Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Diarmuid's avatar
Diarmuid
3d

It never ceases to amaze me the level of blind ignorance of people like Bradley.

Another clear example of the 'banality of evil'.

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John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
3d

Excellent. Masterclass from Dr. M. IMC looks pathetic for calling an «expert» witness who says all key questions are outside his area of expertise (Hint: framing means stitch-up, dummy). Beyond belief that his best argument is that we should defer to the authorities who know best, and that the public doesn’t need to know the risks. Thanks to Prof. B we have a documented historical record of the ineptitude he attempts to defend - with the implication that if it happened again, nothing would change in terms of public health policy. Well, only more censorship perhaps.

Thanks Louise for keeping the spotlight on this.

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