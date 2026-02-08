Louise Roseingrave

Paddy Early
Feb 8

The EU is a vicious force for evil and has destroyed every member country👊

Ursula is a cold hearted dictator but the whole enterprise is criminal and a massive black hole financially and morally 🤮

But all of these unelected NGO’s like UN, WEF, Club of Rome, WHO, World Bank, Trilateral etc all have the same totalitarian objectives to kill or enslave human beings🤮

It shocks me how naive people are. I see the loveliest people and they are completely blinded and can’t hear any message except the official line😭

They have do completely indoctrinated by propaganda all their lives and have detached from all right reason😭

But I meet a lot of younger people much more open even though they are victims of their parents indoctrination and the whole system✅

Evil cannot win because Grace flows when people turn back to God and start to question everything🙏

Young people have been betrayed and they have no hope at present of making a sustainable living of buying a home and having a decent ordinary quality of life!

We need to keep fighting and resisting this evil👊

It’s great that this sort of information is coming from US and Graham Linehans excellent speech to Congress last week has really exposed the rot of trans dystopian narrative from all the same NGO’s👊✅

The tide will turn as more people waken up to the evil seeking to destroy humanity🙏

Well done once again Louise for your excellent piece🙏

Diarmuid
Feb 8

And we also have recent revelations in the Epstein emails regarding the coordination between Epstein, Gates and JP Morgan to develop the pandemic response architecture as a means to profit back in 2011 that would be fully operational by the time convid arrived.

This is the first of a great series by Sayer Ji exposing the rot.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-186559565

