After the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday the tabernacle is left empty, signifying Jesus’ departure on his mission to save humanity.

For me, this is the most moving and jarring moment of all Masses throughout the year. It is all ahead of Jesus at this point - betrayal, arrest, torture and death.

This is the Easter Triduum, the Lord’s Passion, Crucifixion and Resurrection.

Yesterday, Kerry based priest Fr Sean Sheehy talked me through the meaning and symbolism of some of the central rituals and characters of Easter - the empty tabernacle, the washing of feet, Judas, Peter and Mary Magdalene.

Fr Sean previously spoke candidly to this Substack on the topic of covid and the church, vaccines and aborted foetal cells.

He writes his own Substack and the interview below is based on his latest article titled, “Jesus Won.”

Mystery is the great beauty of Catholicism, we just never stop learning - Happy Easter.

Watch here:

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Watch our previous interview here: