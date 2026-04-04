Why is the Tabernacle Empty?
In this video interview Fr Sean Sheehy talks us through the Last Supper towards Easter
After the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday the tabernacle is left empty, signifying Jesus’ departure on his mission to save humanity.
For me, this is the most moving and jarring moment of all Masses throughout the year. It is all ahead of Jesus at this point - betrayal, arrest, torture and death.
This is the Easter Triduum, the Lord’s Passion, Crucifixion and Resurrection.
Yesterday, Kerry based priest Fr Sean Sheehy talked me through the meaning and symbolism of some of the central rituals and characters of Easter - the empty tabernacle, the washing of feet, Judas, Peter and Mary Magdalene.
Fr Sean previously spoke candidly to this Substack on the topic of covid and the church, vaccines and aborted foetal cells.
He writes his own Substack and the interview below is based on his latest article titled, “Jesus Won.”
Mystery is the great beauty of Catholicism, we just never stop learning - Happy Easter.
Watch here:
Watch our previous interview here:
Thank you, Louise (and Fr Sheehy) for bringing some holiness into our lives during these holiest of days. I am not a religious person per se (though Jesus is my moral compass), but I do miss Christian Ireland, especially during this period when our world seemed to hold its breath; on Good Friday, as children, we were not allowed outside to play, also shops and many businesses were closed, sombre music on the radio and religious-type programmes on the television. Now this Triduum comes and goes with no public recognition, similar to the relentless obliteration of the sanctity/celebration of Sundays and Feast Days... how sad and mundane Ireland has become... even Pagan Ireland was imbued with a rich religious spirit.
Happy Easter and bless you, Louise
I've just had the immense privilege of having spent the past three days attending the Traditional Latin Liturgy of Easter here. In my local parish church, the same rite was celebrated, the same timeless truths re-enacted. We are blessed to have such witness to the truth. Thank you Louise and to Father Sheehy for your work.
Beannachtaí na Casca libh.