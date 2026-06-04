Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Ron Rossiter's avatar
Ron Rossiter
12h

What a stupid decision. Common sense and history will be on the doctors side. Brave man and a good man. Maith an fear

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Rob Byrne's avatar
Rob Byrne
9h

Although I’d hoped, I didn’t expect a different outcome, so yet another good man crucified for doing good

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