Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Paddy Early's avatar
Paddy Early
5d

One group that you forgot to mention is the Catholic Bishops!

Their whole approach was one of appeasement/compliance refusing to even ask a question!

We wrote to all Irish Bishops prior to their statement on mRNA poison and they just ignored what was told to them. I’m certain that they must have had plenty advising extreme caution?

Since then with the persecution of Doctors, excess deaths and massive health crisis for huge numbers they are like all other “so called” leaders just burying their heads😭

Truth cannot be defeated🙏

This is too late for our persecuted Doctors as the corrupt Medical Council are equally tone deaf and refusing to face their guilt during this brutal totalitarian oppression of human rights😭

But eventually their great courage will receive much greater recognition🙏

But now the stakes are so much higher because these “so called” leaders have moved the agenda with massive open borders scams, destruction of precious children in our schools and huge debt crisis which promises huge misery with unaffordable cost of living increases🤮

All designed to keep us distracted and fearful as they continue to turn the screws on humanity on behalf of global criminals🤮👊

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John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
5d

Thanks for sharing this. Now that the INDO has dipped its toe in the water, maybe the next edition could go a bit further, stating that «Your government lied to you, did it knowingly, and people died and were injured as a direct result. The same people continue to cover up the facts and destroy critical evidence»

Suggested title would be «Crimes Against Humanity - A Deadly Irish Psyop»

Readers would then be invited to respond to a survey question: «What level of confidence do you have that your goverment would act differently if Covid were to happen again tomorrow?»

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