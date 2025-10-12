Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Black Pudding's avatar
Black Pudding
3d

I wrote a lengthy reply here but it got wiped somehow so I'll just give a shortened version. Basically, the current political situation aside, it is an interesting constitutional question. It is one thing for candidates to be selected by political parties but it is quite an other to exclude someone by veto. The argument will likely rest on whether the veto had an effect. I don't know if there is any other constitutional jurisprudence in Ireland or abroad that could be drawn upon.

As an experimental bit of fun I asked ChatGPT. It gave a broadly reasonable case outline which I will partly paste here:

** International Jurisprudence **

1. European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)

Article 3 of Protocol No. 1: Guarantees the right to free elections and participation in public affairs.

Case law: The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has ruled that unreasonable or discriminatory barriers to candidacy violate this right (e.g., Tanase v. Moldova, 2010).

[[this was a barring based on dual citizenship]]

A blocked candidate could argue that party control over nominations amounts to an unjustified restriction on their right to stand for election.

2. International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)

Article 25: Protects the right to be elected without unreasonable restrictions.

UN Human Rights Committee: Has criticized nomination systems that allow political gatekeeping to suppress independent candidates.

** Strategic Considerations **

Evidence of obstruction: Success depends on proving that parties actively prevented council support or manipulated the process.

Public interest: Courts may be more receptive if the candidate demonstrates broad public support or systemic exclusion.

Comparative examples: Jurisprudence from countries with similar nomination hurdles (e.g., France, Poland) could bolster the case. [[this is a little spurious]]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paddy Early's avatar
Paddy Early
5d

Pray for Dr. Cora to be successful because it’s a total farce🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Louise Roseingrave
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture