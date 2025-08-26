“I saw you sitting at the window of the Ivy Tower in a green dress and you were smiling,” the stranger said. “That’s when I decided to come in.”

How’s that for an opener?

I bumped into this same man multiple times on Saturday, moving around the Mise Eire event, meeting old friends and new. In the end, he’d secured selfies with Stephen Kerr and Susanne Delaney of the Irish Inquiry, to taunt his work colleagues with on Monday.

“Oh they’re slagging me, calling me ‘far-right’, all of it,” he laughed.

“But really you’re going to be the number one attraction, because everyone will want to hear a first hand account, isn’t it true?” I said.

“A hundred per cent,” he responded emphatically.

The forced exile of Kerr’s Mise Eire festival from Leitrim to County Mayo marked the first in a series of blunders perpetrated by his motley crew of avowed enemies. I am sorry to laugh, but it’s hard to take these people seriously.

The voice of a man with a woman’s name emanating over radio airwaves into farm kitchens, denouncing the existence of evil arsonist fascists surely generated a bit of mirth at the Mart.

General Humbert couldn’t have executed it better as Kerr tried to keep the new location a secret to save the staff from savage attacks. But lo it emerged, the festival, named for Padraig Pearse’s epic nationalist lament for Ireland, would now take place at the Ivy Tower Hotel, better known to locals as the Welcome Inn.

And so it was within the walls of this Tudor-style institution in the centre of town that Mise Eire passed off peacefully on Saturday. In truth it had the celebratory vibe of a distant cousin’s wedding, whereby everyone in the family was allowed to be as eccentric as they like and do old fashioned things like talk and sing and dance.

Tomorrow marks the 226 year anniversary of the Castlebar Races, the title given to one of the great battles of the 1798 Rebellion, when United Irishmen bolstered by French Revolutionary troops drove out an army of British Crown forces despite being outnumbered three to one. They did this with the help of local knowledge and went on to establish the Republic of Connacht which, according to Wikipedia, lasted 12 days.

The leaders were subsequently shipped to Dublin and hanged, marking an abrupt end to the 1798 Rebellion and a pre-cursor to Pearse’s own demise.

Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire, anyone?

Studying Irish at University College Cork as part of a Bachelor of Arts degree, we spent weeks engrossed in the depths of this great Irish language epic, the Lament of Art O’Leary. Set against the backdrop of the Penal Laws, it tells the story of the murder of O’Leary in the Muskerry Gaeltacht between Millstreet and Macroom in 1773. His refusal to sell a fine horse to a Protestant magistrate for a token sum led to his being declared an outlaw and hunted down.

On the same day of the Mise Eire assembly in Castlebar the Irish Times published a front page article on the modern day threat posed by the Irish Republican Brotherhood.

The organisation, which doesn’t recognise the legitamacy of the Irish State, is currently headed up by Clare native, John Flanagan, whose ancestral homeplace is across the road from my own cottage. And the story goes that the woman of that house would stop for such lengthy chats, sitting outside on the wall, that the cows would make their own way to the meadow, here in Kilshanny, now amalgamated into Lisdoonvarna parish, along with Doolin and Toovahera.

This is a beautiful thing about Ireland, this tradition of stopping to talk. In reality John Flanagan has made no secret of his so-called clandestine IRB activities. Anybody that’s interested in finding out what he’s up to can just rock on down to one of the pubs in Doolin and ask. Which kind of takes the sting out of Conor Gallagher’s exposé on the topic, but the Irish Times won’t tell you that.

Which leads me to the reason I was asked to speak at the Mise Eire event; censorhip of the press, which I’ve been writing about here since my own exile from mainstream media.

On Friday last, the day before the festival, I’d rang the Mayo News about an article published on it’s website containing the following paragraphs:

It’s a bizarre line this ‘Roseingrave felt the need to pray a Rosary on the side of a mountain.’ Surely a reporter need only state the fact that I did indeed pray the Rosary in public. Missing capital letters for Sacred Heart.

It’s also a factually incorrect statement, as the Rosary took place in the Octagon in Westport and was publicly advertised as such.

In any case, I dialled the Mayo News and got through to advertising, despite selecting the newsroom option. Which lead me to suspect that perhaps the newsroom doesn’t exist anymore, which wouldn’t be a jaw-dropping surprise.

“Can I speak to this reporter, her name is Bridin Ni Fhearraigh-Joyce?” I asked slowly. It’s not exactly a name that rolls off the tongue. Perhaps because it’s an odd mix of double-barrelled Irish and English, sort-of jarring in its inconsistency. “Who?” said the lady in advertising, which didn’t surprise me either. “It’s a by-line on this article that’s been written about me - a reporter these last twenty years - inferring that I am a far-right rascist because I am Catholic. I’m due to speak at this Mise Eire festival happening in Castlebar tomorrow, which apparently is the most controversial thing in the world, ever.”

She started laughing and we had a bit of a giggle before she explained that the Mayo News was bought out by a media group called Iconic a few years back and a lot of the content is now produced in something called a hub up in Donegal and perhaps that’s where the article originated.

A search reveals the following:

“Iconic Media Group is a trusted provider of comprehensive digital media services.”

“There must be an editor though is there?” I said, half afraid the answer might come back negative. “Yes Michael Duffy is the editor of the newspaper.” “Okay, then he has to stand over that surely? Obviously it’s unacceptable.”

And the lady on the phone agreed that yes the inference in the article is unacceptable and she took my number to pass on to Editor Michael Duffy so that he can phone me and try to explain how this happened and how it can be rectified.

But no phone call came. And I can understand why.

Michael Duffy, holding the title of Editor of the newspaper, has no control of whatever drivel is emanating out of the digital ‘hub’ in Donegal. And as such how can he try to defend it?

This is the sorry state to which journalism in Ireland is now reduced.

On Sunday, a new article landed.

Rather pluckily I must say, Ms Ni Fhearraigh-Joyce claimed to have attended the Mise Eire festival, where she would have been sitting right in front of me as I recounted the details of her previous report to the audience. In fact, the first words out of my mouth were how the disintegration of the Fourth Estate means there is nothing to hold power to account in Ireland and as such, there is no functioning democracy either.

The reporter selected an article I’d written on the descecration of the Child of Prague for use as a mascot for the promotion of Mayo Pride (link to ‘Child of Drag’ article) last June.

And of course Mayo Pride had to apologise for that desecration, because it effectively amounted to a hate crime against the Catholic faithful, not to mention Irish cultural heritage.

I used the phrase ‘claimed to attend’ the Mise Eire festival because I’ve no idea honestly, if the reporter did attend or not, she didn’t have the courtesy to introduce herself. It’s a pity because it’s important to have these conversations face to face, in a spirit of respect and civility. And yet over and over again we find, that’s not possible, because there’s no defence for these wild accusations.

In any case, what Ni Fhearraigh-Joyce did do beautifully -if inadvertently- was to name the Kalergi Plan in her article, something I don’t think I’ve seen in digital mainstream before, so that’s quite the feat. God works in mysterious ways.

How many readers googled the Kalergi Plan to find out what it is, particularly because she described it as a conspiracy theory according to the Institute of Strategic Dialogue? Would an entity that operates under such a title, have any reason to describe it as such, one might ask?

She quotes just one line from English author and panellist John Hamer, who was sitting next to me.

“We are the dominant race in the world.”

I didn’t actually hear him say that, on account of suffering from the usual stage fright.

So in order to check if John Hamer had in fact said this line, which seemed so odd sitting there in the story in a total lack of context, I did this old fashioned thing that reporters used to do and I contacted him.

“Is that an accurate quote?” I asked. “Yes it is,” he replied. “But one correction, I am from Scarborough not Stroud!”

I asked Mr Hamer would he mind qualifying the quote and providing some context please. He said no problem and that he would send an email today. (Updated below)

Here’s how the digital hub reporter dealt with our fellow panellist, barrister Una McGurk, whose contributions on the question of immigration were based on the government’s own policy document titled Project 2040, which has formed part of the Programme for Government for almost a decade and was championed by Fine Gael’s Simon Coveney.

“Speaker and barrister Una McGurk spoke about a secret plan that the Irish government is plotting, which “people need to know”. Una said that the government plans to put an additional 2.6 million people in Ireland by 2040 - which in her opinion is a policy spearheaded by Fine Gael.”

Link

Appearing unaware of the existence of Project 2040, Ni Fhearraigh-Joyce opted to qualify McGurk’s claims by ‘putting them into perspective.’

“To put these claims into perspective, - there are currently 1,554 people staying in International protection accommodation centres in Mayo, according to the Department of Justice, as of August 10.”

The plucky reporter appears to be telling her discerning readers…

‘You aint seen nothing yet!’

“The census of 2022 estimates the county’s population to be 137,970 people. However, no information is safe; As one might expect from this type of event, a speaker on the panel questioned the legitimacy of the census population figures,” she wrote.

I can’t make head nor tail of the above sentence, mostly because of the capital letter stuck in it like a middle finger to basic grammar.

What exactly does ‘as one might expect from this type of event’ mean? It’s the reporter’s job to tell us what the event was about, not presume that we already know, surely? And which speaker on the panel said this? There were only three of us and one moderator.

My own contribution to the day’s events was whittled down to the following:

“Louise Roseingrave was more subdued in her opinions in comparison to the other panelists. The writer focused on her catholicism in her answers to questions posed by Derek Domino. Roseingrave mainly spoke about her pro-life views and her commitment to her religion.”

Missing a capital C for Catholicism. Omission of all the points on censorship of the press (LOL) plus my polite critique of her own work but otherwise on point.

And believe it or not dear reader, among the many hundreds in attendance of all different faiths and none, not one person at Mise Eire attacked me for speaking about my religious beliefs. Acceptance of diversity of opinion, I believe that’s called, a concept becoming ever more alien in Irish media, as the Iconic digital hub spectre illustrates.

Happily, the discussion event was filmed for broadcast, as was the previous talk featuring authors John Waters, Thomas Sheridan and Brehon Law expert Kevin Flanagan, so people will be able to absorb the material for themselves and conduct their own critique of the ‘Inside Mise Eire’ report.

The Mayo News print edition is due out today. I’ll pick up a copy later and report back.

*Thanks to everyone who came up to say hello on Saturday. Lovely to meet many new friends. Special thanks to the Ivy Tower, the musicians and all involved in Mise Eire.

John Hamer’s response to the line he is quoted as saying above: