A lay litigant who sought nomination for the presidential election will have her case heard before the High Court this week.

This Substack was present at the High Court on Tuesday, Oct 7 for a different case, when proceedings brought by Dr Cora Stack, a resident of west Clare, arose.

Dr Stack told Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty that she was seeking to challenge the legality of the nomination process in a presidential campaign that had descended ‘into a complete circus.’

Fianna Fail presidential election candidate Jim Gavin had withdrawn two days prior.

Dr Stack’s case is centered on Article 12.2 of the Constitution which states:

“The President shall be elected by the direct vote of the people.”

Dr Stack argues that she and other Independent candidates were unlawfully blocked from the nomination process due to political interference imposed by the use of the party whip.

On Sept 6, RTE reported:

“Fine Gael has instructed its 246 councillors around the country to block the nomination of potential independent presidential candidates.”

At the High Court on Tuesday, Ms Justice Gearty set a date of October 14 for Dr Stack’s hearing, which she said would likely amount to ‘two to three hours duration.’

The court heard that the State would oppose the ex-parte action taken by Dr Stack, an academic and lecturer in mathematics at the Technological University of Dublin.

Ms Justice Gearty questioned Dr Stack on the readiness of the papers to be lodged for her case and Dr Stack replied there were some amendments to be made. Acknowledging the scheduled date for the election (October 24), the judge asked Dr Stack to have her finalised case papers lodged before noon on Friday October 10 in order to facilitate a timely sensitive hearing.

This Substack sought and received confirmation from Dr Stack that this paperwork had been lodged in time.

Described by the Irish Independent as a ‘glamorous academic,’ following her bid for nomination, Dr Stack was outspoken in court about what she described as ‘corruption’ of the presidential election process. Her repeated interruptions caused Ms Justice Gearty to firmly ask her to ‘stop!’ which was followed by a warning that if the interruptions continued Dr Stack would be asked to leave court.

“My only option after this is to ask you to leave. I am trying to help you,” Ms Justice Gearty told Dr Stack.

Instructions for the lodging of papers to the List Room were issued by Ms Justice Gearty and a hearing date of October 14 was confirmed, bringing an end to the short but lively proceedings.

Dr Stack issued a final statement before she and former Seanad election hopeful Mairead Kenny left Court 6 to appear again this week.

“We want to stand up with the people against corruption,” Dr Stack said.

Also in attendance at the hearing was Cork based presidential election hopeful Walter Ryan Purcell, who previously contested the General Election for Independent Ireland in the Cork North West constituency. Mr Ryan Purcell has indicated to this Substack his intention to attend Tuesday’s hearing.

There was no mainstream reportage of Tuesday’s court proceedings, which is unusual given the prominence of election coverage and the timing of the case, two days after the departure of FF candidate Jim Gavin.

Court reporter Mary Carolan, for the Irish Times had written a comprehensive article of Dr Stack’s judicial review application which was published on September 24.

Carolan’s report contained the following paragraphs:

“Dr Stack, he noted, had told the court she wanted to be a candidate, but was restricted to perhaps five minutes at council meetings and curtailed before she finished her presentation. She was unable to attend some council meetings on September 22nd last because of simultaneous scheduling of those, and could only attend two. She was locked out of a meeting of Meath County Council, which she argued was arbitrary and unjust. “Among her claims, she contended the current nomination process is null and void, and also alleged breach of the Protected Disclosures Act.”

The Irish Times reporter noted that presenting her initial arguments, Dr Stack stated that other Independent candidates including Maria Steen and Gareth Sheridan had been ‘silently blocked’ by political interference at the nomination stage.

When contacted by this Substack last week, Maria Steen said she was not aware of the court action taken by Dr Stack.

Steen (a barrister) narrowly missed out on a nomination having secured 18 of the required 20 signatures from TDs and Senators before the nomination deadline.

“Democracy is supposed to mean that the people get to decide,” she said.

In the wake of Gavin’s withdrawal from the election over an unpaid debt (now reportedly, repaid), Steen called for the election to be cancelled since Gavin’s exit ‘further undermined’ the ‘political legitimacy’ of the election, which she believes was ‘already in doubt.’

“The political legitimacy of the presidential election was already in doubt due to the closing of ranks by the major parties, which prevented any Independent candidate from making it as far as the ballot.”

Writing in today’s Sunday Independent, Steen issued a response to this tweet posted by former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (FG) at 3.46am on Wednesday.

In her article published today, Steen cited Article 12 of the Constitution, pointing out that it gives ‘relatively little detail about presidential elections.’

“It (the Constitution) provides that the president shall be elected by the direct vote of the people, by secret ballot and by means of the single transferable vote.”

She described the clarification from chief executive of the Electoral Commission, Art O’Leary, as ‘doublespeak.’ O’Leary said that while Gavin had ‘withdrawn from campaigning, he has not withdrawn from the presidential election campaign.’

“How can you withdraw from campaigning but not a campaign?…If the situation doesn’t qualify as GUBU, it is certainly UBU - unbelievable, bizarre and unprecedented,” Steen wrote.

Later in the article, Steen comments directly on the whip imposed by two main political parties.

“Fine Gael formally imposed the whip in relation to nominations, whereas Fianna Fáil did so informally. But this is not what the whip is for. It was developed to ensure that legislation forming part of an election manifesto could be passed without the ability of individual party members to derail it. “It was never intended to apply to the constitutional privilege given to councillors and Oireachtas members to nominate presidential candidates. “It’s cynical abuse to block all Independent candidates was contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.”

A business editor at the Irish Independent issued the following post on X today in response to Steen’s article.

These specific matters will become the subject of a High Court hearing in two days time, when the judiciary will step in to adjudicate on the matter.

Given the initial comments issued by Mr Justice Micheál P O’Higgins who said, ‘having regard to the importance of the issues raised, as distinct from the grounds, he was adjourning the application,’ (according to the Irish Times) and Ms Justice Geary’s scheduling of a date for hearing, the judiciary has already ruled that the matter is worth further exploration.

How fascinating that the weight of the sizeable implications for Irish democracy arising from Dr Stack’s application rest solely on her shoulders, as a lay litigant, who is personally funding the cost of her court action.

Dr Stack’s hearing takes place at the Four Courts this Tuesday October 14.

