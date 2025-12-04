Cllr Joe Behan at the Regional Health Forum meeting

A motion calling for a compensation scheme for people injured by the covid jab has been approved at a Regional Health Forum (Dublin and South East).

The motion was tabled by Wicklow Councillor Joe Behan (Ind) who said he knows people whose health has been ‘radically changed’ by the covid injection.

The motion was passed by seven votes in favour to one against, with the majority of members choosing to abstain. The meeting took place in Kilkenny on Tuesday.

Cllr Behan, from Bray, put forward the following motion:

“That this Forum calls on the Government to introduce, without further delay, a No Fault Compensation Scheme for those citizens, young and old, who have suffered complications from the administration of the Covid 19 vaccines. The purpose of such a scheme would be to ensure that individuals who suffer adverse effects from the Covid 19 vaccine and other vaccines receive compensation without proving fault or negligence, based on the rationale that negligence is often absent in such cases, and that communities benefiting from vaccination programmes accept the responsibility to compensate those harmed by them.”

An amended version of the motion above was voted upon and passed by the forum, with the removal of the words ‘no fault’.

Cllr Behan said he is aware of a large number of people who have suffered serious disabilities post covid injection.

“As of now the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) have reported that nearly 22,000 people have reported adverse reactions to the covid vaccine. Anecdotally I would say it’s a lot more than that and maybe a lot of people have never reported it but I am personally aware of quite a large number of people who have suffered serious disabilities - permanent disabilities in some cases - as a result of having the covid 19 vaccine,” he said.

“I am asking for colleagues support that this motion be agreed here today and sent to government for their consideration to actually move on this because, it’s not today or yesterday that various Ministers for Health have actually promised such a scheme and up to April 2025 in fact, the Dept of Health responded to a query on the progress of a no fault vaccination (compensation) scheme by saying ‘Department of Health officials have completed significant work to develop a model for a vaccine damage scheme and are working through related policy matters. The model will be considered by the Minister for Health and if approved will be brought to Cabinet for further consideration.”

Cllr Behan was furnished with a report on the topic of vaccine compensation by Martina Queally, Regional Executive Officer, HSE Dublin and South East in response to his motion.

“In Martina (Quelly’s) reply, it’s very interesting. The US has a counter measures injury compensation programme that covers covid 19 vaccines. The UK expanded it’s vaccine damage payment scheme to include covid 19 vaccines. Germany, Japan, Canada - many countries are actually doing this. We have been promised it by various Ministers for Health, including a former Wicklow Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly and yet nothing has happened,” he said.

“And if any of you have met people, who are utterly disabled because of doing what they were advised to do - and what we are being advised here today by the top table to do - which is tell people to ‘get your covid 19 vaccine, get your flu vaccine.’

“When you’re actually face to face with someone who feels genuinely, as I was with parents last week, whose young son has a very serious disability now and they are so guilty that they got him to take the covid 19 vaccine when he didn’t want to do it. “I think it’s important that if we agree vaccines are important for society (which I do) there must be some way of compensating people without them having to go to court if they suffer an injury,” Cllr Behan told the Health Forum meeting.

He concluded his comments by saying he wanted this proposal to go to government and for pressure to be applied for the introduction of the scheme.

There was silence in the chamber when a seconder (supporter) for the motion was sought but the motion was saved by Enniskerry based Councillor, Caroline Winstanley (Social Democrats) who joined the forum online.

Cllr Jim Guildea (FG) Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council objected to the inclusion of the words ‘no fault’ in the motion.

“I understand where Joe is coming from and I sympathise with this but there is just one part I can’t support and that’s ‘without proving fault or negligence.’ I accept the negligence bit but I don’t accept the fault bit. I mean, I could go in with a broken leg and say I fell coming out of the covid clinic and I broke my leg - not being flippant but it’s just not practical - you could get all sorts of spurious claims. So I will happily go along with the motion as it says without proving negligence because you can’t prove negligence obviously, there is no negligence as such on behalf of the professional HSE people or the government running the particular scheme, be it for flu or whatever but no fault - I will be voting against if that remains in it,” Cllr Guildea said.

HSE representative Martina Quelly noted that Ireland’s vaccination campaign was ‘very effective.’ She said it is the State Claims Agency that resolves personal injury and third party damages against the State and said ‘there are mechanisms there if people feel they have an injury.’

“It’s important to be proportionate, the benefit accrued to the population in Ireland and in fact our success in managing covid as a nation … compared to other jurisdictions was very significant,” Ms Quelly said.

“If somebody does feel they are damaged in any way, there are mechanisms by which that can be dealt with. I am not saying that if somebody has had something happen them adversely as a result, that can be dealt with and there are mechanisms for dealing with that. But from our own perspective the benefit to the well deployed vaccination campaign during covid was testament to a very effective health service,” she said.

Dr Carmel Mullaney, Regional Director of Public Health, HSE Dublin and South East told the Forum ‘the covid vaccination programme saved approximately 10,000 lives in the first year or two of the covid pandemic and many more hospitalisations.’

“That’s not to say that what you are suggesting is not a good idea, I think there is a certain logic to it, I don’t support it or not support it, I think it’s a matter for government. There’s financial implications for it obviously but I would like to be assured, if it was brought in, that it didn’t contribute to misinformation or enable misinformation to spread more easily about vaccination because that is a major concern and a challenge for us in promoting vaccination in the population at the moment and it’s something we constantly have to fight against. So long as it doesn’t adversely impact on that situation, that would be my main concern,” Ms Mullaney said.

Cllr Behan said he didn’t disagree but said his aim was to support ‘those unfortunate people that do have an adverse reaction.’

“Surely as a society we have a responsibility to ensure that they are in some way relieved or compensated for the damage that’s been done without having to do into court and without having to prove negligence.”

Cllr Behan said he would remove the word ‘no fault’ from the motion in order for it to pass and the amended motion (below) was put to a vote by a show of hands. The motion passed with seven votes in favour, one against with the rest of the members present opting to abstain.

This Substack has contacted the Dublin and South East Regional Health Forum seeking the detail of how each councillor voted and this information will be added here once it is provided to me. The full forum membership is published below.

Share

Amended motion passed:

“That this Forum calls on the Government to introduce, without further delay, a Compensation Scheme for those citizens, young and old, who have suffered complications from the administration of the Covid 19 vaccines.

The purpose of such a scheme would be to ensure that individuals who suffer adverse effects from the Covid 19 vaccine and other vaccines receive compensation without proving negligence, based on the rationale that negligence is often absent in such cases, and that communities benefiting from vaccination programmes accept the responsibility to compensate those harmed by them.”

The Regional Health Forum Dublin and South East is made up of 32 councillors representing Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, in addition to South Dublin, Tipperary South and most of Co. Wicklow.

The 32 members are:

Carlow County Council (3): Cllrs. Fergal Browne, Daniel Pender and Adrienne Wallace.

Dublin City Council (1): Cllr. Dermot Lacey.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (6): Cllrs. Jacqueline Burke, Jim Gildea, Anna Grainger, Thomas Joseph, Justin Moylan and Lauren Tuite.

Kilkenny County Council (4): Cllrs. Tomás Breathnach, John Coonan, Pat Dunphy and Ger Frisby.

Tipperary County Council (4): Cllrs. David Dunne, Roger Kennedy, Marie Murphy and Michael Smith.

Waterford City and County Council (6): Cllrs. Declan Barry, Liam Brazil, Damien Geoghegan, John O’ Leary, John Pratt and Adam Wyse.

Wexford County Council (5): Cllrs. Vicky Barron, Ger Carthy, John Fleming, Frank Staples and Joe Sullivan.