newspaper published it. Hallelujah!

On Page Three of this week’s edition of the Wicklow Times, here it is:

The Wicklow Times’ editor is Shay Fitzmaurice, a brother of Gerry Fitzmaurice, the first newspaper owner to give this reporter a job all the way back in 2005. Gerry Fitzmaurice was managing editor of a small but significant little outfit, called the North County Leader.

Gerry Fitzmaurice told me he only gave me the job for one reason. Because I kept showing up, being a pain in the ass.

“You kept on persevering,” he said.

It’s a funny thing, because I thought Gerry Fitzmaurice was just being rude, not replying to my emails. So I started calling into the office. Being polite and charming. Asking for a chance. And they got sick of me in there.

Someone said, ‘will you give her a chance?’ And Gerry Fitzmaurice capitulated.

And then we spent the next six months attacking Fingal County Council. And Leo Varadkar showed up over in Castleknock. And we covered the Rose of Tralee, featuring, bizarrely, someone who is now the Lord Mayor of Dublin.

And then I got a job offer, and Gerry Fitzmaurice gave me a shite reference, fully deserved, because he had molded my little journalism career, and we fought like cats and dogs, and I broke all the office rules by dating his son, and then I moved on to a newspaper in Cork.

I just love that the Wicklow Times has printed this story. I just love that there is an editor still willing to ‘rattle a few cages.’ And I have to credit Patrick E Walsh for his genius idea to track excess deaths locally. Because (it is my experience at least) that Ireland is still tribal. After all these hundreds of years, local news is what hits a nerve.

So thank you Shay Fitzmaurice for the coverage.

Dr Marcus de Brun’s hearing has been postponed until next month.

A number of the complaints against him to the IMC have been withdrawn.

The petition to the Irish Medical Council remains open

Watch Dr Marcus de Brun’s speech on June 10 here

Watch Dr Pat Morrissey’s speech here

Watch TD Mattie McGrath’s speech here

Watch my speech here

Watch MP Andrew Bridgen’s speech here

The links above are X (Twitter) posts. The same MCompass Media videos can be viewed on Facebook here - thanks to Anna Kavanagh.

