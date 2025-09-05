GP Dr Billy Ralph has applied to the European Court of Human Rights over his treatment by the Irish Medical Council.

The Wexford based father of two has been under investigation since July 2021.

Dr Ralph has submitted an application to the court of Human Rights in Strasbourg under three seperate ECHR principles.

These include:

Article 6 - the right to a Fair and Public Hearing, to be conducted in a reasonable timeframe.

Article 8 - the protection of Private Life, including personal identity, physical and psychological integrity, reputation and family.

Article 13 - the right to an Effective Remedy before an independent and impartial authority.

In the paragraphs below, Dr Ralph sets out his reasoning for making this submission to the ECHR.

Meanwhile, in three weeks time, Dr Marcus de Brun faces into his Irish Medical Council Fitness to Practice hearing, currently scheduled for September 23.

Dr Billy Ralph

As I write this piece I feel a calming sense of contempt for my profession but in particular the bumbling bureaucracy of the Irish Medical Council. I feel contempt for their sense of self-righteousness because how dare they assume that we ‘heretics’ did anything to harm our patients. Our entire profession shamefully colluded in the mass hysteria resulting in over 23,000 excess deaths, a precipitous rise in cancers, untold damage to the mental health of children and perhaps thousands of vaccine injured people. And let’s not forget, the legacy of introducing a gene therapy that may interfere with the genetics of an entire generation and generations to come.

We advised against this and we are the ones in the dock.

Except that it is not only we, the physicians, who have paid a price. Our families live daily with this threat of the loss of livelihood that hangs over us, this cloud of suspicion that perhaps there is something not good enough about that doctor. For my two daughters - who are both in medical school - will have to live with my reputation within their chosen profession. And for some of us, our families have had to pick up the pieces of broken bodies and broken minds.

So it is for my family that I have submitted this application to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, because in all this, my families’ human rights have been violated too. Not a violation that compares to many of the worst cases that societies can create, but there are actual violations of Article 6 (the right to a fair trial), Article 8 (the right to respect private and family life) and Article 13 (the right to an effective remedy). The Medical Council of Ireland need to know that their Soviet-style slow and insidious intimidatory approach won’t work on people who have the ability to think, express their opinion and live by a moral code that is as simple as ‘do onto others…’

On receiving notification from the Medical Council I initially ignored it, thinking that due to the petty nature of the content it would -like any bad smell- dissipate over time.

However, in the background amidst the madness of masks, lockdowns, Luke O’Neill’s omnipresent media whines about all things Covid and the restrictions placed on those unvaccinated, it played on my mind.

So much so, that my mental health suffered and I began slowly withdrawing from my family and friends, increasingly feeling like a hunted animal in a world I was rapidly becoming more and more alienated from. Then I broke. At my own hands, I almost died.

And part of me did die - the part that doubted myself or the love of my family. The part that may have cared about public opinion or society’s mores - that part has gone.

Here is the crux of the case against me:

“He said, she said.”

He said that she said that another he, the GP, said and whilst saying what he said - wasn’t wearing a mask.

And the proof that he said what he said can be found in that repository of truth known as Twitter.

Four years later I am still waiting for this Irish Medical Council mystery to be resolved.

In July 2021 when GP bank accounts were bursting at the seams, but waiting rooms were empty unless there was a vaccine clinic on that day; in the midst of a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ and as fear porn oozed out of every media outlet Soviet-style snitching to the authorities about those who may be contributing to the downfall of civilisation was rife. Paradoxically, not treating patients with life saving repurposed drugs, not visiting loved ones in nursing homes and hospitals, masking children and ceasing all activities of a normal human existence was lauded as sound public health advice.

Not every family physician followed the sagacious advice from our public health officials. I and others remembered the outcomes from previous advice, knew of the conflicts of interest and the chasms in the knowledge base from which these pronouncements were being made. So we saw our patients face-to-face, treated them, wrote about our experiences, encouraged other doctors to follow suit and suffered the approbrium.

When the ‘he said/she said’ missive arrived on the desk of the Irish Medical Council, they immediately recognised the seriousness of the matter. Acting swiftly to safeguard the health of the good citizens of The Ballagh from the slings and arrows of hearsay, they wrote to the offending family physician. Four years later that same physician is still tending to the health needs of those same patients. And despite knowing that ‘Dr Crippin’ is in their midst, they still attend every day, in ever growing numbers.

Two years ago an ‘expert witness’ was assigned to my case and a report was to be produced within ten weeks. In August of this year, I was informed that an ‘expert witness’ was to be appointed and due to the ‘voluminous nature’ of the material that needs to be scrutinised, it would take longer than usual.

Now, whether the first ‘expert witness’ is still writing up the report or whether he was exhausted by the ‘voluminous nature’ of the material or whether the second ‘expert witness’ was drafted in to assist the first, I can’t say.

The entire process is as mysterious as the ceremonies that took place at the sanctuary of Eleusis in ancient Greece, probably sans kykeon and orgies.

Upon informing the Medical Council of the effects of all this on me personally, they convened a preliminary proceedings committee composed of thirteen people. When it came to vote on the next step, eight people recused themselves, leaving the remaining seven to vote for a Fitness to Practice inquiry.

That’s despite having a complaint based solely on hearsay - no actual patient harm - except perhaps those who might have suffered indigestion on reading my Twitter pronouncements, or articles in Cassandra Voices or interviews that I had given.

Because of my health at the time, the Medical Council was kind enough to postpone the charade by about six months. It would appear that expressing opinions criticising the medical profession for not treating their patients and bringing it to the attention of the Minister for Health (Irish Medical Times) or that experimental pharmaceutical products should be approached with care (Irish Independent) or that informed consent should be obtained before using this novel product on the entire population (Cassandra Voices) is heretical and the speaker should be burned at the stake.

The firewood is no doubt being gathered and one will assume it to be a large pyre as they have been gathering kindle for four years.

What all of this has highlighted for me - and here I will echo Eddie Hobbs - is that people who went along with the nonsense at whatever cost to society lacked either critical thinking, personal responsibility and moral courage or any combination of those. All of these could be found in any totalitarian state that wanted to exercise control over its population.

“You can resolve to live your life with integrity. Let your credo be this: let the lie come into the world. Let it even triumph. But not through me.” -

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

