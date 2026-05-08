Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Paddy Early's avatar
Paddy Early
2d

This is utterly fascinating to read.

I find the remarks by Harkin most interesting. Because he said that Dr. Billy is not being judged on his medical abilities.

I can’t see how they can possibly strike him off on what has gone on so far. And it’s also interesting that more information is coming out here than the IMC might like or the Government either.

Prof. Dalgliesh is superb and I think Dr. Clair Craig will also be superb.

I hope my reading of the case is accurate because I think it would be a complete travesty of justice if any punitive action were taken.

I think it’s appalling the massive psychological pressure put on this excellent Doctor!

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Ballynally's avatar
Ballynally
2d

Greetings from Donegal. Excellent articles. Many thanks!!😊

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