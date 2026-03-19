*Updated Hearing Dates - Tues Mar 24 @10am, continues Thurs 26 & Fri 27 @IMC

A Fitness to Practise hearing that could cost Wexford GP Dr Billy Ralph his medical licence opens at the Irish Medical Council next week.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (Mar 24, 26, 27 - updated), the legal team for the Irish Medical Council will set out its case against Dr Ralph.

The popular GP who runs his own practice in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, is under investigation for issuing commentary of a critical nature against Ireland’s covid response.

He is facing a total of seven allegations.

In it’s outline list of allegations against the doctor, the IMC alleges that his social media commentary was ‘inappropriate and/or undermined public health guidelines.’

In quotes below is a selection of Dr Billy Ralph’s opinions, which he posted to his X account between 2020 and 2022:

“The pandemic is over, NPHET lack the expertise to analyse current data....” (Oct ‘20)

“NPHET are a liability” (Oct ‘20)

“No change in deaths so lockdown a complete waste of people’s time” (Nov ‘20)

“There is no public health emergency, no need for mass vaccinations, no need for coercive population control measures. There is a dire need for Irish people to wake up and take back their freedom.” (July ‘21)

“Health services would be overwhelmed if everyone wasn’t vaccinated -not true –vaccinate the vulnerable, everyone else gets a cold.” (Aug ‘21)

The CEO for the IMC will make the case that through his criticism of the covid response, Dr Billy Ralph’s actions were ‘not in accordance with’ sections 20 and 44 of the Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics for Registered Medical Practitioners.

The case against Dr Ralph bears many similarities to that taken against his colleague, Dr Marcus de Brun, who is still awaiting the outcome of his own inquiry.

Dr Ralph will represent himself next week, as de Brun did last year and at the second phase of his hearing, earlier this year.

There is no complainant in the case against Dr Ralph, so the case will focus on his social media activity on X and his writings on the platform Cassandra Voices.

The Book of Evidence in Dr Ralph’s case contains almost 6,500 pages, including 1,800 pages documenting posts on X (tweets) made by the doctor in relation to covid, ivermectin as a treatment for covid and covid ‘vaccines’.

The evidence includes 650 pages of positive testimonials written by patients of Dr Ralph’s during the course of his 30 year career as a GP.

At the outset, Dr Ralph will seek to clarify the meaning of the term ‘undermining public health guidelines’ as he seeks to protect his right to free expression as guaranteed under the Irish Constitution and EU law.

The only witness available to the inquiry will be the Irish Medical Council’s own expert witness, who has written a report containing 25 references to posts made by Dr Ralph, 11 of which fall outside the period of investigation as listed by the council itself (2020 - 2022).

The expert witness appointed is Dr Rukshan Goonewardena, who runs a GP practice in Co Cavan alongside his wife. Dr Goonewardena based his expert witness report submitted to the council, solely on Billy Ralph’s activity on X (Twitter.) His report is a response to a detailed directive of instructions issued by the IMC CEO in relation to the allegations against Dr Ralph.

Curiously, the original complainant that triggered the investigation process in July 2021, does not appear in the current book of evidence and as such appears to have been withdrawn.

Billy Ralph’s tweets over the two year period in question focus on NPHET, ivermectin as a treatment for covid and the vaccination programme.

Below is a selection of posts that appear in the IMC allegations against him:

On NPHET:

Ivermectin:

Covid Vaccines

The inquiry is scheduled to run on March 24, 26 & 27) at the Irish Medical Council, Kingram House in Dublin.

Billy Ralph has indicated that he is happy for supporters to attend next week’s hearing. Please share to alert those that may be interested in attending.

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