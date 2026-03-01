A priest and medical doctor prayed for healing from health issues associated with covid injections at a conference in Dublin yesterday.

Fr Leon Pereira, a Dominican friar based in Medjugorje, issued the blessing over thousands of delegates attending the sold-out Divine Mercy Conference taking place at the RDS.

Originally from Singapore, Fr Pereira qualified as a medical doctor and worked in the UK before joining the Dominican Order.

Fr Pereira has spoken for many years of the spiritual and physical dangers of vaccines dervied from aborted babies and in particular, the genetic injections manufactured for covid.

“I think that some of you are unhappy that you received the vaccines and are worried about the effects they might have on you so I will pray for that now,” he told delegates at the conference yesterday morning.” he said.

He prayed for the removal of any genetic material and spike proteins that may be physically harming anyone present.

“I ask you Lord to send the precious blood of Jesus through all their arteries and veins especially those who regret taking any of these new treatments and to remove anything that is harming them, any genetic material or insipients or spike proteins or anything else that is harming them.”

Fr Pereira further issued a deliverance prayer for any associated ‘evil spirits.’

“And also by the power of your Holy Cross oh Lord, to bind and silence any evil spirits associated with these things and to send them to the foot of your cross to deal with them as you see fit but give all your children here complete health and freedom, in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Fr Pereira issued his final homily as English Chaplain in Medjugorje, Bosnia Hercegovina on Friday, following ten years of service there. The friar is much loved for his candid teachings and humourous approach among pilgrims attending the site of reported Marian apparitions.

Fr Pereira followed his healing blessing with a specific prayer for the conversion of Irish hearts back to Catholicism. He attributes his own conversion to Our Lady of Medjugorje.

“Lord, Holy Spirit, search the hearts of your faithful here and all those praying for their own conversion and that of their family and friends and loved ones, by the grace of Our Lady of Peace, Our Lady of Medjugorje, Our Lady of Knock, touch these hearts and bring them back to Jesus. Amen.”

The central substance of Fr Pereira’s talk was the Holy Eucharist, which Catholics believe is the body and blood of Christ. In particular, he focused on the topic of reception of the Eucharist on the tongue, a practice of humility and devotion which is under attack in parishes across Ireland since ‘health measures’ were introduced during covid. These health measures include the removal of Holy Water from the entrance to churches.

This year marks the 35th annual Divine Mercy National Conference which draws to a close later today.

Readers can follow the conference live here. Fr Pereira is due to give his second presentation of the conference at 10.30am.

He is followed by Roisin Doherty, a young mother of five from Derry who credits God with saving her life, at 11.30am.

The conference is billed as is ‘a premier Irish Catholic event held from February 27th to March 1st at the RDS Main Hall in Ballsbridge. Focused on the message of St. Faustina, it features international speakers, Adoration, Mass, and Confession.’

Watch Fr Pereira’s presentation here.

