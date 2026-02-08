Note: The Irish Medical Council -v- Dr Marcus de Brun Fitness to Practise hearing resumes at Kingram House, Dublin 2, D02XY88 on Tuesday February 10th, 11th, 12th

Yesterday, in a stone shed tyre workshop by the side of the road in Doolin, I met a man I haven’t seen in years.

“So what are you doing with yourself now? Are you still in journalism?” “Well…”

I offered a fast four-line synopsis. Covid, censorship, vaccines, blacklist.

My friend responded with a question. A really good question!

“But where was this censorhip coming from?” “Well…”

Up to last week I didn’t have a better answer than, ‘I don’t honestly know.’

However, I am glad to report dear reader, that situation has changed with the publication of this interim report for the US House of Representatives:

A most useful document - easy to read - with added anti-Europe slant.

The Foreign Censorship Threat (Part II) documents the implementation of censorship mechanisms ahead of the covid jab roll out giving us clear evidence that these orders were received from on high.

Details, timelines and instructive orders emanating out of European Commission email addresses, executed with devastating effect.

“It was the European Commission. Ursula Von der Leyen and her friends,” I said to the inquisitor stood beside me in the workshop.

“Uh! That one is an awful bitch,” he said.

Then the man over at the tyre turntable made a manoevre that ejected such a loud bang it caused both of us jump.

The background to this Censorship report is an investigation for the Judiciary of the U.S. House of Representatives looking at ‘how and to what extent foreign laws, regulations, and judicial orders compel, coerce, or influence companies to censor speech in the United States.’

In doing so (conveniently for us poor EU plebs) it also reveals how the EC censored communications across member states, including Ireland. It contains an entire section on “Covid 19 and vaccines” before moving onto the next chapter thrillingly titled:

“The European Commission pressured platforms to change their rules for content related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

For consistency, I will just stick to the covid related section, but the report in it’s entirety is worth a read. It’s the same report that revealed EU ordered election interference that you may have read about during the week, as set out in the map below and covered in John Waters’ Substack here.

On the topic of covid, the report uses emails (redacted), minutes of meetings, letters from social media CEOs and excerpts from the EC’s ‘disinformation monitoring strategy’ to illustrate how a system of covid censorship was implemented.

‘Government narratives that turned out to be false’

This information is useful to us, specifically in its timing ahead of the resumption of the Irish Medical Council’s case against Dr Marcus de Brun next week. Remember that Dr de Brun is not being investigated for any actual medical wrong- doing; no patients were harmed nor mistreated in any way - the case is centered on his use of social media to notify the public of actual harms arising from what the report describes as ‘government narratives that turned out to be entirely false.’

The report is focused on the implementation of the Digital Services Act and shows how ‘from the earliest days of the Covid 19 pandemic, the European Commission tried to censor speech that questioned prevailing narratives about transmission and vaccination.’

The private emails and correspondence followed court orders issued to social media companies after Part I of the report was published last July.

“These documents show the extent—and success—of the European Commission’s global censorship campaign,” the report states.

“Though often framed as combating so-called “hate speech” or “disinformation,” the European Commission worked to censor true information and political speech about some of the most important policy debates in recent history—including the COVID-19 pandemic, mass migration, and transgender issues.”

The US has an issue with this because:

“European censorship laws affecting content moderation rules are therefore a direct threat to U.S. free speech.”

These private emails between the EC executive (the EU’s unelected governing body) and social media bosses illustrate how the mechanisms of censorship were implemented from the top down. It follows then, since the control of information around covid was so incredibly important to these EC executives, that our own governing bodies such as the IMC, the HPRA and all our government departments were surely placed under similar pressure.

Timing

The timing of emails sent by the EC to social media companies shows that a clampdown on information regarding covid ‘vaccines’ was underway before the injections were ever available, which should raise eyebrows among recipients.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, senior European Commission officials pressed platforms to change their content moderation rules to globally censor content questioning established narratives about the virus and the vaccine. With the approval of EU President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice President Vera Jourova, the European Commission asked platforms how they planned to “update . . . [their] terms of service or content moderation practices (promotion / demotion)” ahead of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.”

On Friday October 30 2020 the email below was sent from an ec.europa.eu account (name redacted).

It states:

“In the context of the broader covid strategy and the need for urgent actions…we have been tasked to address disinformation and misinformation on vaccines.”

“I should stress that the information from you would only be used for the purpose of designing the right actions and we would not share it with the general public.”

Ten days later, on November 9 2020 the EC contacted social media companies citing a ‘Covid 19 disinformation monitoring programme’ that had been discussed in June 2020 and this time it discusses the implementation of a ‘workplan’ to fight ‘disinformation on vaccines.’

On the same date, November 9 2020, the unsuspecting ‘general public’ here in Ireland were being told via RTE that the vaccines ‘could be a major victory in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.’

Meanwhile, Pfizer itself had not published it’s phase 3 trial results at this point. These were released on November 18 2020 via press release. The company states of 170 confirmed cases of covid 19 tested, 162 in the trial received a placebo versus eight in the vaccine group.

Let’s not forget ‘Pfizergate’ whereby secret text messages between President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla remain undisclosed. A May 2025 EU court ruling found the Commission "failed to explain" the absence of these records.

The US House of Representatives report tracks various methods of censorship across multiple social media platforms, focusing on Tik Tok, the US and vaccines for children in 2021.

“Not only did the European Commission harm American speech in the United States by pressuring platforms to change their global content moderation policies, but it also specifically sought to censor American content. This, too, began during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021, the European Commission requested information about how TikTok planned to “fight disinformation about the covid 19 vaccination campaign for children starting in the US,” inquiring specifically about TikTok’s plans to “remove” certain “claims” about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in children.”

And the report notes that once the Digital Services Act was signed into law in October 2022, the EC began issuing threats of fines and or market exclusion. One must ask, if companies operating in the EU were treated in this manner, what threats were Member States faced with?

“The pressure on platforms to comply with Europe’s censorship demands only intensified once the DSA was signed into law in October 2022. The European Commission warned platforms that they needed to change their global content moderation rules to comply with the DSA, or else risk fines up to six percent of global revenue and a possible ban from the European market,” the report states.

Chilling

The report concludes chillingly by stating that the ‘European censorship threat shows no signs of abating’ and warns of an oncoming global censorship ‘regime’ as other countries adopt similar censorship mechanisms.

It warns of the EU’s impending ‘Democracy Shield’, additional layers of censorship and ending anonymity on social media.

“The European Commission’s new legislative and regulatory proposals likewise indicate that it is doubling down on its agenda of global online thought control. President von der Leyen’s so-called Democracy Shield would add new layers on top of the existing European censorship architecture, potentially ending anonymity on social media.”

At a local level, none of this bodes well for Dr Marcus de Brun’s Fitness to Practise case, despite it’s descension into relative farce last September. On the final day of that four day session, Dr de Brun revealed that a key complainant in the case against him, UK based sheep farmer Graham Bottley, had been described by the committee’s own expert witness as ‘unreliable.’

Curiously, the UK based Sheep farmer Bottley was a witness in the case against UK based Dr David Cartland, who was struck off for his activities on social media. Last week, Dr Cartland revealed that in addition to the loss of his General Medical Council licence, he has now been essentially banned from working with children and vulnerable adults by the UK’s Disclosure and Barring Service.

Dr Cartland’s emotional post received 1.1million views on Twitter/X to date, amid a flood of outrage and support for a good doctor who took it upon himself to warn the public of impending dangers as Ursula von der Leyen and her EC executive systematically censored crucial information across the world.

I will end here as I know you are all getting ready to Go To Holy Mass today (God Bless ye!) and leave the last word to Dr de Brun, who posted this message on Twitter/X last month:

“We will remember those who have been injured and died as a consequence of Covid policies, Covid "Vaccines," and Covid lies.

We remember those who needlessly suffered and died in the Nursing Homes, and we look to a future when Medicine and Politics might be liberated from systemic corruption and greed.”



Dr de Brun is inviting members of the public to attend his hearing at King’s Inns.

