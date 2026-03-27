Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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John Brophy
Mar 27

Excellent reporting. Truth is not the purpose of this show trial. The expert joke of a witness has inadvertently shown that the real purpose is to sustain the narrative and punish dissenters. The system (and its funding) depends on it. Looking forward to a thrilling finish today.

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Abby Wynne's avatar
Abby Wynne
Mar 27

Thanks Louise

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