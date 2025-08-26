Louise Roseingrave

Diarmuid
6dEdited

Another fine article Louise.

"felt the need to say the rosary" - the telepathy is always a tell you're dealing with a loony lefty. (We won't mention using the full name as Gaeilge 😁)

When I think of how I used to read The Irish Times daily for years and do the old Crosaire and enjoy Michael Harding, I honestly don't think I would stoop to wiping my posterior with it now.

I only became aware of Agenda 2040 for Ireland recently through an old Stephan Molyneux video from 2019. It is very prescient and most of what he says seems very accurate, though most lefties will find his communication tricky.

Here it is on youtube..of course he was cancelled and vilified using every trope under the sun. (He has Irish ancestry)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSqZAank38U.

I met a couple in Spanish Point last weekend. They were mid to late 20s and we had a good aul chat and then the immigration subject came up. She disclosed up front that I was talking to the wrong person because she was working in that area. (I guess so many livelihoods are tied into this business now). Anyway I proceeded to tell them of another conversation I'd had with a local whose son was trying to buy a house in Co Meath (in an estate of 12 for 450k). He told me that the son was outbid by 2 Indian families. On telling her this her instant response was "Oh that's fantastic, at least now 2 families are taking up a house and not just 1 person."

The loony left, she just couldn't see anything wrong.

The local also told me Lisdoonvarna is now four times migrant population to locals and that the four hotels are IPAS. Shocking.

Alan Freney
6d

Great article Louise! I'm sure the hit piece from The Mayo News had nothing to do with the €177k received from Coimisiún na Méan recently...

© 2025 Louise Roseingrave
