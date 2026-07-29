Dr Billy Ralph at the Talbot Hotel in Dublin yesterday

Wexford based GP Dr Billy Ralph has been found guilty of professional misconduct for tweets critical of covid policy that he posted between 2020 and 2022.

The Irish Medical Council’s fitness to practise committee found the charges to be proven ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ in five of the six allegations against him.

The committee, made up of Chairman Paul Harkin, Ms. Jill Long and Dr. Liam Conroy delivered their findings in Dublin yesterday.

After the committee’s decision was delivered (details below), Dr Ralph’s wife Paula stood to address the inquiry.

Paula Byrne, wife of Dr Billy Ralph and mother of their two daughters

“Thank you for letting me speak today. You have 698 pages of testimonies from patients. This is mine,” she said. “Over the course of these proceedings I have listened carefully to everything that has been said. I have listened to arguments about tweets, professional obligation, public confidence and standards. What I would like to speak about today is the man at the centre of all of this.” “I have known Billy for 42 years. I have watched him study into the night for exams, work 80 hours as a junior doctor, get up in the middle of the night for patients. I have watched him carry worries about people home with him. I have watched him cry when he lost patients. I have watched him dedicate his life to medicine, not because it was lucrative or easy but because he genuinely cared about people.” “That is the man I know and it has been difficult, at times heartbreaking, to sit in this room and watch 32 years of service reduced to a handful of posts made during one of the most divisive and uncertain periods in modern history.” Willing to Stand Alone “You have seen Billy through documents, I have seen him through a lifetime. You have seen the tweets, I have seen the man. The Billy I know is not reckless. He is not indifferent to suffering. He is not motivated by ego or personal gain. He is someone who asks questions. He is someone who thinks for himself. He is someone who has always been willing to stand alone if he believed something needed to be said.” “That quality may be uncomfortable at times, it may even be unpopular but it is also a quality that has driven progress in every profession throughout history. I am not asking you to agree with Billy. I am not asking you to endorse what he said. I am asking you to recognise that he said those things because he believed them, not because they were fashionable, not because they were safe, not because they were profitable, but because he genuinely believed he had a duty to speak.” “Whatever conclusions have been reached about that decision, I ask you to remember that conviction is not the same thing as malice, disagreement is not the same thing as dishonesty, and independent thought is not the same thing as professional misconduct.” Repugnant “During the closing submissions I listened to examples involving sexual assault, fraud, neglect and other serious forms of criminal activity. While I understand that these examples were used to illustrate legal principles and were not allegations against Billy, sitting here as his wife I found that moment deeply upsetting and repugnant. The man I know had somehow disappeared from the room, the man I love, the doctor who has dedicated years of his life to caring for others seemed to become a case, an argument, an example.” “Whatever conclusions have been reached about Billy’s conduct, those comparisons felt profoundly disconnected from the man I know. How did you come to view a man’s conduct almost entirely through the lens of a few months in a long career?” “Billy’s life is bigger than this hearing, his career is bigger than this hearing, his contribution to medicine is bigger than this hearing and his character is bigger than this hearing.” Cost to our family “This process has come at an enormous cost, professionally, personally, financially and emotionally. Our family will live with the consequences long after these proceedings are over but regardless of what happens today, I remain proud of Billy. I remain proud that he was prepared to stand by his convictions and I remain proud of the decades he has spent caring for the people who placed their trust in him.” “Thank you.”

Committee chairman Paul Harkin thanked Paula for her submission, which he said was “very powerful and very effective.”

“I know it’s most difficult when you are so close to the subject matter in this. I would hope that at all stages throughout this Inquiry process I have tried to acknowledge that this is not about whether Dr. Ralph is a good doctor or a bad doctor, it is about the specific net issues of the six allegations that are here in front of us,” Mr Harkin said.

Day 6

Yesterday marked the sixth day of Billy Ralph’s fitness to practise inquiry, which got underway last March. The session heard that though Dr Ralph’s opinions were ‘genuinely held in exceptional circumstances,’ his use of social media under his title of Doctor amounted to professional misconduct.

The committee dismissed evidence from Prof Angus Dalgleish as “not persuasive” and was “not satisfied” that evidence from Dr Clare Craig “demonstrated the independence of an uninfluenced expert.”

Expert Witness

In its report the committee said while it did carefully review the evidence of the two witnesses put forward by Dr Ralph, it “preferred” evidence from the CEO’s expert witness, Cavan based Dr Rukshan Goonewardena.

“Dr. Ralph did not put to Dr. Goonewardena any of the expert evidence subsequently led by him from Prof. Dalgleish or Dr. Craig. Therefore, Dr Goonewardena did not have the opportunity to comment on or challenge the opinions expressed by either Dr Craig or Prof Dalgleish,” Chairman Paul Harkin told the decision hearing at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan yesterday.

The entire thrust of Dr Goonewardena’s evidence, which the committee upheld in reaching its decision, was that Dr Ralph’s tweets were “inappropriate and undermined public health guidelines” because they had the potential to influence public opinion on controversial issues such as facemasks, lockdowns, NPHET, ivermectin as a treatment and covid ‘vaccines.’

“The Committee is satisfied that Dr. Ralph’s conduct was conduct which doctors of experience, competence and good repute would consider dishonourable. It was not acceptable that these tweets were put on social media,” Mr Harkin said.

In March this year, the committee examined six allegations against Dr Ralph, concerning tweets posted between October 2020 and June 2022.

The committee found the GP’s comments on facemasks did not reach the threshold of ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ and as such did not amount to professional misconduct.

A central focus of Dr Ralph’s critical commentary on social media was the policy to mass vaccinate the Irish population with an untested gene therapy product. His comments were particularly critical of the decision to vaccinate children.

As we heard last week at Dr Pat Morrissey’s hearing, criticism of the nationwide jab programme was deemed ‘unhelpful.’

Chairman Paul Harkin outlined the committee’s findings:

“Dr. Goonewardena was of the opinion that any doubt as to the roll out of vaccines would not have been helpful in November 2020 for the public opinion of vaccinations and doctors who were vaccinating,” he said. “He was of the view there was a risk that these three social media posts, which were from Allegation 6, would influence the public opinion who might not get vaccinated and become ill. He was of the opinion that the phrase: “How has the medical profession stooped so low as to be sales reps for the experimental vaccines?” undermined public health guidelines at a time which could then influence vaccine uptake.” “His opinion on the description of the vaccine as an experimental gene therapy was that it was inappropriate because it was clearly a vaccine and had safety and efficacy, use of ‘gene therapy’ could influence doubt into the minds of the public who might not get vaccinated, putting themselves and the community at risk,” Mr Harkin said.

Neasa Bird, BL for CEO of the IMC (Dr Maria O’Kane), advised the inquiry on the topic of sanctions, noting that the committee’s primary objective in imposing sanctions is to ‘act in the public interest.’

She said further objectives of sanctions include

“protecting the public, promoting and maintaining public confidence in the profession and the regulatory process and promoting and upholding professional standards and conduct.”

The sanctions are a matter for the council and not the committee and will have regard to what Ms Bird termed “insight”, meaning the extent to which Dr Ralph admitted to any perceived wrong-doing.

“Dr. Ralph did not make any admissions as to professional misconduct on his part. Dr. Ralph was, however I think it’s fair to say, to a large degree frank in his evidence concerning his actions, his intentions and his motivation,” Ms Bird said.

Genuinely held views in exceptional circumstances

Ms Bird reminded the committee that Dr. Ralph’s views were expressed in ‘genuine concern and disagreement over the public health response to Covid-19 and his intention to contribute to an important medical and societal discussion.’

“Of course the Committee has also found that that was not done in an appropriate way but in terms of circumstances surrounding the event, it does seem appropriate and fair that regard be had to the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic which may serve to illustrate the reason why Dr. Ralph had the motivations which he did and the fact that this was an exceptional time and an exceptional context,” she said.

Mitigating factors

The inquiry heard that mitigating factors include the fact that none of the allegations pertained to Dr Ralph’s clinical practice or his treatment of patients.

Possible sanctions

Legal advisor Mr Frank Beatty replaced Ms Patricia Dillon SC at yesterday’s session.

Mr Beatty outlined the sanctions available to the committee, which are contained in Section 71 of the Medical Practitioner’s Act 2007:

These include:

(a) advice or admonishment or a censure in writing

(b) is a censure in writing and a fine not exceeding €5,000

(c) is the attachment of conditions to the Registrant’s registration, including restrictions on the practice of medicine that may be engaged in by the Registrant

(d) the transfer of the Registrant’s registration to another division of the Register

(e) the suspension of the practitioner’s registration for a specified period

(f) the cancellation of the practitioner’s registration

(g) a prohibition from applying for a specified period for the restoration of the practitioner’s registration.”

Ms Bird outlined the CEO’s position on sanctions. She said it is the CEO’s view that the minimum sanction ‘to mark the seriousness of these matters’ would be a censure in writing. A further sanction could include a ‘professional development plan’ that would address the ‘importance of following or adhering to national health guidelines’ and ‘adhering to good communication practice, particularly in the area of social media.’ A third sanction option would require Dr. Ralph to complete professional or educational courses to the use of social media.

Dr Ralph will deliver his written submission to the committee this week and sanctions will be decided on a future date.

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