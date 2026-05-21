Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Nuala Norris's avatar
Nuala Norris
7h

Spike protein injectable products: unsafe, ineffective; physical distancing and mask-wearing: damaging and useless; lockdowns: mentally, physically, socially and economically damaging.

Just whose professional misconduct requires interrogation here?

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Paddy Early's avatar
Paddy Early
11h

A great day for exposing the sham of these proceedings👊✅

Well done Paddy Kehoe👍

If this IMC find against Dr. Billy it will be a grave injustice.

I’d say Harkin must know he’s on very thin ice and he would do well to reflect on the Preamble to our Constitution;

“In the Name of the Most Holy Trinity, from whom is all authority, and to whom as our final end, all actions both of men and of States must be referred..”

The 4 final things face all of them including Patricia Dillon!

If they have the audacity to find against Dr. Billy I would not like to be in their shoes for that judgment!

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