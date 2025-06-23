Louise Roseingrave

Dr Anne McCloskey
Jun 23

Aontú's hypocrisy is beyond belief. I, as a practicing doctor and all-Ireland deputy leader and northern chair of the party told Peadar Tobín AND HIS SISTER, Mairead, with evidence of the certain harms which would follow the jab rollout. I told them that if they trusted me, that they would be the only party on the island who would call the covidiocy correctly. They refused to listen.

I had no option but to resign my seat on Derry City council in protest at the lockdowns and jab coercioon. My resignation was followed by that of the entire six-county leadership, which included a senior nurse and an undertaker. Meanwhile, I have it on good authority that from Aontú's Meath constituency office, lifts to vaccination centres were provided, including to young people! Now Aontú are bleating about vaccine injuries, when they regard it as politically safe to do so. It's truly sickening.

1 reply by Louise Roseingrave
John Brophy
Jun 23

Unsafe and ineffective, in fact downright deadly. The sad thing is that those who died will not be showing up at any meetings, and that includes the babies who did not make it to term. It is too early to assess long term effects as the jabs are still being rolled out and sleeves being rolled up.

