“Feeling much better.”

“Showed marked improvement.”

Details of how Dr Pat Morrissey treated his patients for covid symptoms at his surgery in Adare, Co Limerick emerged yesterday, the first day of the Irish Medical Council’s inquiry against him.

The fitness to practise inquiry heard how Dr Morrissey used “off label” medications such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin along with vitamin D and zinc to treat patients with covid symptoms.

Dr. Morrissey voluntarily provided patient medical records to the inquiry and examples were read into the record at yesterday’s hearing.

Feeling much better

A record dated December 20 2022 notes a patient who presented with sore throat, headache and fever. The patient was treated with Hydroxychloroquine, NAC and doxycycline.

“Day 2 Covid. Sore throat headache fever. Not much of a cough. Not nauseated. Happy to take off label meds. HCQ 400mg 5/7, NAC and Doxy.”

Two days later the patient was ‘feeling much better.’

“Throat better, voice back and no fever. Hoping she can see family on Christmas day.”

A patient presented on December 15 2022 with cough and sore throat.

“Covid day 3. First time +ve. Cough and sore throat. Will start HCQ and IVM. Happy to take off label meds. [IVM dose 42 mg by 3/7]. Wt 76 KG. [HCQ 400mg by 3/7, doy 200mg by 5/7] rv Monday. Eats plenty red meat so zinc replete.”

The next record for this patient is December 19 2022:

“Back to full health.”

A record from September 20 2022 notes a patient feeling unwell for some weeks who dramatically improved after ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

“Feels sort of flattened since Covid in end of July. Reduced energy. No respiratory symptoms as such. Will try 36 mg IVM.…” Dr Morrissey reveiwed the patient two weeks later. “Patient got covid on his way to France but had the IVM I gave him. He had been on the weekly HCQ. He noted dramatic improvement after one dose resolution after two doses.”

A record dated March 25 2020 details an out of hours call through Shannondoc. On March 21st, the patient had been given a query diagnosis of covid-19 but did not want to be swabbed.

Dr Morrissey’s record is from March 25 2020.

“Patient is feeling worse, empty retching in the morning shivery and has chesty cough now. Cough is not very productive. Will treat with hydroxychloroquine now in view of clinical progression, risk of severe illness. Patient aware that this is off label.”

Two days later, the patient was holding stable.

“No deterioration. Previous referral for swabbing rejected. Will resubmit.”

By March 31 the patient had improved.

“Feeling better but tummy not right still. Has been able to stay up whole day now w/o going back to bed. No fever.”

Harsh Cough

On January 4 2021 Dr Morrissey treated a patient with a ‘harsh cough’.

“Day 6 of symptoms with Covid. Began last Wed evening. Harsh cough and quite myalgic. Eager to take HCQ and Doxy. Already on Vit D,C and Zn. (Zinc).”

Neasa Bird, BL for the CEO of the Irish Medical Council, read out a record that stated the patient’s daughter was ‘very happy’ that her mother would have access to hydroxychloroquine.

The entry is dated September 4 2020 and notes how Dr Morrissey discussed his treatment plan with a third party.

“Patient has now been confirmed to be Covid +. Still coughing. No improvement with keflex. I spoke with another third party and explained rationale for using HCL/AZM/Zn/Vit D. She agreed to follow this course in view of patient’s symptoms and risk factors.”

Another ivermectin record dated November 1 2022:

“Day 2. Sore face, sinuses, headache. Coughing all night. Antigen positive. Will treat with protocol w/o IVM and rv in 3/7.”

The entry for this patient dated November 14 2022 states “Much improved.”

The same patient became ill again in December.

“Day 3 Covid. Will take HCQ 400 by 5 days.”

The next entry notes that the patient recovered quickly on hydroxychloroquine.

“Patient recovered quickly with treatment for covid in December, nothing adverse to report.”

FLCCC

A more complex case is recorded in the doctor’s notes on January 8 2021. It illustrates how Dr Morrissey had applied his own personal research in his treatment of patients, with a reference to the IMASK protocol from the FLCCC (Front Line Covid 19 Critical Care Alliance.)

“Day 9 of symptoms. I am only aware now of his condition. He is totally flattened and weak and has no taste. No appetite, can’t sleep. Aches all over. No change in last 24 hours but not better either. He is happy to take HCQ/Zn (hydroxychloroquine and zinc.) Other meds written up from IMASK protocol as due to late presentation risks of cytokine storm effects including increased clotting tendency more likely.”

The next record entry is five days later, January 13 2021.

“Very shook. Cough still present but not SOB. Sleeping OK.”

The inquiry heard how the patient developed a secondary bacterial pneumonia before drmatically improving.

“...Coarse creps in both lungs R>L, HR 80. RR 18. Temp 36.9. BP 110/70. A secondary bacterial pneumonia.”

On January 15 2021 the patient “showed marked improvement.”

Four days later, the patient was ready to go back to work.

“Feeling much better, hoping to return to work next week.”

After reading through multiple patient records documenting successful use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, Ms Bird examined the official ‘guidance’ issued in respect of these drugs.

“I am going to ask the Committee then to turn to the Interim Guidance for the Use of Antiviral Therapy in the Clinical Management of Acute Respiratory Infection with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19),” Ms Bird said.

This guidance was published on March 30 2020.

Ms Bird told the committee that the guidance was not intended to replace clinical judgement.

She read out the following paragraph from the guidance:

“The use of investigational or off-label medicinal products to treat patients with confirmed COVID 19 is at an experimental stage. The evidence of clinical efficacy is lacking. Patients (or their next of kin, by phone) should be adequately informed about the uncertain efficacy, and respective toxicities of the agents, and their consent obtained.”

Here is what the guidance said about hydroxychloroquine:

“Highly toxic in overdose, especially in children. There is currently insufficient evidence to recommend systematic use of HCQ and azithromycin in combination for the treatment of COVID-19. Any case being considered for combination treatment should be reviewed with local Infectious Diseases or Clinical Microbiology team with consideration of the safety profile of the combination..”

Dr Morrissey proscribed azithromycin as part of his protocol.

The guidance states:

“Insufficient evidence to recommend systematic use of HCQ and azithromycin combination for the treatment of COVID-19. Cases being considered for combination treatment should be reviewed with local Infectious Diseases or Clinical Microbiology team.”

Ms Bird told the inquiry the medications used by Dr Morrissey have ‘serious side effects.’

Dr Morrissey interjected.

“Can I just interject, sorry, briefly? One of those large trials I have submitted in evidence, it was retracted study, the Surgisphere study, and I will refer to it again in my questioning of Prof. Bradley.”

Prof Colin Bradley is the IMC’s expert witness for the case. Dr Morrissey is referring to the Surgisphere study that recommended anti malaria drugs for use in covid treatment (hydroxychloroquine.) The study was published in the Lancet but was quickly attacked and then retracted.

Ms Bird highlighted guidance that linked hydroxychloroquine to cardiac arrthymia.

Readers could keep in mind the roll out of the covid jabs when reading the following paragraph:

“You will see at the bottom of that paragraph they note that study numbers were very small; that there was a lack of consistency between the doses of each drug used in the trials; that there was limited data evaluating the safety of the combination therapy,” she said.

She then read the following extract from the official guidance:

“However the risk of QT prolongation and arrhythmias is a notable safety concern. The safety of QT prolonging drugs, such as hydroxychloroquine or azithromycin, may be maximized by close monitoring and optimisation of risk factors. Use of combination therapy with azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine should ideally occur within a clinical trial, where both efficacy and safety can be closely monitored.”

In the International Covid-19 Guidelines Ms Bird found a reccommendation that the medications Dr Morrissey was using be utilised only in hospitals.

“Guidelines from the Infectious Diseases Society of America, recommend hydroxychloroquine/chloroquine plus azithromycin only in hospitalised patients with COVID-19, and only the context of a clinical trial.”

The inquiry evidence includes a document issued in May 2020 by the producers of hydroxychloroquine, Plaquenil. Ms Bird informed the inquiry that this safety information was then officially approved by the HPRA.

“It details under the summary its authorised uses. It is noted that it is being used globally in the context of the ongoing pandemic in the management of patients with COVID-19 and is being investigated in clinical trials. However it has no marketing authorisation and any use in the management of the Covid-19 is off label,” Ms Bird said.

She noted that the HSE had initially ‘identified as something which might be administered in a hospital setting or in a clinical trial’ for treatment of covid. However, by September of 2020, the advice had changed again.

“By September 9 it was now being advised that hydroxychloroquine was not recommended as a therapeutic agent outside of clinical trials due to evidence indicating a lack of benefit in patients hospitalised with Covid-19,” Ms Bird said.

She read out advice from European Medicines Agency (EMA) against the use of Ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19 outside randomised clinical trials.

“It (the EMA) noted the approved uses for Ivermectin, that it was not authorised for use in Covid-19 in the EU and that no application for such use had been received by the EMA, that following media reports of its use, it had reviewed the latest published evidence from laboratory studies, clinical trials and meta-analyses,” Ms Bird said.

And once again, the conclusion was that insufficient evidence to support ivermectin outside of clinical trials:

“It concluded that there was not sufficient evidence to support the use of Ivermectin in Covid-19 outside clinical trials,” Ms Bird said.

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Speaking outside the inquiry yesterday Dr Morrissey said he was heartened by the support he received at the hearing yesterday.

“I’m glad to be here, finally, after almost six years, to face my accusers and I hope to make a good case for my view of how things panned out during the Covid era,” he said in a video recorded for journalist Aisling O’Loughlin.



Representing himself. Dr Morrissey is facing seven allegations of Poor Professional Performance and/or Professional Misconduct. The three person committee hearing evidence is chaired by Ms Jill Long, with lay member Dr Conor McCrystal and medical member Prof Tom Clarke.

The hearing continues at Kingram House in Dublin.







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