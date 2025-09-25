A summons for the attendance of former Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan was considered ahead of the Marcus de Brun fitness to practise hearing. The medical council inquiry considered issuing a summons for Holohan’s attendance, along with former Health Minister Simon Harris, ahead of proceedings.

This consideration followed a request by Dr Marcus de Brun, who is the subject of ten allegations of professional misconduct for his attendance at an anti-lockdown rally and social media posts made in 2020 and 2021.

Day two of the inquiry at King’s Inns, Henrietta Street heard that Dr Marcus de Brun specifically requested the attendance of Holohan and Harris, as both held key roles during the drafting and imposition of covid guidelines and policy.

However, this request was denied.

“I am content for it to be put on the record that the summons for Dr Holohan was refused by the medical council,” Dr de Brun said, responding to the inquiry committee’s legal assessor and advisor, Ronan Kennedy SC.

The issue as Barrister for the CEO of the Irish Medical Council Neasa Bird read details of legally binding Statutory Instruments (SI’s) and guidelines introduced by government and NPHET from March 2020, into the record.

In his application for a summons for the attendance of Harris and Holohan, Dr de Brun outlined his opposition to covid guidelines and policy, which he said resulted in ‘catastrophic deaths’ in nursing homes due to the transfer of untested patients.

“The Minister for Health, Simon Harris appointed me to the Medical Council and prior to the initiation of these proceedings Minister Harris accepted my resignation letter from the Medical Council. Minister Harris was responsible for the implementation of the public health policy during 2020 when my patients were effectively dying in the nursing homes sector. So I would like Minister Harris to be present given the fact that he was a responsible for the implementation of those policies,” Dr de Brun said.

“I would like to put some questions to him regarding my defence that those policies implemented at the time were detrimental to public health, detrimental to my patients and ultimately quite detrimental to myself,” he said.

“That’s the reason I would like Simon Harris to be called as a witness.”

“Dr. Tony Holohan was responsible for the formulation of those guidelines, Minister Harris was responsible for their implementation. So in Dr. Holohan’s case, the guidelines which he was responsible for, I certainly felt that those guidelines were resulting in a catastrophic loss of life in both the nursing homes and in the community in general. That’s my reasoning for opposing those guidelines,” he said.

De Brun’s request was considered but ultimately refused, the inquiry heard yesterday, as discussion arose over the reading into the record of covid guidelines and policy in order for the inquiry to formally acknowledge their existence.

Dr de Brun objected to this process taking place without those responsible for the measures present.

“I don’t dispute these policies exist, I object that they are being introduced despite my calling for a summons for the attendance of Dr Tony Holohan,” Dr de Brun said.

“I object to their (the measures) introduction into this hearing in light of the fact that Tony Holohan, the relevant expert, is not here to verify and discuss them,” he said.

Barrister Neasa Bird told the inquiry that she was making an application to introduce the documents to the committee in order to clarify the detail of the covid policy and guidelines in operation at the time. This detail included advice on mask-wearing, travel restrictions and limits for people gathering at home and in public.

“He previously made an application for a witness summons, which was refused,” Ms Bird said.

Ronan Kennedy SC legal advice to committee said the issue of whether the policy and guidelines were correct or not would not form part of the inquiry.

“The reason the CEO wishes to introduce these documents is not to discuss whether this advice was correct or not. The advice was given. It seems to me the documents are relevent to that fact. The CEO has indicated that it was the CEO’s intention to call a witness from the Department of Health, and he is available if required.”

Mr Kennedy said the attendance of Tony Holohan was a ‘seperate matter.’

“The second issue is a seperate matter. As I understand, an application was made by Dr de Brun for a summons for Dr Tony Holohan. That application was considered and a decision was made that Dr de Brun hadn’t satisfied the criteria required for the committee to call Dr Tony Holohan,” he said.

Mr Kennedy said the committee cannot draw conclusions as to whether the advice given was correct or not, but it could call a witness from the Health Department if Dr de Brun requested it.

In the interest of proceeding with the hearing, Dr de Brun accepted the documented guidelines were those in place at the time and conceded that his efforts to call Holohan and Harris to attend and answer questions had been refused. The inquiry heard that his objection was connected to the merit of the guidelines and not their existence.

“I am content for it to be put on the record that the summons for Dr Holohan was refused,” he said.

The hearing continues today.

Share

* Buy the author a Coffee

Hearing Day One:

Former IMC president admits 'everybody was denied' treatment for covid Louise Roseingrave · Sep 24 A treatment identified by the HSE as beneficial against covid was not made available to nursing home patients, an Irish Medical Council inquiry heard yesterday. The Fitness to Practise hearing into GP Dr Marcus de Brun, who resigned from the medical council in April 2020, is expected to run for four days. Read full story

Previously: