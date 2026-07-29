Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Anne Grace's avatar
Anne Grace
21h

Thanks to Dr Ralph and the other brave doctors who spoke truth during Covid-19. You all should be awarded the highest honour the country can give you for calling out the unnecessary impositions on our freedoms .

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Transcriber B
17hEdited

I might suggest people, especially those who haven't yet figured out what a rotten con this covid thing was, have a look at the livestream of Dr. Fauci's testimony before the US Senate. It's going on right now. https://apnews.com/live/trump-news-updates-07-29-2026

Dr Fauci has been repeatedly invoking the Fifth Amendment— that's from the US Constitution.

Relevant quote from the Fifth: "No person shall be ... compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself." Dr. Fauci is in pretty hot water for his convid bull shale, to make a massive understatement.

For anyone who happens to have been born yesterday: Dr. Fauci was the public face of US government guidance on covid and covid protocols since the onset in 2020.

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