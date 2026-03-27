Is it possible the Treasurer of an organisation is not aware of its funding sources?

Yesterday at the Irish Medical Council, Dr Rukshan Goonewardena sat as a witness and under oath, claimed he is 'not aware of any sponsorship' from pharma companies to the organisation he serves, the ICGP.

Yet, on May 18 2024 the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), which represents around 5,000 GP’s in Ireland, voted on a motion at their Annual General Meeting ‘to gradually reduce its pharmaceutical industry sponsorship over the next 10 years.’

The ICGP members voted by 73% to adopt a plan to ‘eliminate all (pharma) sponsorship by 2034.’

Dr Rukshan Goonewardena

Did Dr Goonewardena participate in this vote?

He has been serving on the board of the ICGP since 2020.

At the inquiry yesterday, Dr Billy Ralph had an opportunity to cross examine the medical council’s ‘expert witness.’

Treasurer?

Using information revealed on this Substack, Dr Ralph asked if his role as Treasurer of ICGP represents a conflict of interest?

Dr Goonewardena replied that he was ‘Honourary Treasurer’, though the ICGP lists him plainly as Treasurer on its website. Is there a difference?

“Not Aware”

Billy Ralph asked the witness if it is true that the ICGP received E118k in funding from pharma companies in 2023.



Dr Goonewardena replied:

"I wouldn't be aware regarding college sponsorship agreements."



The witness said he was working ‘on the ground at the time of covid’ and had ‘very little time to be involved in any other roles.’

In response, Dr Ralph said this presented a situation which he described as ‘institutional alignment.’ The committee, made up of three members and a legal advisor, asked for clarification of the term ‘institutional alignment.’

Dr Ralph replied that he saw it as “a close connection beween this doctor - who is supposed to be an independent witness to the ICGP - NPHET and pharmaceutical companies.”

By way of response, Dr Goonewardena repeated again that he is 'not aware of any sponsorship' from pharma companies.

His answer begs the following questions:

Did Dr Goonewardena attend the ICGP AGM of May 18 2024? Did he participate in the vote regarding pharma funding? Which way did he vote - to eliminate pharma funding or retain it?

As ICGP board member and Treasurer, it is likely he did attend the AGM and therefore, how could he ‘not be aware’ of pharmaceutical funding for the ICGP?

If the expert witness for the inquiry is not credible on the critical issue of funding from business interests, that raises questions about the entirety of his evidence. Is any of what he says credible? Is he a reliable witness?

This should form the central substance of Billy Ralph’s closing submission, due to be delivered at the inquiry later today.

Let’s not forget that similar issues arose as the Marcus de Brun case descended into farce on the final day, when de Brun revealed that a key complainant in the case against him - UK based sheep farmer Graham Bottley - was described by the committee’s own expert witness as ‘unreliable.’

The Precautionary Principle

As Billy Ralph was putting questions to the witness at the inquiry in Dublin yesterday, over in Athens a conference involving diplomats at the European Commission was taking place.

The conference discussed the role played by industry interests and lobbying at policy decison level in the EU. The reccommendations of yesterday’s conference will be discussed at the EU in the coming weeks, which makes MEP Michael McNamara’s ‘inquisition’ interjection on the medical council’s fitness to practise inquiry against Billy Ralph all the more timely.

The press release from the conference, organised by the European Network of Scientists for Social and Environmental Responsibility (ENSSER) landed in my inbox at 3.39am.

Much of the event’s discussion centred around strong criticism regarding the ‘unacceptable abandonment’ of the Precautionary Principle in ongoing legislative propositions.

Here’s the opening paragraph of the press release:

“Many scientists claim that their evidence and conclusions are not heard by policy makers, while policy makers often claim that their policies and actions are “science-based”. At the heart of this paradox lies a Gordian knot of relationships between science and politics, in which industrial interests and scientific advisors to policy makers play a crucial role.”

Among those in attendance was Prof John Ioannidis, MD, DSc, is a prominent Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology, and Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University. When Billy Ralph was conducting research into ‘covid’ early in 2020, this is the Professor he identified as trustworthy.

In a letter response to an Irish Times article penned by Kathy Sheridan promoting the publication of former Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan’s book, Billy Ralph wrote the following (published on this Substack in September 2023):

Kathy I read your review of Tony Holohan’s book. His personal tragedy was

obviously very painful for him and his family, but I do not wish to comment on

those matters. I am one of those doctors who criticised NPHET’s approach. However I did it

with a lot more information to hand than a ‘member of the public’.

I received my information from Prof Karl Heneghan (Epidemiologist,Oxford) as

did Dáil Eireann, who subsequently chose to ignore his expert advice on

masks. Prof John Ioannidis (Epidemiologist, Stanford) who as early as April, 2020

had established the age profile at risk and the infection fatality rate. As had

Prof Michael Levitt (Nobel laureate) even earlier, but his communications with

the infamous Prof Niall Ferguson were ignored.

How unusual it is that while Billy Ralph was in Dublin asking the medical council’s expert witness what he knew about phase three trials for vaccines, Prof Ioannidis was in Athens at a conference calling out violations of the Precautionary Principle, which was adopted by the EC itself in the year 2,000.

Here is the EU’s own legal definition of the Precautionary Principle

The precautionary principle is an approach to risk management, where, if it is possible that a given policy or action might cause harm to the public or the environment and if there is still no scientific agreement on the issue, the policy or action in question should not be carried out. The concept of the precautionary principle was first set out in a European Commission communication adopted in February 2000, which defined the concept and envisaged how it would be applied.

Image from the ENSSER conference document in Athens

Readers might be interested in the expert witness’ reply to Billy Ralph on the question of his understanding of phase three trials?

“I do not want to go into it,” Dr Gooewardena said.

When pushed by Billy Ralph to provide an answer to a ‘basic question’, the witness replied:

“No, I do not want to elaborate on something I am not an expert on.”

Billy Ralph pushed further on the topic of covid vaccine safety. He notified the committee that in his report, the witness had used post dated references that did not exist at the time of NPHET and NIAC guidance on vaccine safety.

“You referred to them as being known to be safe in 2021. But there was no trial data available until 2023,” Dr Ralph said.

This Substack has proven previously, that NIAC (National Immunisation Advisory Committee, whom Dr Goonewardena quoted as the trusted authority on vaccine guidance) was giving false information regarding covid injections. The tweet below was posted on July 21 2021. Less than four weeks later, Waterford footballer Roy Butler was dead, aged 23, five days after receiving the Janssen shot.

NIAC had described the risk of clots as one in 50,000.

Billy Ralph’s hearing continues this morning at 10am, where he will read his own statement and evidence, before both sides offer closing submissions to the inquiry committee. The committee consists of Paul Harkin (Chair), Jill Long and Dr Liam Conroy, with legal assessor Patricia Dillon SC. This is the committee that will decide (over the coming weeks or possibly, months) whether or not to sanction Billy Ralph.

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Read about the ENNSER conference here

Read previous coverage of Billy Ralph’s Fitness to Practise inquiry: