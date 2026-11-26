Aaron Abernethy, his fiancé Natalie and their dog Bruno

*Aaron is speaking out to help normalise this discussion and encourage others to open up

On the night of his second Pfizer jab, Aaron Abernethy sat up in bed, his heart pounding. His girlfriend Natalie lay next to him, sleeping peacefully. Aaron felt he needed to go to hospital, or at least a doctor, but it was the middle of the night.

The date was August 19, 2021. Roy Butler had died two days earlier.

“I had no side effects at all after the first dose. But that night, the night of the second shot, was terrible. I felt like I couldn’t get enough air into my lungs. I could hardly breathe. I sat at the edge of the bed and my heart was beating out through my chest. I was having palpitations. It was really intense,” he said.

Aaron’s cardiac episode eventually eased and the following day was better.

“Anyone that I spoke to about what happened to me, they said ‘oh that’s normal, that’s the vaccine kicking in’,” he said.

Aaron, from Kilworth in north Cork, didn’t want the covid vaccine, but when coercive restrictions became reality, he came under pressure. The covid pass was required for restaurants, the gym, and travel. A family holiday had been booked and paid for in advance. But without a vaccine, Aaron was the only family member that wouldn’t be going.

“So yeah, it’s my own fault. I took it to go on holidays. I am annoyed with myself over it. I am angry about all of it really because my life has never been the same since. I was suspicious about the government narrative on covid. I didn’t agree with lockdowns. Forcing people to take a vaccine to go on holidays, that removes their freedom, that’s not right. But when shared my opinions I was told to stop,” he said. Share

Palpitations

In reality, Aaron’s problems were only just beginning.

“In the days after that second shot, things pretty much went back to normal. I didn’t experience the heart palpitations again, though I had a persistent cough for about six weeks and I didn’t have covid but the cough wouldn’t go away and in the evenings it got worse.”

Over the following months, Aaron and his girlfriend travelled to Lanzarote, Australia, New Zealand and eventually settled in Switzerland. During this time, Aaron described suffering from night sweats.

“I was waking up covered head to toe covered in sweat. I knew something wasn’t right but I didn’t to anything about it until I got to Switzerland,” he said.

Over a period of six months, other symptoms began to arise. Aaron was experiencing regular episodes of dizziness, light-headedness and ‘random heart palpitations.’ Eventually, his now fiancé, Natalie, booked a medical appointment for him.

“I had this constant feeling that I was about to be sick. It got to the point when I couldn’t ignore it anymore. I went to the doctor in Switzerland. She did bloodwork and tests. Then she referred me to the hospital for tests on my heart.”

“She mentioned there was testing going on in relation to the covid vaccines and she said, ‘I am not going to get into that.’ And I said, I know exactly what you mean.”

Aaron knew his issues were arising from his covid jab, but no one wanted to hear about it.

“Even before I knew anything about myocarditis I was sickened that I had taken it, because I hadn’t wanted it. But now I was watching people getting sick around me, sports athletes collapsing on pitches, people dropping dead,” Aaron said.

At the hospital in Zurich, he underwent extensive cardiac testing. Blood pressure monitors, echocardiograms and further bloodwork was carried out.

“I remember sitting down with the cardiologist and telling her look, something is not right. She said I needed to speak to someone, that it was all in my head, that I was having panic attacks.” “I kind of snapped at her then. I said look, I know there is something wrong, but I don’t know what it is.”

Fluctuating heart rate

In November 2024 Aaron wore an ECG for three days and when he went back for results, the cardiologist booked him in for an immediate MRI. Aaron was due to travel to Spain and his medical team wanted the MRI conducted before he left. The ECG had shown up a fluctuating heart rate and his cardiologist was concerned.

“I went in for removal and results of ECG on Friday 29th November 2024. The heart specialist briefly checked over the results and rushed into room to see when I was to travel to Spain as it was essential I was booked in for an MRI before travel. I had the MRI on a Monday, went to Spain on the Tuesday and got results of MRI over the phone on the Thursday,” he said.

Aaron was told that if anything happened while he was away, he should go directly to hospital in Spain.

“The MRI showed a scar on my heart. The heart specialist explicitly stated - no coffee, no running, no sports at all, no smoking and no alcohol. She said I needed to be really careful. I got a fright. I became very conscious of the situation. I was going to sleep and waking up gasping for air. My girlfriend was watching me like a hawk and she couldn’t sleep either.”

Myocarditis

Back in Switzerland, Aaron underwent further tests and then came his formal diagnosis.

“They came to the conclusion that I had had myocarditis and that left the scar on my heart. And when the body began to relax a bit, the symptoms flared up to the surface.”

Aaron was put on beta blockers to slow his heart rate. For the first time in his life, he started suffering from panic attacks.

“Like on a flight or some other situation where the consciousness of the myocarditis came up. My heart rate would pick up and I would start to spiral,” he said.

Aaron and Natalie moved home to Ireland. They live in Sligo, where Aaron works on a golfcourse.

“For months, I felt there was a sort of hold on my heart, like I couldn’t take a proper breath. I went to a doctor back in Ireland, he said I was in stress and he gave me a muscle relaxant. For the first time in a long time I felt like I was breathing properly,” he said. “I did ask this doctor about the link to the vaccine but he said no, that was just conspiracy theory. He brushed it off. But I knew. I knew,” Aaron said.

“I am angry about it because I didn’t want to take it. I was young, fit and healthy. But there was pressure from all directions, the government, the media, the people around me.”

“I’ve spent about €7,000 on medical care in Zurich. I spent two years there and all the medical bills arose there. It’s mandatory to have health insurance there and I had the basic plan and every bill that came in, came in under the €2,500 excess. That alone was really stressful. Their testing was excessive but their delivery to me was terrible, because they basically I was just told look this is what it is, go speak to somebody about it,” he said.

Debilitating

Aaron has an echocardiogram booked in Cork this week, a referral from his doctor.

“My doctor here has taken me off the beta blocker. I have muscle relaxers if I need them. I said to him, what can I do? He said ‘Well don’t go off climbing Ben Bulben.’” “I just don’t know where I stand. The lads are meeting up for a game of soccer and I’m like, I don’t know if I can do that. I used to be in to the gym, I was an active person, we used climb mountains and be outdoors, but I find myself conscious as soon as my heart rate goes up, of how far I can push it.” “It’s debilitating. My doctor is saying, one or two pints is fine, but I don’t really know if I should or shouldn’t be doing it. I’d rather know if I can or can’t do something. At the end of the day I am only 31 this has been affecting my life since 2021,” he said.

Aaron spoke to Cork based Aontu Cllr Peter O’Donoghue ahead of his motion to call for a compensation scheme for vaccine injuries earlier this week.

“I would be interested in seeking compensation, it should be there, I don’t know if I’d fall into that bracket though. No medic has actually linked it to the vaccine, not since that first doctor in Switzerland, who said she wouldn’t talk about it.” “Myocarditis was always a very rare thing, but now it is becoming much more common. Unfortunately no one wants to look at the reasons why.”

Myocarditis is a known HSE listed side effect of the Pfizer covid jab.

Earlier this week, a leaked FDA memo revealed the deaths of three women, aged 19, 20 and 21, each of whom developed symptoms after their second Pfizer covid shot.

The National File report states:

“The 19-year-old developed severe myocarditis, underwent a heart transplant and died from complications of graft failure. The memo listed myocarditis as the reported cause of death in the other two cases.”

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