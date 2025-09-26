Dr Marcus de Brun delivered a series of blows in the Irish Medical Council case against him today, leaving the process in jeopardy. The GP said he closed his practice in Rush, Co Dublin because he did not want to administer the covid vaccine, which he felt was unsafe for his patients.

Opening his cross-examination this morning - day 4 of proceedings - de Brun established that his fitness to practise inquiry’s expert witness had included untrue information on the CV he submitted to the committee.

Dr de Brun revealed that a key complainant in the case against him, UK based sheep farmer Graham Bottley, was described by the committee’s expert witness as ‘unreliable.’

Dr de Brun further revealed the expert witness’ description of the complainant Bottley as ‘unreliable’ did not appear in any of the expert’s reports to the committee.

Bottley was scheduled to appear as a witness for the inquiry up until earlier this week. The inquiry heard the issue regarding Bottley’s potential unreliability had not been escalated at preliminary proceedings stage and he was only removed as a witness after de Brun communicated the issue.

Finally, just before proceedings were scheduled to close, Dr de Brun - who is representing himself - was permitted to make an application to have the expert witness evidence dismissed on the basis his evidence ‘lacks independence.’

Dr de Brun faces ten allegations of professional misconduct over tweets he posted in 2020 and 2021 warning of the dangers of government covid policy regarding the elderly in nursing homes, school closures, masks and mRNA vaccines.

He began his cross examination of the inquiry’s expert witness Professor Colin Bradley, head of the Family Medicine Department at the RCSI/UCD Malaysia Campus in Penang, this morning. Prof Bradley appeared from Malaysia via videolink.

To offer context to his questions, Dr de Brun began by reading out a Court of Appeal decision delivered by Justice Maurice Collins on the nature of ‘expert evidence.’

“Expert witnesses have a special duty to the court to provide fair, objective, non-partisan assistance. A proposed expert witness who is unable or unwilling to comply with this duty is not qualified to give expert opinion and should not be permitted to do so.”

The inquiry heard that Prof Bradley submitted a CV to the committee in which he listed his role as ‘medico legal advisor’ to the medical council.

“Was that a role you had during the process of producing your independent report in respect of my case?” Dr de Brun asked Prof Bradley.

“Apologies I may have mis-spoken there myself, basically what I was saying, that on many occasions I have provided independent expert evidence to the council and sometimes that was at the request of the CEO of the council and sometimes at the request of a doctor before the council,” Prof Bradley replied.

“The medico legal advisor to the council, is that a paid role or a voluntary role?” Dr de Brun probed.

“Well just to say that I have misspoken, I am not saying I am an advisor I have been a provider of expert evidence on many occasions to the council. I am not a paid employee of the council or anything like that, I don’t have any ongoing role in advising the council. I just appear before the council on occasion to provide expert evidence,” Prof Bradley replied.

“So are you saying then, that you are not a medico legal advisor to the Irish Medical Council and that is a typographical error of some kind?” de Brun asked.

“It might imply that I had an ongoing role in advising the medical council, that’s not the case,” Bradley said.

“With respect, Prof Bradley, it doesn’t imply that you are a medico legal advisor to the medical council. It states quite categorically that you are a medico legal advisor to the medical council,” de Brun countered. “Yes, okay, well I apologise and retract that. It’s not what I meant to say. What I meant there was that I have on more than one occasion provided expert evidence to the medical council,” Prof Bradley said. “Thank you for that,” de Brun replied.

The next series of questions related to Prof Bradley’s description of a tweet posted by de Brun, which he described as ‘dismissive to patients.’ The example given was a query from a patient who had type 2 diabetes, whom de Brun advised via a reply tweet to ‘cure your diabetes.’

De Brun conceded at the outset that this was an ‘emotive’ issue for him.

“I have been in practise for 23 years and have an unblemished record and I consider myself to have a very good and very empathetic and very caring relationship with my patients and if I might remind the committee that I resigned from my HSE contract because I didn’t want to administer the vaccine to my patients,” he said. “Prof Bradly given the matters before committee pertain to my practise as a physician and my right to continue o practise as a physician which would also include my ability to pay my bills and feed my family; did you take it upon yourself when you came to these grave conclusions, to contact the individual who was the recipient of these ‘dismissive’ tweets?” he asked.

Prof Bradley replied that he had not. He said the tweet was a comment that was open to any member of the public to read and be affected by.

De Brun told the hearing he had contacted the individual in question, a former patient, who wrote a letter to clarify the matter.

James Kavanagh from Rush, Co Dublin wrote that de Brun was his GP for many years. Kavanagh described the doctor as ‘consistently cordial and of the utmost standing in his profession.’

“He was crucially my constant support during various health issues I presented him with over the years. Dr de Brun was the only health professional that gave me the time and the advice I needed after I had major spine surgery in 2015 that I struggled to recover from and he gave me crucial advice and a toolkit I continue to use to this day.”

The patient said Dr de Brun ‘was sorely missed’ after his practise closed down and described his approach as ‘refreshing and holistic.’

“I have not had the same level of treatment or support since,” Mr Kavanagh wrote.

The line of questions then moved to Graham Bottley, a complainant based in the UK. Bottley wrote an email of complaint against Dr de Brun to the Irish Medical Council in January 2021, highlighting what he considered to be ‘misinformation’ following a ‘twitter spat’ between he and de Brun.

In his complaint email, Bottley said de Brun

‘has been stating (incorrectly) that the mRNA vaccines against SARS-Cov-2 alter the DNA of a patient and cause lasting damage. He has further been recommending people do not get vaccinated when offered.’

Bottley is the only complainant mentioned to date. It is worth noting here that the process of a fitness to practise hearing begins on foot of a complaint. If the complainant is found by the inquiry’s own expert witness to be ‘unreliable’ - as revealed today at King’s Inns - where does that leave the inquiry?

At the outset of this series of questions, Counsel for the committee inquiry, Neasa Bird BL (daughter of now deceased veteran RTE reporter Charlie Bird) noted for the committee that Bottley was not a complainant. She said the medical council was the complainant.

Dr de Brun sought clarification.

“Sorry, to be clear the medical council has become the complainant on behalf of Mr Bottley?” he said. “Well its probably a legal issue it’s not quite how it works but just formally I think the committee can see that Mr Bottley is not a complainant in respect to these proceedings,” Ms Bird said. “Perhaps counsel for the CEO might inform us then, what is Mr Bottley, if he is not a complainant? What is his relevance here?” Dr de Brun asked.

Ms Bird said that was a matter for legal submission and she was not going to debate the issue with Dr de Brun.

“Would it be correct to say Mr Bottley tendered a complaint to the medical council at some point during this process?” De Brun asked. “I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to have a debate with Dr de Brun in the course of his cross examination, he can put whatever questions he wants about Mr Bottley’s email,” Ms Bird replied.

Dr de Brun then turned the content of Bottley’s contribution, reading directly from Bradley’s expert report.

“Mr Bottley emailed the council on Jan 14 2021 expressing serious concerns about Dr de Brun and that he had stated on his Twitter account (incorrectly) that mRNA vaccines against Sars-Cov-2 altered the DNA of a patient causing lasting damage. He had also been recommending that people do not get vaccinated when offered. Mr Bottley notes that he is a viral immunologist who is working on several current covid research projects. He felt at the time that ‘misinformation’ from Dr de Brun was ‘incredibly worrying’ especially coming from a registered doctor.

“He mentioned that there was serious concern among researchers that an escaped variant could emerge which would avoid vaccine induced immunity and even natural immunity, this he stated would be catastrophic – and so maximum vaccine uptake is critical. He listed several of what he considered to be the most worrying posts from Dr de Brun. He reiterated that the messages spread by Dr de Brun were undermining efforts to deal with the pandemic and costing unnecessary lives. The specific tweets cited by Mr Bottley is appears were posted between Jan 10 2021 and Jan 14 2021. The first few appear to be questioning the wisdom/merits of closing schools, he notes the zero death rate recorded in 0-24 yr olds from covid 19 and retweets from Cormac Burton a link to the New England Journal of Medicine which notes the low incidence of severe covid 19 among school children and children of pre-school age in Sweden. He proposed the strategy of vaccinating the vulnerable, presumably in preference to mass population vaccination.

“Most of the rest of the tweets seem to comprise a discussion between him and others regarding the mechanism of action mRNA vaccines and the risk possibility per Dr de Brun that they are a form of gene therapy and hence pose a long term risk by modifying a patient’s DNA. He argues that it is pure fantasy to exclude accidental DNA contamination as a possible consequence of the artificial introduction of novel genetically manufactured pieces of messenger RNA into the cytoplasm of healthy cells. He says the potential consequence for a developing foetus do not bear thinking about (tweet at 7.40pm Jan 13 2021.)

“On foot of this belief, Dr de Brun urges people who are young and healthy to inform themselves about mRNA vaccines before having them injected into themselves (tweet at 11.45pm Jan 12 2021.) He also goes on to say that this is the very first time this novel type of vaccine has been given to the general public and yet there is absolutely no debate on safety, efficacy or long term side effects on RTE or other media (tweet at 9.02am Jan 14 2021).”

“Professor Bradley, are those your words?” Dr de Brun asked. “Well yes they are, quoting firstly from the email from Mr Bottley and secondly then from your tweets,” Prof Bradley replied. “Might I draw your attention to correspondence between Prof Bradley and the CEO. An email in the Booklet of Correspondence with Prof Bradley. The email is from Colin Bradley on Monday Aug 28 2023 and it accompanied his independent expert opinion.”

De Brun read the email in its entirety into the record. Its content reveal two serious issues for the inquiry committee to consider.

Prof Bradley admits in the email he did not have the required expertise to challenge de Brun’s assertions on the danger of vaccines.

He introduced the topic of Bottley, who he says is someone ‘who portrays himself as a virologist’ while his standing is the subject of some controversy. Prof Bradley provided two links as evidence for the Case Officer to consider and stated:

“I would caution against relying on his (Bottley’s) posts to challenge Dr de Brun.”

Dr de Brun began this line of questioning by asking Bradley if those were his words. The professor replied yes, they were.

“I have a couple of questions in respect of this email Dr Bradley. You don’t appear to mention any of your concerns about Mr Bottley is the corpus of your report?” “In my final report to the fitness to practise committee I was focusing on specific allegations in relation to specific tweets and this particular twitter spat between yourself and Mr Bottley was not, if you like, the conversation as a whole was not the subject of an allegation so I haven’t made any comment on it but I suppose …highlighting there was a twitter spat going on, between in my point of view, two people whose opinions I wouldn’t have held as the most reliable opinion in relation to this debate,” Professor Bradley said.

Dr de Brun asked if the professor had mentioned the concerns raised in his private email to the Case Officer - anywhere - in any of his official submitted reports.

“In relation to Mr Bottley, I was just saying that he was also someone whose opinion I wouldn’t hold in high regard because he is a controversial figure who presents himself as a virologist but as you noted there are articles available online which question his credentials as a virologist,” Prof Bradley replied. “And if I may say more generally, when it came to the specific tweets regarding vaccination and its ‘genetic nature’, I feel a much more appropriate source were bodies like the National Immunisation Committee and NPHET.” “On twitter, making negative comments about the vaccine or encouraging people not to take the vaccine or arguing that the vaccine was done as something that was coercive, that sort of discussion you had online in my view was likely to encourage vaccine hesitancy which is a problem which we face in the medical profession and one that is very unhelpful,” Prof Bradley said. “Prof Bradley you say that Mr Bottley is of no relevance, but I would just re-read to you…You state quite clearly that Mr Bottley, whatever he might have to say, cannot be relied upon. You state quite clearly that Mr Bottley is an ‘unreliable witness’ ,” de Brun said.

At this point Dr Bradley’s internet connection dropped out.

After a few minutes reconnection was made and Dr de Brun resumed his questions.

“Prof Bradley in your private email communication with the Case Officer that is before the committee today, you raise a number of significant and worrying concerns in respect of Mr Bottley. “You provide two references and you say, I would caution on relying on his posts to challenge Dr de Brun. “You are clearly stating that Mr Bottley’s evidence cannot be relied upon and you are asking the council in a private capacity to consider your evidence to that regard and yet you haven’t mentioned any of those concerns in the body of the independent report you have submitted to the committee,” Dr de Brun said. “Yes. So I’ll just clarify that I was really pointing to the committee that there would perhaps be better sources of guidance and information as to the risks or otherwise of the covid vaccine and in my final report I highlighted that the vaccine was seriously considered, in depth, by the National Immunisation Committee and that was a more appropriate source of guidance as to whether or not your comments about the vaccine were something that might constitute professional misconduct… by going against the advice from a body like the National Immunisation Committee, rather than relying on information that came from a virologist as Mr Bottley purported himself to be,” Prof Bradley said. “And Professor Bradley, in light of the fact that I am here today defending my livelihood and these are serious matters can I ask you, how did you follow up on these very serious concerns that you have raised to the case officer?” “I am not quite sure why I had to follow up on them, as I say, there was as I describe an argument or a spat on twitter where there were people questioning your views and I was really highlighting that those people who were questioning your views were not the most reliable,” Bradley said. “With respect, you have written to the case officer, you have advised the case officer that Mr Bottley’s evidence cannot be relied upon, in which case it would be very obviously quite damaging to myself and you feel there was no necessity to follow up on that?” Dr de Brun asked. “No because, first of all, I wouldn’t say that Mr Bottley would necessarily be relied upon as an expert witness but basically what I was saying is that, in deciding your comments about the vaccine were appropriate or inappropriate or would be comments which were contrary to good medical practise, that it would be important not to rely on a twitter exchange but rather look at other concepts... you should have been more supportive of vaccination shall we say, or whether again, you were exaggerating the risks of the vaccine.” Dr de Brun responded: “No further questions for Prof Bradley thank you.”

Approaching the closure of the scheduled hearing and following further questions from Neasa Bird BL, Dr de Brun raised an issue previously highlighted on this substack.

In late morning on day 4 of the hearing, Dr de Brun asked Prof Bradley if he felt it might be reasonable to say that having read his expert opinion report, the ‘seriousness’ of de Brun’s social media activity was not apparent, prompting the committee to write to him asking him to clarify whether the tweets amounted to professional misconduct. Bradley agreed that he was requested to write an addendum report.

Prof Bradley said he had ‘failed to use the terminology required’ by the committee and this was a ‘failure on his part.’

“My understanding is, that was more to do with the terminology that was required to move forward and I hadn’t included that in my original report,” he said.

“You did not use the terminology of ‘seriousness’ in your initial report, is that correct?” Dr de Brun asked. “That’s correct yet. Just to say that in my initial report I was trying to cover all the issues and I neglected to include that necessary part of my opinion,” Prof Bradley replied.

The inquiry committee panel is made up of four people, Chair Prof Deirdre Murphy, the legal assessor and two non-medical members, Mary Devins and Ronan Quirke.

Ms Devins put a question to Prof Bradley, asking if he felt Dr de Brun’s actions met the standard of ‘moral turpitude’, which she said forms part of the issue of ‘disgraceful and dishonorable’ behaviour as set out in the Guide to Professional Conduct & Ethics for Registered Medical Practitioners.

“Is it your view that the actions of Dr de Brun would meet the standard of moral turpitude?” Ms Devins asked Bradley.

“I have heard that phrase before, to be honest that seems to be a more serious allegation than possibly dishonourable or disgraceful. My interpretation perhaps goes a bit further than that and would suggest something more sinister. I don’t know would I construe it as moral turpitude. I think the current language about conduct which would be perceived as dishonourable or disgraceful is clearer and is a line, which in my opinion, was crossed by Dr de Brun in his conduct,” Bradley said.

“So your answer is no that the actions of Dr de Brun you would not consider would meet that standard of moral turpitude - I accept it’s an archaic phrase?” Ms Devins asked.

Prof Bradley said that was something he didn’t have a clear definition of and added that to suggest there was ‘some moral weakness or something more sinister’ about Dr de Brun, he did not take that view.

The hearing, which was scheduled to conclude at 12 noon, suffered it’s final blow of the day when Dr de Brun’s application to have Dr Bradley’s expert witness evidence dismissed was introduced.

Dr de Brun made the application on the basis that Prof Bradley’s evidence ‘clearly lacks independence.’

Legal assessor to the committee Brian Kennedy clarified the request as ‘an application to exclude the evidence of Professor Bradley’ and said the basis for the application is a contention on the part of Dr de Brun that Bradley’s ‘independence has been compromised by communications he engaged in.’

The inquiry heard that the committee will now consider whether de Brun’s application meets the legal threshold required.

The morning’s dramatic hearing ended shortly after noon, to resume at a later date, most likely online.

Dr de Brun and his supporters then retired to a second floor meeting room at King’s Inns, Henrietta Street for tea and scones.

UK based Dr David Cartland contacted this substack to relay the information that he was struck off the medical register following a tribunal in that jurisdiction. Graham Bottley was a complainant in his case. The Medical Practitioner’s Trinunal Service ruline is here.

