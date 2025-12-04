Louise Roseingrave

The Phantom Honker
6d

The vaccine injured being thrown the most mediocre of bones with this one. Still no liability being directed towards the manufacturers, sure the tax payer will foot the bill.

Interesting to note that Ms Quelly refers to "counter measures" in the US compensation scheme, Joe Public was led to believe they were vaccines.

Elizabeth Carroll
6d

I was fuming reading this? Dr Carmel Mullaney saying the vaccine saved 10,000? When there is no evidence to suggest it saved one single life or stopped hospitalization and she afraid the compensation would start a misinformation about the vaccine? Are these payed to talk such nonsense and all the misinformation comes from them.

