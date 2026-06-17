Here’s a well written article that could have appeared in June 2020.

Why the delay?

Writing for Ireland’s best selling Sunday newspaper, Eoin O’Malley is an Associate Professor in politics at the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University.

He is a regular columnist at the Sunday Independent.

He opens with a pertinent question, which he described as a ‘mainstay of medicine.’

“Can I get a second opinion?”

The question, he says, “acknowledges that doctors are fallible and the science of medicine is not fixed.”

Well well.

Interesting that this article appears after Dr Marcus de Brun was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Irish Medical Council. De Brun is currently awaiting his sanctions hearing.

Medicine is not an exact science

‘Medicine is not an exact science.’ How often I heard this phrase at the Coroner’s Courts covering inquests when medical procedures had gone wrong. It was used to help explain to grieving families how a loved one had died. It is correct and it was helpful in these situations, because it is the truth. It is not always the fault of the medical profession that someone has died.

“Questioning medical interventions and guidance is something that is essential to medicine. It enables the profession to make progress and get closer to the truth.”

Yes indeed. This is not rocket science. Questioning medical interventions is also essential to journalism, but the Sunday Indo knows that.

O’Malley helpfully points out that the process of posing questions acknowledges that in doing so, the medical professional will never actually reach the truth, because “there is always more to learn.”

This is a concept based on the virtue of humility, that doctors can be wrong, because medicine is not an exact science. Humility does not form part of an agenda that is evil, because the two are diametrically opposed. Society would to well to remember this.

In contrast, in 2020, covid guidelines were broadcast as gospel and the vaccine was heralded as saviour. No questioning was tolerated. Let’s not forget Kinzen (the outfit founded by former RTE presenter Mark Little) was paid by the HSE to monitor social media ‘misinformation’ during the covid era. The Kinzen state contracts mysteriously disappeared.

Eoin O’Malley says is it “surprising” that the Irish Medical Council has chosen to “pursue and discipline some doctors who were outspoken in their criticism of the State’s covid 19 response as directed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET.)”

“Evidence suggests Dr de Brun was right and that putting Covid 19 positive patients in nursing homes early in the pandemic likely played a role in preventable Covid 19 cases and mortality.”

To scratch the surface of this statement is to concede that this policy served multiple purposes beyond endangering nursing home patients. It allowed all nursing home deaths to be attributed to ‘covid’ by way of association, with the policy of no post-mortems imposed simultaneously. It allowed for the counting of so called ‘covid deaths’ to feed the propaganda machine’s death count. It required the withholding of treatments known to be effective for whatever covid actually was and as such, the heralding in of the so called vaccines.

For the record, I asked Marcus de Brun if he implemented the ‘end of life’ treatment protocols that hastened death for the elderly in nursing homes, including midazolam. He answered that he did not.

Eagerness to be seen as helpful

Moving onto what I see as the most interesting two paragraphs in this column, O’Malley looks at what happened to public bodies that should have been leading the charge in questioning public policy, for that is their role.

“At the time, there was an eagerness among most public organisations to be seen as helpful and not get in the way of a medical emergency. The courts facilitated a suspension of people’s rights and none of the usual self proclaimed defenders of human rights piped up to question this.”

Here, O’Malley is referring to the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, but for some reason, stops short of naming it.

It’s worth noting that most of Ireland’s ‘public bodies’ are funded by the government and were therefore rendered useless in terms of questioning anything.

This list of public bodies under Lobbying.ie includes most major hospitals, An Garda Siochana, all local authorities, care services such as the Brothers of Charity, the Prison Service, the Courts Service and the Victims of Crime Office. The list includes the Irish Medicines Board, the Medical Council, the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland and the Mental Health Commission.

The list above includes the Irish Sports Council, now Sport Ireland, one of the few (perhaps the only?) organisation that reversed its vaccine pass requirement during the apartheid style segregation system imposed on Irish society.

The reversal followed a campaign of by Lawyers for Justice Ireland challenging the policy requiring players, coaches and spectators to produce an EU Digital Covid Certificate in order to play, coach, train or spectate. The group argued that vaccine requirement breached privacy rights under GDPR.

Not yet established on Substack, this reporter followed up by contacting parents and coaches willing to speak up against the policy and a report was published on Gript.ie, the only news outlet that questioned any of the covid policies as they were imposed.

Within days, the policy was quietly reversed. All that was required was for decent people to abandon what O’Malley describes as an ‘eagerness to be seen as helpful.’

O’Malley points out that the concept of democracy utterly failed, stating that:

“Opposition parties fell in line and didn’t want to be seen to profit from a pandemic.”

Again, we are back to ‘not wanting to be seen to’ do anything useful which isn’t actually true, since the system put in place was designed to destroy anyone that spoke out against it. Opposition politicians simply toed the line to save their own skin.

The media wanted to be seen to play its part

“The media wanted to be seen to play its part and so largely abandoned its duty to speak truth to power, or even facilitate debate about whether these measures were reasonable or effective.”

Here again we have this concept of ‘wanting to be seen to’ do whatever was required but this was not actually the case. Wanting to be seen to play a part is very different from imposing blanket censorship on the most controversial topic of our time. The media rendered its reporters useless by imposing this system of censorship and has all but destroyed itself in the process.

It is welcome that these words have been published, six years late, but it is not acceptable that a vaccination program known to be dangerously harmful is still in operation to this day, facilitated by the system of public bodies listed above.

O’Malley argues that the vaccines were “shown be largely safe” which is simply not true. He argues in the same sentence that vaccines were “unnecessary for children” without stating why, because if he did, he would have to concede they were unnecessary for the general population. That’s because Marcus de Brun inquiry proved that known treatments were withheld by the HSE and this is where the entire argument for a vaccine program falls apart. It is a pity O’Malley missed this crucial revelation of the medical council’s campaign against de Brun.

O’Malley does concede that vaccines were not the “game changer initially conceived” He points out that they “did not prevent reinfection or transmission of the virus.”

This is a weak concession but may be demonstrative of continued media censorship of the vaccine issue. O’Malley’s is an opinion article but still subject to editorial control.

Medical authorities can be wrong

His final two paragraphs return to his strongest argument, that medicine is not an exact science. The slogan “follow the science” is misleading, he says, because science “cannot and should not set public policy.” Fair enough.

“If we have learned anything from the pandemic it should be that medical authorities can be wrong. We are not well served by a medical regulator that suppresses necessary debate by charging physicians who speak up to challenge medical orthodoxy.”

Coming a week after a finding of professional misconduct imposed upon Marcus de Brun, this article is too late to be helpful for him. It is too late to be helpful for Dr Gerry Waters. Perhaps it will prove useful for Dr Billy Ralph, Dr Michael McConville and Dr Pat Morrissey. Perhaps it will go someway towards a softening of the abusive, hateful discrimination imposed upon those of us that saw through illogical facade of ‘follow the science’ from the start.

Despite the article’s limitations, to have the words above printed in a newspaper for the general population to peruse is a major step in the right direction, so well done to O’Malley on this achievement.

Thanks to Anna Kavanagh of MCompass Media for alerting me to this Sunday Independent article.

She writes:

“The significance of the article lies not simply in its defence of Dr de Brun, but in where the argument is coming from - media commentators. O’Malley’s intervention is notable because it comes from a highly regarded academic and newspaper columnist with deep roots in the political establishment.”

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