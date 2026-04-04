Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Eleanor's avatar
Eleanor
2d

Thank you, Louise (and Fr Sheehy) for bringing some holiness into our lives during these holiest of days. I am not a religious person per se (though Jesus is my moral compass), but I do miss Christian Ireland, especially during this period when our world seemed to hold its breath; on Good Friday, as children, we were not allowed outside to play, also shops and many businesses were closed, sombre music on the radio and religious-type programmes on the television. Now this Triduum comes and goes with no public recognition, similar to the relentless obliteration of the sanctity/celebration of Sundays and Feast Days... how sad and mundane Ireland has become... even Pagan Ireland was imbued with a rich religious spirit.

Happy Easter and bless you, Louise

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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
2d

I've just had the immense privilege of having spent the past three days attending the Traditional Latin Liturgy of Easter here. In my local parish church, the same rite was celebrated, the same timeless truths re-enacted. We are blessed to have such witness to the truth. Thank you Louise and to Father Sheehy for your work.

Beannachtaí na Casca libh.

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