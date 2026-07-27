Dr Pat Morrissey addressing crowds outside the Irish Medical Council 10.6.2025

Intro: *Note Dr Billy Ralph will find out tomorrow Tuesday (July 28th) whether he has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Irish Medical Council.

Decision hearing takes place at The Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan at 10am and support is welcome.

The article below continues coverage of Dr Pat Morrissey’s fitness to practise hearing, specifically his cross examination of expert witness Prof Colin Bradley.

At 11.42am on Thursday last, Dr Pat Morrissey asked the Irish Medical Council’s (IMC) expert witness if he wanted to take a break or was he happy to continue?

Prof Colin Bradley replied that he was happy to continue. He had spent the morning giving his opinions on why the seven allegations against Dr Morrissey amount to poor professional conduct and/or professional misconduct.

Dr Morrissey first asked the witness if he had furnished the committee with an updated CV the previous day.

Dr M: “You provided the Committee with an updated CV yesterday, I believe, is that correct?” he asked the expert witness. Prof B: “That’s correct,” the Prof confirmed. Dr M: “You previously described yourself as a medico-legal advisor to the Medical Council, but this wasn’t in the updated CV. Why not?” Prof B: “Well, at the previous - the last time I appeared before a Fitness to Practise Committee, there was a question arose in relation to my independence, and I understood, and on reflection that the way I had described my interaction with the Medical Council had been perhaps misunderstood as not being an independent witness. So I clarified in this version of the CV that I act as an independent witness… And I would fiercely contest my independence as an expert witness. So I have rephrased that part of my CV to clarify that,” the Prof said.

Dr M: “So am I correct in understanding you removed that reference in your CV?” Prof B: “It is not that I removed it, I have clarified it.” Dr M: “At the time you wrote up this report (the report he prepared on Dr Morrissey), did you have it on your CV?”

The Professor asked him to repeat the question, which the doctor duly did.

Dr M: “At the time you wrote up your expert report on me, did you have it on your CV that you were a medical advisor to the Medical Council?”

The Prof explained that he revised his CV after his independence was questioned at a previous IMC appearance in 2023.

“Yes, so that revision to my CV was prompted, if you like, by my experience of the previous appearance, which I think was in about September of 2023, so I amended my CV at that time to clarify that point. And so the CV that I submitted, the full CV that I sent to my colleague yesterday was actually a CV that I had compiled after my experience here before where my independence was being questioned,” the Prof said.

Independent Expert?

Before we go through the (somewhat explosive) details of evidence, let’s have a look at what Prof Bradley was involved in at University College Cork to determine if he can in fact be accurately described as ‘independent.’

This video report from April 2 2020, shows RTE reporter Brian O’Connell walking around the newly established contact tracing hub established at UCC for the HSE. Prof Bradley’s title was UCC Professor of General Practise at this point, which was prior to the adoption of masks and social distancing as policy.

On April 15 2020, Dr Bradley is identified as the UCC Professor who “led training courses for GPs recruited to operate the Covid Community Assessment Hubs.” These ‘hubs’ were established to ‘help keep patients from overburdening the hospital system’ - a controversial initiative known to have had detrimental effects on the health of the nation.

And in October 2020, Prof Bradley gave a speech to a Covid Conference hosted by UCC titled: GP training for the COVID community and the GP Buddy Communicating COVID tracker.

Against this background, Dr Morrissey established that the Prof had altered the CV he provided to the IMC committee. He was just ten minutes into his cross examination of the expert witness, when a 15 break was requested. That break stretched on for 35 minutes. When the session resumed, Dr Morrissey moved to question the professor’s role in the preparation of allegations.

Here is the dialogue that unfolded:

Dr M: “Professor, you confirmed in answer to Ms. Bird (Neasa Bird BL for the CEO of the IMC) yesterday that your duty is to assist the Committee?” Prof B: “Yes.” Dr M: “And this is your overriding duty?” Prof B: “Well, sorry, my overriding duty is to provide independent expertise in relation to the matter before the Committee.” Dr M: “Is it not to assist the CEO?” Prof B: “It is not to assist the CEO, it is to assist the Committee.” Dr M: “Okay. So you agree that the expert must now become an advocate for the party who is instructing him? Prof B: “That’s correct, that’s my understanding of my role.”

Excerpt from Medico-legal article on the Role of an Expert Witness published in Medical Independent.ie Dec 2023

Dr M: “Thank you. Am I correct that ordinarily an expert is provided with a set of allegations?” Prof B: “Yes, I am usually given a copy of the allegations.” Dr M: “And that the expert would consider the relevant material?” Prof B: “Yes.” Dr M: “And on that basis form an opinion?” Prof B: “Exactly.” Dr M: “Whether favourable or unfavourable to the party instructing him?” Prof B: “Correct, yes.” Dr M: “Thank you. Prof Bradley, you had involvement in these matters around my case before being retained by the Fitness to Practise Inquiry, correct?” Prof B: “Correct.”

Prof Bradley confirmed that he had prepared a report for the Preliminary Proceedings Committee (the precursor to the inquiry) and that he had multiple calls and e-mail exchanges with Fieldfisher, solicitors for the CEO, during the preparation.

These email exchanges were contained in the Booklet of Correspondence between Bradley and Fieldfisher dated January 20th, 2025 and it transpired that this evidence was not before the committee.

Neasa Bird BL clarified the matter.

“That is not currently before the Committee, it was a set of documentation that Dr. Morrissey requested, and we provided him with all of that correspondence and the attendances and so on, but it hasn’t been put before the Committee as a booklet. We weren’t aware that he was seeking to rely on that in cross-examination,” she said.

Dr Morrissey resumed his questions. These referred to Fieldfisher’s notes on a conversation with Prof Bradley in which discussions took place regarding the IMC’s allegations, a conversation that the Prof regarded as ‘helpful’.

Dr Morrissey asked Prof. Bradley if he would consider this “framing?”

“I would have to clarify what you mean by the term ‘framing’?” the Prof replied. “Assisting in the formulation of the prosecution?” the doctor said.

“I am not sure that I would agree. I think it is just, as you can ascertain, and I am not legally qualified, and I am aware of the wording of the legislation, but, as I say, it is helpful to clarify for me as a non legal person the difference between poor professional performance and professional misconduct, and again the two limbs of professional misconduct. I mean I have tried to keep with that, but I have to admit that it can be difficult to always make that distinction in every case,” the expert witness said.

(This, from a medical professional who removed ‘medicolegal advisor’ from his CV the day before.)

Things went generally downhill from here for the Professor, as Dr Morrissey landed the following blow before the session broke for lunch.

In an email to the CEO’s solicitor, the Prof asked a question that throws the entire case against Dr Morrissey into doubt, not just because it reveals that the doctor was well within his rights to prescribe ivermectin for the treatment of covid symptoms, but that the expert witness was seeking direction from the solicitor on a particular allegation.

The Prof wrote in an email:

“However, in the light of the information that medicines that have not had HPRA approval may be prescribed by doctors, albeit subject to more stringent provisions than apply to off label use of the approved medicines, I am writing to ask if you still wish me to consider sub-allegation 2(a) or might this sub-allegation also be dropped?”

Dr Morrissey asked again if this was evidence of ‘framing’ or indicative of expert witness’ independence.

Then he moved on to a study on the efficacy of treatments for covid 19 including ivermectin. In his early research and in order to treat his patients, Dr Morrissey used the website c19study.com, which he said was ‘under attack’ and so moved to a different domain, c19early.org. Dr Morrissey had supplied the link to this website as part of his defence.

Prof Bradley confirmed that he had access to this study while compiling his initial report for the PPC, but later when he was compiling his report for the Fitness to Practise committee he said ‘that website was unavailable, it couldn’t be accessed.’

Exceprt from Medical Independent.ie article on the Role of the Expert Witness

Commenting on the website data, the Prof said a clinical conclusion could only be based on randomised controlled trials.

“So this could be used for a whole range of studies, but to come to a clinical conclusion, one wouldn’t pull data across multiple studies, one would pull data only across those studies which met the scientific quality of criteria of being randomised controlled trials,” Prof Bradley said.

For the benefit of the committee, Dr Morrissey illustrated how the information showed that ivermectin is a beneficial treatment for covid.

“Before I move on, can you just tell me the number of patients involved in the studies for Ivermectin?” he asked the Prof.

“Well, according to this, it was 220,000, across a 106 studies,” Prof Bradley said,

“Thank you, Professor.”

c19early.or shows media censorship of low cost treatments

Dr Morrissey moved then to the Vida Hamilton document issued by the HSE in March 2020, identifying hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for covid.

The Prof argued that as time went on, that position shifted.

“So time went on and there were more studies conducted on the use of hydroxychloroquine, particularly in clinical trials and in hospital settings, it was found that this medicine wasn’t as effective as first thought or as first indicated,” he said.

Dr Morrissey responded with a question.

“Is it reasonable to say though that the HSE or people high up in the HSE believed that HCQ or hydroxychloroquine could be beneficial in the treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2?”

The Professor replied “Yes.”

“But, as I say, as time went on, the view in relation to the utility of these drugs or the efficacy of these drugs varied. And in the case of hydroxychloroquine specifically, it is my understanding, and also from the HSE guidance that it didn’t stand up to further scrutiny, this initial suggestion that it could be helpful,” the Prof told the inquiry. ‘Cardiotoxic’

The next series of questions and answers should be read with the vaccine roll out in mind. Professor Bradley defended the confining of hydroxychloroquine use to hospitals only, because he said, it is ‘cardiotoxic.’

Dr Morrissey asked: “Do you understand why I might have a problem with the use of hydroxychloroquine being confined to hospitals?”

Prof Bradley replied: “Not really, because, as I said, it was already known that hydroxychloroquine was a drug which is cardiotoxic, could cause prolonged QT (changes in the heart’s electrical signalling system), and the appropriate way of ensuring that that risk didn’t have adverse effects for patients would be for that patient to be monitored,” he said.

Dr M: “Would you agree as a general principle that it is good medicine and good practice to treat a condition early in its progression?” Prof B: “In general yes, the earlier an intervention in a disease process, that’s often beneficial.” Dr M: “Do you understand the mechanism of actioning hydroxychloroquine in SARS-CoV-2?” Prof B: “I can’t say I understand it in detail, no.” Dr M: “Just for the benefits of the committee, it is a Zinc ionophore, so it allows the ingress of Zinc into the cells that are infected to disrupt viral replication. So it is necessary to interfere during the early phase of a viral illness, and it will not work in that way later in the progression of the disease. Do you think that that is a reasonable explanation of a mechanism in action?” Prof B: “Again, it is not my area of expertise, but I think that could be a mechanism of action. I think again there are other people with greater expertise than myself, and a greater expertise that I would suggest of a general practitioners in general. And it would be important that we would trust the expertise of other people who have greater knowledge of the mechanisms of action and the potential for this medicine.”

Marseilles

At five minutes to 1pm, Dr Morrissey raised the persona of Prof Didier Raoult in Marseille and asked the Professor if he was ‘somebody of scientific authority?’

This wasn’t a trick question, Dr Morrissey had (again) provided this information to the Prof for the provision of his expert report.

Prof Bradley: “Sorry, who are you referring to?” Dr M: “Prof. Raoult?” Prof B: “I am afraid I don’t know..” Dr M: “I supplied materials for your report. He was one of the authors?” Prof B: “You will have to refer me to the particular material.”

At this point the hearing adjourned for lunch and resumed at 2pm. From here on, the inquiry heard the expert witness admit the evidence put forward by Dr Morrissey was ‘outside his area of expertise’ repeatedly and the session descended into the realm of relative farce.

Dr Morrissey asked Prof Bradley if he was aware of the Surgisphere Scandal and its impact on hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for covid.

The Guardian report on Surgisphere states:

The World Health Organization and a number of national governments have changed their Covid-19 policies and treatments on the basis of flawed data from a little-known US healthcare analytics company, also calling into question the integrity of key studies published in some of the world’s most prestigious medical journals.

Prof Bradley replied that he wasn’t aware of this scandal until two days previously.

Dr M: “So, Professor, would it be fair to summarise the Surgisphere Scandal as there was fake data used in studies published in some of the most important and influential journals in the world that was detrimental to the case for hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of Covid?”

Prof B: “Yes, I suppose I would say that this was data which subsequently was proved to be unreliable.”

Global Health Emergency?

Dr M: “Would you agree that Covid was a global health emergency?”

Prof B: “Yes.”

Dr M: “Would you think that doctors should sit on their hands until the randomised controlled trials were all performed before we treat patients?”

Prof B: “Again, I think it would be appropriate for clinicians who were in a position to treat the patients and observe them within the context of a clinical trial…”

Dr M: “You did say earlier though that early treatment is better than later treatment?”

Prof B: “Yes. But again that’s earlier treatment in - once a treatment has been established as having a useful clinical effect..”

Dr M: “So your advocating the non treatment of sick patients?

Prof B: “I am not advocating non treatment, I am advocating safe and effective treatment.”

Dr M: “So the Guide to Ethics of the Medical Council says I am entitled to use my clinical judgment, is that correct?”

Prof B: “That is correct.”

Dr M: “And I am entitled to use that judgments on the basis of emerging evidence, is that correct?”

Prof B: “Yes, that’s correct.”

‘Asymptomatic Spread’

Dr M: “Before I move on, I just want to clarify, he is standing over the assertion that there is significant asymptomatic spread of Covid-19?

Prof B: “I am not making that assertion, I am saying that that was a reasonable supposition based on the experience of the early days of the pandemic. I am not in a position, and again it is not my area of expertise to say exactly whether asymptomatic spread was a major factor. It is just my understanding from the experience of the early phase of the pandemic that it seemed likely that there was asymptomatic spread.”

Infection Mortality Rate

Dr M: “You criticised my assertion of the infection mortality rate of 0.2%.”

Prof B: “Well, I just felt that the way that came across in, I think it was, I can’t remember now whether it was a tweet or a public statement that you made, but I think quoting that figure in a way that was disseminated to the general public without explanation as to what would be an expected infection mortality rate, then I think that figure is misleading and likely to give a sense that this illness was not dangerous to people who might become infected, when in fact it did constitute a danger to a significant number of patients.”

Dr M: “In your report you cite a range from 1% to 25%. Just for the sake of clarity, 25% would mean that one in four patients with Covid were dying?”

Prof B: “Yes, and that was a figure that was reported from some quarters. So, and again not atypical of pandemics..”

Dr M: “So you are saying that even if it is accurate, it is poor professional performance on my part to cite 0.2 per cent?”

Prof B: “Well, to put it in a public forum where there was no context for people to understand what that meant, it looks like a low figure, so 0.2% to the average member of the public looks like a low figure. And, therefore, as I said, to be putting out that information in a report to the general public is potentially giving the impression that this was not a serious illness.”

Was Treating Patients Wrong?

Dr M: “Going back to the case reports about my patients, was there evidence of moral turpitude in relation to my treatment of patients?”

Prof B: “Not that I - I don’t think, no, I don’t think I was saying that, I am not saying that there was moral turpitude in terms of the treatment of the patients, other than the administration of drugs which were not approved. I am just saying in relation to that particular aspect of your treatment, I felt it was something which was wrong for you to be doing in the context of clear directives from appropriate authorities that these treatments were not to be used in the community setting.

Dr M: “So we are to rely on authorities and not evidence?

Prof B: “Well, no, I would say you should rely on evidence, but the evidence that we should rely on is evidence that comes from the appropriate authorities. And again I think it comes down to a matter of, in this circumstance who - in whom one places one’s trust.”

Pfizer’s Adverse Outcomes - 1,223 Dead

Dr M: (re exhibit before the inquiry) So this is an internal document from Pfizer. It was published under Court Order. Pfizer had not planned to release it for 75 years. And I just draw your attention to the second page and the box?

Prof B: “Yes.”

Dr M: “So just to clarify, you were in practice during Covid, is that right?

Prof B: “Yes, I was.”

Dr M: “Was your practice administering the Covid vaccine?”

Prof B: “Yes, we did.”

Dr M: “Were you aware of the data in this box?”

Prof B: “I can’t say I was, I am not quite sure when this data was published -

Dr M: “It was widely published when it was released under Court Order.”

(April 30 2021)

Dr M: “Could you just read out what the number is under the fatal number?”

Prof B: “It says 1,223.”

Dr M: “Just reiterate, so 1,223 people died in a group of 42,000 people who were administered this treatment. This is Pfizer’s own data. Can you confirm that?”

Prof B: “Well, that’s my understanding from what you are telling me.”

Dr M: “Were you aware of this when you were administering this product to your patients?”

Prof B: “Well, given that we started administering before this data was available, I wasn’t aware of it, and I subsequently --

Dr M: “But had the randomised controlled trials not been done?”

Prof B: “So basically it’s saying that these people who administered the vaccine died. It doesn’t say that they died as a consequence of being administered the vaccine. There were people dying during that pandemic from the kind of things that people generally die from. Also the deaths from Covid, as we learnt unfortunately the vaccine didn’t necessarily protect everyone who got it from Covid.”

“So, as I say, I am not in a position to say whether or not these fatalities are necessarily causally related to the administration of the vaccine. But if they were I would still trust that it is something that the National Immunisation Committee would review and have highlighted to us rather than picking up on, as I say, an individual set of data like this without understanding the wider context on what this data actually means.”

Dr M: “Would you agree it is a cause for concern that 1,223 people died in the first three months?”

Prof B: “Absolutely, and that’s why I would expect, and I would have been reasonably confident that people like the EMA, or the National Immunisation Committee would look at this data and explore whether those fatalities were, as it were, coincidental or were potentially causal from the vaccine.”

Dr M: “How many cases in the international literature are you aware of where patients died from the co-prescribing of azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine?”

Prof B: “I don’t have a figure for that, but, as I say, it was highlighted to us practitioners by the HSE, the EMA and the manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine, Sanofi.”

Dr M: “I did a search at the time and it was one.”

….

Safe and Effective in Children?

Dr M: “Just to refer back to the Pfizer disclosure there, and in relation to my tweets and your criticism of my tweets; do you think it is reasonable on the part of a practitioner to exercise caution in relation to the use of this Pfizer product in children?”

Prof B: “Again, I will go back to I think a fundamental point here, back to who one trusts in relation to this kind of guidance as to what is safe or unsafe. As I say, as an individual practitioner, I feel it is -- if it is deemed by people who have more expertise and look into this in greater depth than me as a practitioner can do, that I think again one has to respect their expertise and their judgment as to whether or not this is safe in any particular group of patients or potential patients.”

Dr M: “So would it be fair to characterise that you think this is safe and effective in children?”

Prof B: “Again I am not in a position to say whether it is safe and effective in children, I would be reliant on others to guide me as to whether it is safe and effective in children. But again if I was guided by the appropriate authority, as I have said, in this instance it would be the National Immunisation Committee.”

Off Label Prescribing

Dr Morrissey submitted a document into evidence on off label prescribing of ivermectin.

Dr M: “So that document …clarifies that oral Ivermectin is an off label product available from pharmacies, and it is actually a HSE document that recommends it for the use of drug resistant scabies… it serves to validate my stance around off label prescribing. So are you aware, Professor, of the extent of off label prescribing in general practice and in various medical disciplines?

Prof B: “I think as I have referred already, it is relatively uncommon in general practice compared to specialist practice…” (The professor mentions paediatrics “and sometimes for indications that are not specifically within the marketing authorisation for that medicine.”)

Dr M: “Would it surprise you if I was to tell you that the scale of off label prescribing in outpatients or general paediatrics, even in the general practice setting, is about 30%?”

Prof B: “That figure wouldn’t entirely surprise me in relation to paediatrics, because as I have mentioned just a moment ago, in paediatric practice there is quite a lot of medicines which are used in paediatrics which haven’t been through, as I say, the same approval process as there would be for adults.”

PCR “dogshit”

Dr M: “I will just move to the subject of PCR. You were critical of my reference of the Corman-Drosten review and the Yeadon paper. So the PCR, you were unhappy with my characterisation of the PCR test as dogshit.”

Here Dr Morrissey refered to a Portuguese court ruling on PCR that was referenced in one of his tweets. He asked Prof Bradley if he understood the ruling or went through the detail of the ruling made by the Judge.

Dr M: “The specific detail was that there was a 97% false positive rate based on the cycle threshold that was being used in the test that was being applied. Were you aware of that?

Prof B: “I am aware that one of the issue was this aspect of cycle tests, cycle, yeah, the numbers of cycles that the PCR test was put through. Again it is rather technical, not quite within my expertise. The 97% false positive rate, again it is a problem with tests that the tests, the false positive rate will vary with the prevalence of the condition in the community.”

Dr M: "“Are you aware of who Kary Mullis is?”

Prof B: “Sorry, who?”

Dr M: “Prof. Kary Mullis?”

Prof B: “No, I can’t say I know that individual either.”

Dr M: “Okay. I accept what you say in relation to your knowledge of PCR, but I just want to probe you a little bit because you are quite critical of my appraisal of PCR and criticism of PCR. So what was the standard cycle threshold used by our National Virology Centre and Prof. DeGascun?”

Prof B: “I am afraid I don’t have that figure to hand. I did look into it a little bit in relation to my further - my initial reading of the Portuguese case. So I know that the cycle threshold is an issue. It seems to me a technical issue in terms of virology, so it is not something I would claim to have expertise on. But, as I say, I do have confidence that the people looking at the Irish Public Health Authorities, and NPHET, for example, were guided by people would have the necessary expertise to make judgments about the cycle threshold and the technicalities of the PCR test.”

Dr M: “They went into the details of PCR testing in quite a detailed way in the Portuguese ruling, and they said that beyond 25 cycles the test was unreliable for detecting live virus. So would it surprise you if I told you that we were using 45 cycles on our PCR tests?”

Prof B: “Well, first of all, I don’t know what the figure is for our usage, but I do know that the people who have the appropriate expertise were aware of this cycle threshold issue….”

Dr M: “And are you aware that each cycle threshold doubles the amount of material?”

Prob B: “Again, I have said, it is not my area of expertise and I don’t know in detail what cycle thresholds are about.”

Dr Morrissey clarified to the inquiry that the material he is referring to is ‘infectious material.’

Dr M: “So the difference between a cycle threshold of 25 and 45 is 2 to the power of 6, which is one million. So you are amplifying by one million the amount of material between the cycle threshold of 25 and 45.”

“And Prof. Kary Mullis is the Nobel prize winner -”

Legal Advisor to the Committee Patricia Dillon: “Is he or she going to give evidence?”

Dr M: “He is dead.”

Ms Dillon: “Well, that answers that.”

Neasa Bird BL for the CEO of the IMC then interjected to ask Dr Morrissey to be fair to the expert witness in terms of his expertise.

N Bird: “Firstly, a question has to be formulated. And secondly, as Ms. Dillon had already advised Dr. Morrissey, reference to a lot of material, as in reliance on other sources and so on, that to be fair to Prof Bradley I think needs to be put to him. He has also I think answered on three or four occasions similar questions to the evidence in terms of his response that he is not a virologist and that he was relying on the advice of virologists.”

Dr Morrissey clarified the reason for his questions.

Dr M: “So the line of questioning was just to try to ascertain how much knowledge and research he had done himself in terms of his criticism of my tweets and my criticisms of the PCR test in how I talked about it.”

“Unhelpful and likely to induce vaccine hesitancy”

With less than ten minutes to the close of the day’s proceedings, Dr Morrissey raised the following tweet he posted on June 21 2021, regarding ‘experimental unlicenced gene therapy’ which the CEO alleges was:

‘inappropriate and/or undermined public health guidelines and/or or public health authorities and/or were not in accordance with the Guide to Professional Conduct & Ethics for Registered Medical Practitioners (Amended) 8th Edition 2019:’

Dr M: “And I have linked to the information of excess mortality rising in Israel and this is in the Notice of Inquiry, it’s one of the tweets that you believe characterises my problematic approach to the subject.

Prof B: “So as I think I mentioned at the time, the recurring description of this as experimental gene therapy was unhelpful and likely to induce vaccine hesitancy. I think there were people in appropriate positions in NPHET and the National Immunisation Committee to decide on the basis of what I would regard as, what I would expect to be robust evidence as to whether or not there were harms or benefits associated with vaccinating children.”

“In terms of harms, I am not aware of there being any additional harms noted in the case of children as opposed to adults, and the harms that were noted in relation to adults tended to be very minimal in terms, as I say, things like soreness at the injection site.”

“And as I say, while children were not as badly affected by Covid-19 as adults, there were definitely instances of Covid-19 in children and indeed not in this country but there were deaths in children with Covid-19.”

Phase Three Trial

Dr M: “So are you aware that when you are administering the Pfizer product in your practice, that it was in a phase 3 trial?”

Prof B: “No, I wasn’t aware of that but again - sorry, I wasn’t aware of that specifically, but I do know that all new drugs when they are released with marketing authorisation or even provisional market authorisation are subjected to further evaluation in ongoing clinical trials.”

Dr M: “So if it is in a phase 3 trial, surely its description as being experimental is accurate, no?”

Prof B: “No, I don’t think - it’s not entirely inaccurate from a purely academic or scientific point of view I suppose because a trial is in essence an experiment. But to describe something to the general public as experimental suggests that it is untested or untried. So I think it is unhelpful to use that term in relation to drugs which are undergoing clinical trials. As I say, it is while perhaps technically and scientifically true, to put that out in a public forum like social media is unhelpful because it conveys the public an idea that this is somehow untested or that, as I say, that they necessarily need to be weary of taking the particular treatment.”

Dr M: “Are you aware that it was under an EUA at the time?”

Prof B: “Sorry, you might just clarify what you mean by EUA?”

Dr M: “Emergency use authorisation.”

Prof B: “Yes, I know that some of these vaccines were under emergency use authorisation and, as I say, that was to do with the fact that we were in a public health emergency and particularly in relation to an infectious disease, pandemic, it is often the case that there is a need to proceed with the rollout of a medicine which hasn’t gone through all the rigours of procedures that might be carried out in relation to other medicines.”

Dr M: “So it wasn’t fully licensed then?”

Prof B: “Well, yes, yes, I suppose it’s not in the sense fully licensed but to say that is not helpful because it infers that it wasn’t licensed at all. It had been licensed. It was a conditional licence because there was the recognition that this vaccine had come along quickly.”

“What does mRNA stand for?”

Dr M: “What does mRNA stand for?”

Prof B: “Sorry?”

Dr M: “What does mRNA stand for?”

Prof B: “mRNA stands for messenger ribonucleic acid.”

Dr M: “No, actually it stands for modified ribonucleic acid?”

Prof B: “Pardon me, modified. Well, it can stand for messenger as well, apologies.”

Dr M: “In the setting of the products we are talking about, it’s modified. Do you know what the modification is?”

Prof B: “No, we’re getting into areas that are beyond my expertise.”

Dr M: “There was a doctorate given to a colleague of yours in UCC, Dr. Karikó, for her achievements in mRNA technology. Were you aware of that?”

Prof B: “No, but again as I have said it is not my field.”

Dr M: “Is ribonucleic acid genetic material?”

Prof B: “It is, yes.”

Dr M: “So in summary, is the characterisation of experimental unlicensed gene therapy inaccurate?”

Prof B: “Yes, I am saying that it is inaccurate because it conveys an overall impression about the nature of the vaccine. So even though there may be technical aspects to which it is clearly something that was modified, does contain RNA, but to describe that as unlicensed experimental and gene therapy is to convey a completely wrong characterisation of the vaccine.”

At this point, Thursday’s hearing wrapped up at the scheduled time of 4pm, to continue on a date to be confirmed. Sources indicate this could be in September or October.

Dr Morrissey confirmed at the hearing that he had not completed his cross examination of the witness.

Meanwhile, Dr Billy Ralph will find out tomorrow Tues (July 28th) whether he has been found guilty of professional misconduct. This hearing takes place at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan at 10am.

*Thanks to those that support and share this work - much appreciated.

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