Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Judith ashton's avatar
Judith ashton
3d

This powerful case just highlights how important it is to call all agencies to be transparent and accountable.Well done Louise for your tenacious covering of this and its thanks to people like you ,Billy and Clare, that truth will out.Lets hope we don't have to wait too long to hear that Dr.Billy has been fully vindicated.

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Joy Linton's avatar
Joy Linton
3d

Thanks for the fantastic coverage Louise. I was there today and it was wonderful to hear Dr Craig . A powerful ally for Billy .

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