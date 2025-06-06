Intro:

The interview posted below is a must watch for anyone interested in or investigating the phenomenon of sudden death post vaccine.

Henrietta (Hetty) Simoes from Long Island, New York, featured on this Substack last November. She had additional autopsy tests conducted following the death of her son Victor, at 34 years of age.

Here, in a 27 minute interview with Nicolas Hulscher published on Focal Points this week, Hetty explains the process she went through to ascertain the real cause of her son’s death.

Within days of her son’s death, Hetty explains, she suspected that Victor’s Pfizer vaccine had played a role in his sudden demise. He only had one shot. That was the very beginning of a long and difficult road of investigations, which she continued until she reached a definitive answer.

A Mother on a Mission

In the video, Hetty explains how she went learned about Dr Arne Burkhardt’s autopsy research post vaccine and the protocols he developed using autopsy measures known as immunohistochemistry staining. Hetty sent her son’s autopsy samples to a lab in Germany, where immunohistochemistry staining tests found evidence of mRNA induced myocarditis, pericarditis and aortic dissection.

There are many people asking questions in Ireland about elevated excess death rates, sudden deaths and the link to mRNA injections. Hetty’s interview sets out the level of investigation required to definitively link a covid injection to a death.

One can ask the question at the time of any sudden death, was he or she vaccinated? Only those close to the deceased know the answer to that question. In the first instance, the next of kin must suspect the vaccine as a contributory factor in the death, in order for the vaccine to be investigated. Hetty’s story illustrates that if a sudden death occurs and the deceased had received a covid vaccination, this is just the start point of a long journey of post-mortem investigations.

I’m sharing this because it’s a topic I will return to again and again on this Substack. Dr Arne Burkhardt’s autopsy protocols are crucial in the determination of a proven link between covid vaccinations and death.

At present, the Faculty of Pathology attached to the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland has not issued updated guidelines to pathologists to relation to covid vaccines.

The following is a response from the Faculty issued on December 4th 2024, following a query from a researcher regarding the implementation of updated guidelines for the detection of spike protein at autopsy.

“The Faculty of Pathology has not issued guidelines in relation to staining for Spike Proteins in specimens collected during Post Mortem Examinations, as the evidence base is not yet robust enough to support a general recommendation.” “In the case of coronial autopsies, the Coroner can direct additional testing if they expect that this will aid the court. It would not be appropriate for the Faculty of Pathology to intervene in any way in cases under the jurisdiction of the Coroner.”

Specifically, the Faculty states that it has not issued guidelines in relation to staining for spike proteins in specimens (ie autopsy samples), “as the evidence base is not yet robust enough to support a general recommendation.”

Notably, the Faculty explains that “the Coroner can direct additional testing if they expect that this will aid the court.”

Screenshot excerpt from Faculty of Pathology email

I have maintained throughout the lifetime of this Substack that the link between covid vaccines and death will be proven via autopsy. I still believe that to be the case.

In order for a family to pursue this line of inquiry a series of circumstances must be in place:

The family/ next of kin must suspect the covid vaccine played a role in their loved one’s death

They must be aware of the existence of immunohistochemistry staining and its value

A full autopsy must be conducted

The family must pursue additional autopsy measures through the presiding coroner or pathologist or instruct their legal team to inform the coroner of their wishes Images of immunohistochemistry staining detailing vaccine induced harm

Hetty’s story illustrates the gargantuan efforts a grieving family must make in the pursuit of truth and justice for loved ones. It is she and other families fighting for justice for deceased loved ones that will bring about the required changes to pathology guidelines post mRNA injections. It is she and families like hers that will provide the evidence ‘robust enough to support a general recommendation.’

Readers may find this unjust or incredulous, but the purpose of this article is purely to inform, to the best of this reporter’s understanding and experience.

In the video conversation (linked below) Hetty Simoes states:

“Very few people are going through the lengths that my husband and I have gone through to get to the truth. My husband and I worked on this since the beginning because my son, Victor, was a wonderful son. He deserves... the attention to see why he died and also ultimately justice, because this was criminal.”

“They knew, they knew from the clinical reports, they knew from the first month of the rollout and they knew from 20 years of research that the mRNA platform was going to be toxic and dangerous to people. But they couldn't get it through the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration), so they had to create an emergency in order to get emergency use authorization.”

“And the emergency was to keep making sure that everybody and their brother was diagnosed as having had COVID, even if they died in a motorcycle accident. So it created the fear and it created the frenzy for everybody to get the vaccine.”

Watch the full interview here:

Read Hetty’s previous interview on this Substack here:

Additional information:

Henrietta is still seeking justice for Victor. She wants the law to change. Henrietta and her husband are involved in legal action brought by Moms for America seeking to strike down the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act or PREP Act, the federal law that granted legal immunity to companies such as Pfizer and Moderna for injuries caused by their COVID-19 vaccines.

Read the full case study findings of Victor’s additional autopsy here

Watch the full Dr Burkhardt interview here

