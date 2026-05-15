Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cló Rae tarka's avatar
cló Rae tarka
1d

Brilliant, great to see a doctor tweeting on the game plan they are cooking up.. I truly feel a lot more people are in the right space to "hear" her and you now Louise...think the truckers and farmers protest woke alot of people up.. would u say even within msm? But they are keeping shtum for the moment ..Id also love to get an overview on how the younger generation, those employed in woke ngos and the like,.. what are thinking about this? They seem to be the most brainwashed..having got the vx to travel during the convid

Reply
Share
Paddy Early's avatar
Paddy Early
1d

She is a fantastic lady who was powerful during the scamdemic✅

This will be most interesting✅

God bless Dr. Marcus and Dr. Billy two outstanding Doctors🙏

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Louise Roseingrave · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture