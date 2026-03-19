Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Fr Sean Sheehy's avatar
Fr Sean Sheehy
6d

It is amazing how much energy people put into eliminating commonsense that exposes their ideologies.

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John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
6d

6,500 pages of evidence (brought to you by Pfizer), shows how far they need to keep up the narrative. Billy Ralph is a hero. Make him chief of the Medical Council TODAY! and stop the rot. Oh, and he can be my doctor too.

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