Louise Roseingrave

Diarmuid's avatar
Diarmuid
2d

Thanks Louise. Great reporting as usual.

I'm not sure the majority of the Irish people ("is there really such a thing?" 🤮) care about much these days except material acquisition. I mean you would think there would be a revolution at this point?

It's not like the government hide their intentions.. Martin : "we've got to get rid of this backward idea of Irish sovereignty" and "we want to be in full compliance with the European framework" 🤮

2 replies by Louise Roseingrave and others
una flanagan's avatar
una flanagan
1d

We are in way more than a classic military pincer movement. We have been, and are continuing to be, attacked on multiple issues simultaneously. They have been going after us on every level, starting with the very core of being a unique entity, then through family, then community, then nation, then world, existence. They want to reverse that order so that world existence comes first. That way, they can control all the rest of it, reducing every single person to a mere gender-less, robotic, commodity.

They have so many tricks up their sleeves, contaminating every aspect of our living – mind, body and soul. They set us against each other in multiple ways. They have the playbook well in hand, their people in place, their agenda timed to a schedule. They are relentless and have been planning for years.

Waking up to that global view can be overwhelming as well as frightening. Those of us ‘awake’ for a while have had time to assimilate, adjust, process. Those newly awakened are getting the full dosage in one fell swoop as they try to understand.

Difficult enough, too, to come to terms with the betrayals of our own people in positions of treason. Especially when those people are in the media, who then in turn, select which information is made public/select who gets air time, while at the same time belittling and trying to isolate or ignore anyone who tries to get all of the information, or at least some real answers, out to the public.

And we’re all at different levels of understanding, which plays into the hands of their agenda. None of us is capable of being constantly aware of everything at once, every latest development, especially when so much of what is happening is behind our backs.

Even those of us who have been aware of this for some time can find it difficult to keep up sometimes. Its too heartbreaking. It can be too much. I’m sure I’m not the only one that has, on occasion, wanted to just hide under a rock. I’m not excusing those who are only recently aware, its just that I do understand how it can be overwhelming. Yesterday was one of those rock days for me. I wanted to shut my eyes, give up and eat myself into oblivion. Today I’m starting afresh and will keep going. And eat less.

Everything that is happening here in Ireland is personal to us. Just like its personal to all the other peoples and countries where its happening. That’s to keep us distracted of course. And, like in the other countries, our reactions have been understandably disjointed. Where, exactly, do we start? At what level can we reasonably put a stop to this? We can plug away at some of it, certainly, as we have been doing; work on taking personal responsibility, community, town, city, even country-wide responsibilities, but at some stage, we will need something else. And that starts with a vision. What is mine? What is yours? What is ours?

2 replies by Louise Roseingrave and others
