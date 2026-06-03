Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Stephen Kelly's avatar
Stephen Kelly
1d

I find it so intriguing how all these Doctor's cases got past the prelimary proceedings committee.

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Nuala Norris's avatar
Nuala Norris
1d

Won’t let me “like” Paddy Early’s comment.

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