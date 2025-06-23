Recipients of all brands of covid vaccines who suffered adverse effects are invited to attend a public meeting in Dublin this week.

Aontú rep for the Dún Laoghaire area, Mairead Tóibín, is organising the meeting, which will focus on the Vaccine Injury Compensation Scheme.

“Victims are being left in limbo for years now on the promise of a Vaccine Injury Compensation Scheme,” Ms Toíbín said.

“It was first mooted by the then Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in 2021.”

The government has a moral obligation to the vaccine injured, according to Ms Toíbín.

“Ireland had one of the highest uptakes of Covid 19 vaccines at over 85% and yet we are in the minority in the EU without a proper compensation scheme,” Ms Toíbín said.

The public meeting is expected to examine logistical and legal pathways for injured recipients to access help and advocate for further scrutiny of data such as depleted booster uptake in the health sector.

Medical professionals and people who suffered injuries post covid vaccine are expected to address the meeting, which takes place in the Rochestown Lodge Hotel, Dún Laoghaire at 7.30pm on Thursday June 26th.

In a press statement issued to media today, Ms Tóibín urged the State to implement the scheme as a matter of urgency.

“Many people who have suffered from Covid vaccine injuries feel stonewalled, even when seeking information or acknowledgment of their injuries. Some have even travelled abroad to obtain detailed reports of their health status,” she said.

A native of Navan, Ms Toíbín is a qualified pharmacist.

“Most people taking the Covid vaccines were strongly encouraged to do so, largely from a sense of moral duty towards protecting others,” she said.

“It’s high time this government lived up to its moral obligations.”

In December 2020 an expert group chaired by Mr Justice Charles Meenan recommended that a State Vaccination Compensation Scheme be put in place as a matter of urgency stating, ‘a strong moral argument that the State which actively encourages vaccination, should accept responsibility for those who suffer harm as a result’.

At the time, Taoiseach Mícheál Martin confirmed a compensation scheme would be developed.

He said the (then) Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and (then) Minister for Justice Helen McEntee have received the Meenan report and both would be giving the report recommendations ‘further consideration.’

In a report for the Irish Times published December 16 2020, Colin Gleeson recorded that the Taoiseach had been challenged about indemnity offered to pharmaceutical companies involved in the production of covid vaccines:

“Taoiseach Mícheál Martin said both Ministers were working on a vaccine compensation scheme after he was challenged about the indemnity offered to pharmaceutical companies developing the Covid-19 vaccine. “He said the Cabinet agreed a compensation scheme would be developed after considering the Meenan report.”

Meanwhile, earlier today the HSE apologized to and compensated a 13-year-old child who was administered the wrong covid vaccine at a vaccination centre. Judge Fiona O’Sullivan HSE heard that Ella Mockler Mulhern (17) was treated with a used needle when she attended the vaccination centre in Citywest Hotel, in Dublin 2021.

The child was awarded a €20,000 compensation.

Reporter Ray Managh writes:

“Barrister James Cross told Judge Fiona O’Sullivan in the Circuit Civil Court on Monday that Ella Mockler Mulhern, now within six weeks of her 18th birthday, had suffered significantly as a result of the HSE’s triple take on negligence and breach of duty.”

“Mr Cross told Judge Fiona O’Sullivan HSE staff administered the wrong vaccination when Ella attended a vaccination centre in Citywest Hotel, Saggart, Dublin, in August 2021. And the barrister revealed how a nurse had done so with a needle used already on one of three other people. Ella’s father Niall Mulhern, of Beech Park, Lucan, County Dublin, told the court in written evidence that the second vaccination had been administered without discussion with and the consent of either himself or his daughter.”

The child, now almost 18, ‘had been upset and distressed by what had happened and had been unable to attend school for almost a month,’ the report states.

“Ella had to undergo tests for Hepatitis C and HIV, suffering psychological sequelae as a result and also developing a fear of doctors. “Just under a year later Ella had developed an abscess which had ruptured during her school sports day causing her considerable further distress and which had to be treated with antibiotics. It was not known if this had been due to the treatment she had received in Citywest.”

Read Judge Meenan’s report On the Vaccine Compensation Scheme:

Expert Group Report to Review the Law of Torts and the Current Systems for the Management of Clinical Negligence Claims

