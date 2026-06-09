Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Eleanor's avatar
Eleanor
3d

I weep for my beloved island and for "our ancestors who survived two centuries of Penal Laws" and who passed down to us strong Christian values... Life without a divine compass is like a dinghy without a rudder

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J. P. Bruce's avatar
J. P. Bruce
3d

God is real. To me that is as self-evident as saying water is wet.

But not everyone agrees (on the existence of God). Some genuinely don't believe in God, and I have no problem with them. Others either know the truth and try to dupe the rest of us, or they simply don't care one way or the other. Such people are cynics and opportunists, or worse.

God will never force our hand. We can choose to believe or we can reject the very idea. But, thanks to our free will, it is entirely our decision and no one else's

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