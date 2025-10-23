Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

The Phantom Honker
4d

So a 19th century Whip system, from a British based rule of party politics is still being applied to Irish politics and influential in our judiciary 150 years later, despite our own Constitution.???

If you still think we're independent I've got a booster to sell you.

Mutley72
4d

So the two their justice system in Ireland is moving along as normal. So now Lady Justice can fully take of her blindfold to wipe away they tiers of they Irish people who are awake enough to see the suffering and hell that they left-wing government, NGO sector and the bought of MSM, are unleashing on the people of Ireland.

