Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Fr Sean Sheehy's avatar
Fr Sean Sheehy
8d

It is ironic that they legalize doctors to kill unborn babies but try to punish doctors who actually heal people. If that is not satanic, I don't know what is.

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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
8d

Some day Pat will be recognised for the hero that he is. Without doubt his stance against medical tyranny saved hundreds, maybe thousands of lives in supporting people to decline the bioweapons erroneously called "vaccines".

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