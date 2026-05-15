Specialist diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig is due to appear in person at Monday’s resumed fitness to practise hearing at the Irish Medical Council.

Dr Craig will be the final witness to give evidence at the inquiry into allegations of professional misconduct against Wexford GP Dr Billy Ralph.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at the Talbot Hotel in Stillorgan, Co Dublin at 10am.

Dr Craig was previously scheduled to give evidence to the inquiry via video link on Friday May 1st but that process ran into technical difficulties, prompting the witness to appear in person next week.

Monday’s scheduled hearing will be the fifth and final date of the inquiry examining tweets critical of the official response to covid posted by Dr Ralph on X (formerly Twitter) between October 2020 and June 2022.

Dr Clare Craig is the author of two books on the topic of covid and mRNA jabs, Expired - Covid, the Untold story and her latest book, Spiked - a Shot in the Dark published last December.

Posting on X earlier today on the topic of media reports of a ‘Hantavirus outbreak’ on board a cruise ship, Dr Craig described the pushing of the idea of ‘super spreader events’ as ‘terrifying.’

She argued that the precautionary principle must be applied.

“The precautionary principle is that you do nothing without good evidence,” Dr Craig said.

Challenging the developing narrative on hantavirus, Dr Craig outlined the dangers at play, particularly in relation to basic individual rights such as liberty.

Dr Craig’s evidence follows the attendance on day four of Dr Ralph’s fitness to practise inquiry of UK cancer specialist Prof Angus Dalgleish.

The Irish Medical Council committee examining allegations against Dr Ralph, consists of Chairman Paul Harkin, Jill Long and Dr Liam Conroy. They will hear evidence from Dr Craig on Monday (May 18th), followed by closing submissions from both sides.

Below is a selection of Dr Ralph’s tweets on the topic of covid and covid ‘vaccines’, which he posted to his X account between 2020 and 2022:

“The pandemic is over, NPHET lack the expertise to analyse current data....” (Oct ‘20)

“NPHET are a liability” (Oct ‘20)

“No change in deaths so lockdown a complete waste of people’s time” (Nov ‘20)

“There is no public health emergency, no need for mass vaccinations, no need for coercive population control measures. There is a dire need for Irish people to wake up and take back their freedom.” (July ‘21)

“Health services would be overwhelmed if everyone wasn’t vaccinated -not true –vaccinate the vulnerable, everyone else gets a cold.” (Aug ‘21)

The case brought by the CEO for the IMC alleges that Dr Ralph’s criticism of the covid response was ‘not in accordance with’ sections 20 and 44 of the Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics for Registered Medical Practitioners and his tweets were ‘inappropriate’ and/or ‘undermined’ public health guidelines:

The case against Dr Ralph bears many similarities to that taken against his colleague, Dr Marcus de Brun, who is still awaiting the outcome of his fitness to practise inquiry.

Dr Ralph is representing himself, as Dr de Brun did throughout his own hearing.

The inquiry resumes on Monday May 18th at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Co Dublin at 10am.

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