Louise Roseingrave

Paddy Early
6h

It seems to me that the whole case against Dr. De Brun is in a shambles!

I do hope this great man of courage and integrity gets justice.

I wonder what steps he can take if he’s treated like that UK Doctor?

Dr. De Brun has been vindicated by the horrible excess deaths and injuries to innocent human beings because of a campaign of evil👊

Tom Galvin
5h

A single serial crank complainant from outside the state.

A compromised expert witness who’s report did not initially allege misconduct

A panel who leads the witness to decide on whether dr de bruin is guilty of “moral turpitude” which he has not been charged with and which neither is he nor anybody else appears to even know what it means.

A prosecution council who does not know the inquiry procedures and no doubt infected by her links to RTE.

An utter shambles

