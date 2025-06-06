Louise Roseingrave

Dr Anne McCloskey
Jun 6

Dr Arne Burkhardt’s autopsy protocols are indeed crucial in the determination of a proven link between covid vaccinations and death. Incredibly, it is bereaved families, not pathologists being paid to perform post mortems who must insist that these tests are done as according to the Irish College of Pathologists

“The Faculty of Pathology has not issued guidelines in relation to staining for Spike Proteins in specimens collected during Post Mortem Examinations, as the evidence base is not yet robust enough to support a general recommendation!” This is an obvious example of where the "correlation is not proof of causation” trope could be robustly debunked, if there was only the will to do so. it's disgusting.

Nuala Norris
Jun 6

Is the Faculty of Pathology of the RCPI not moved to curiosity by the research results of their late distinguished colleague Dr. Burkhardt? Even idle curiosity? Truth-brain barrier in operation?

