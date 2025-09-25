Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caitríona O’Callaghan's avatar
Caitríona O’Callaghan
2d

Am so sorry to be missing this trial but very grateful for your updates Louise - I’m glued. Go Marcus👊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Priscilla Gallagher's avatar
Priscilla Gallagher
2d

Thank you Louise for keeping us updated on this inportant case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Louise Roseingrave
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture