Moves to secure a private meeting between government Ministers and those suffering adverse effects post covid vaccine are underway following a public meeting on Thursday.

Legal advice, personal experience of vaccine injuries and plans for further action formed the basis of the meeting in Dún Laoghaire.

Recipients of all brands of covid vaccines who suffered adverse effects were invited to attend the public meeting, which focused on Ireland’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Scheme.

Representatives of the vaccine injured group Irish CV Clan Siobhan O’Leary (injured post Astra Zeneca) and Janet Collins (injured post Janssen) attended, along with multiple others suffering adverse effects post covid vaccines. Six individuals interested in joining Irish CV Clan approached the group after the meeting concluded.

Dr Gerry Waters attended and told how he was struck off the medical register for refusing to administer the shots and members of Wake Up Éire, a group that conducts public information drops on the injections asked pointed questions of organiser Mairead Tóibín, Aontú representative for the Dún Laoghaire area.

Dr Gerry Waters asked Ms Tóibín if Aontú had ever apologised for ‘bussing people to get the vaccine.’

Ms Tóibín replied that had not happened. “Aontú never bussed anyone.”

She further clarified to this Substack that while an offer was made to facilitate those seeking transport to avail of covid vaccines, there was no uptake of the transport offer.

In her address to those assembled, Ms Tóibín set out her position on vaccines:

“I am happy to declare my personal opinion on vaccines. I am not anti-vaccine. I’ve probably had more that most because of travel and work. My approach to vaccines is my approach to any other class of medicine prescribed or recommended for me, the benefit to me must be greater than the risk to me. “Public confidence in Public Health and in healthcare in general, is critically dependent on trust in accurate, clinically objective information, pharmacovigilance, the monitoring of adverse incidents and prompt response to any adverse issues that arise. “My party Aontú’s position is similar. We never spoke out about the Covid vaccines roll out, we spoke out against the dangers of lockdowns denying or delaying other healthcare and we spoke against any mandatory vaccination programme. “Everyone should have personal autonomy and be able to make healthcare decisions for themselves,” she said.

A number of actions arising out of the meeting are under consideration including the following list of demands to the relevant authorities:

Deaths recorded within a month of Covid 19 vaccine administration to be officially recorded.

Vaccine injuries be exempt from the 2-year personal injury claims limit.

The National Patient Advocacy Service to contact the 100,000 people who took Dose 1 but not Dose 2 of the Covid vaccine to ascertain the reason.

Highlighting the role of the Health Products Regulatory Authority in logging and recording rates of adverse effects post covid vaccine.

As meeting organiser, Mairead Tóibín set out her own background as a hospital pharmacist working in the care home sector.

“My regular job is that of a hospital pharmacist, currently working in the HSE in a nursing home, but I have own two community pharmacies and I worked as an Inspector for the Pharmaceutical Society. I mention that because in that role I gave some lectures on Forensic pharmacy the legal classification of medicines and the laws relating to sale and supply. ‘Medicines are not ordinary items of commerce’ was the mantra hence the necessity for the rules and regulations.” “But vaccines are an unusual group in that while they are S1A or prescription controlled no patient prescriber interaction is involved, in many of them that are recommended by Public Health. Most vaccines are targeted for specific groups for whom the risk of illness or infection is greater. But the fundamental rule for all involved with prescribing, dispensing or administering medicines is that the benefit must outweigh the risk.”

The high-profile case of Roy Butler, a 23 year old footballer who’s texts outlining his deterioration post Janssen vaccine were read out at his inquest in September last year, was raised in the context of the need to report adverse reactions to the HPRA. Coroner Philip Comyn’s recommendations included that all appropriate (health) bodies consider whether an information campaign should be undertaken, firstly to inform the general public of the need to report adverse reactions to vaccines and secondly, to inform the general public as to whom they should report these adverse reactions.

Ahead of Thursday’s public meeting, Ms Tóibín contacted a legal firm with experience in the area of vaccine compensation.

She shared the following insights:

“A partner there stated that to take on a case against the manufacturer could take a decade to reach a conclusion. Remember it’s perfectly legal for medicines to cause harm so proof or a case based on some other impropriety is necessary. Our hope is that a Regulatory Authority would pull the licence where there is evidence of greater harm than good.

“Those likely to succeed in a personal injury case against the state are healthcare workers who suffered injury, pressurised by their employers and therefore their consent is not on a sound footing. Taking a vaccine just to travel as so many of our young people, did weakens your claim,” she said.

“Those who suffered from boosters or late vaccinations also have a better case. There is a suggestion in this that we are no longer in a pandemic and therefore the benefit – risk balance has shifted, so too the State’s responsibility-liability balance,” Ms Tóibín said.

Share

Previously:

* Support this Substack