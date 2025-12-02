Cllr Chris Maxwell at the churchyard in Louisburgh

Cattle farmer and Independent Ireland councillor Chris Maxwell is a down-to-earth straight talker from Louisburgh, Co Mayo.

He says he has been inundated with calls, not just from his home county, but all over the country since his comments linking cancer to covid vaccines were reported on the Mayo News website last week.

In between appointments in Westport and Delphi, Cllr Maxwell stopped off in the church car park in Louisburgh to talk to this Substack about the article, which appears in the Mayo News print edition today.

Cllr Maxwell says people are talking. Outside church, in the mart, in the pub. His constituents are anxious about the level of deaths from cancer. They are questioning the covid vaccine, among other things.

They are wondering, he says, if there is something they are not being told.

The following is a transcript of our conversation beginning with the issue of excess deaths in the locality and a potential link between cancer and the covid vaccine.

Chris Maxwell (Cllr CM): “We’ve had it here now in our own locality in the last couple of months. We had a lot of young people - fit, healthy people - all gone with cancer.

“And it’s not just locally here. It’s all over because we are hearing this all the time, like, you know, and people were on to me, just in general talking about it, whether I’d be coming out from mass here or at the local mart selling livestock or beyond in our local shops, you know, in our hardware stores. It comes up in conversation as I’d be talking to people every day of the week. It is a subject that comes up and people are wondering why so many young, healthy people are getting cancer,” he said.

This week’s Mayo News reports that Cancer Care West provided services for 426 patients in 2024, the highest number in its 30-year history.

LR: “When you say young, are you talking people aged in their 40s and 50s?”

Cllr CM: “Yes, from 60 downwards. That seems to be getting an awful hit now lately. And people are getting anxious about it and wondering. And that’s why I broached the subject. There’s a couple of angles on it.

“People say this to me. ‘Well, do you think it was a result of the Covid jab? Then more people will say, is it because of our diet? Are we eating the wrong food? Some say then, is it something in our water? And radon barriers in homes, that comes up too.

“All these things and, of course, people are asking, are young people spending too much time on the mobile phone. That’s another avenue. These things come up in general conversation. And all I was trying to do at the meeting was to, you know, open that conversation and let’s see is there something out there that is causing all this?

“The professionals and the government, are they not looking into this to see what’s going on?”

LR: “What kind of a reaction have you gotten since that Mayo News story was published?

Cllr CM: “Well, I’ve got a fair reaction from it now. I mean, a lot of people are concerned about the Covid jab, without a doubt. An awful lot of people have rang me up about that. I’ve had people ring me from Cork, from Dublin, from the midlands and with that it’s not just cancer, it is strokes, aneurysms, clots - struck down just like that. Healthy people. And that seems to be the recurring theme, is it something to do with the Covid jab? A lot of the calls I got were about the Covid jab and people are, you know, very worried and anxious and they’re thinking, is there something are we not being told? Is there information kept from us? So that’s where I was trying to just start the conversation and move on from there.

“So yes I did get a big reaction. And I’d be concerned. I’d say, look, okay, the covid jab conversation is one. The other one, then, we’ll say, from my own point of view, is we’re living in rural Ireland. We’re a big agricultural food-producing country. And we have the safest food in the world. But what about processed food. Are we eating too much of that? I don’t know. But we have the highest food quality standards in the world. Yet now... I’m very concerned about this Mercosur deal that they’re going to let in food that we know nothing about into our food chain, that could compound the whole thing again. And you’d wonder why they want to do this. And the situation we’re in at the minute where people, young people are dying and illnesses are striking them down. Like, you know, these are things that really concern me.

Cllr CM “If you go to water quality, we’re in one of the best environments in the world. And yet our water quality at times seems to be in question. And the reason why I question it is, take the issue of pollution, is it’s all our utility companies, from what I can see, that’s polluting the whole place. Like we have a massive issue here in Clew Bay, they’re dumping raw sewage into the bay.”

LR: “And what about the chemicals used to treat the water? Would that concern you?”

Cllr CM: “It would in some instances. Yes, I know there’s chlorine going into our drinking water. And of course, that’s another EU regulation foisted on all group water schemes across the country. They have to do that. Thankfully, here where we are in one of our schemes in Louisburgh, we have the highest quality water in the country.

“And the usage we have been assured by the trustees is minimum that has to go into it in terms of chlorine just to meet the standards. But I’m sure in other places where the water wouldn’t be as pristine a quality as what we are lucky enough to be drinking here, that they’re probably getting the maximum amount of chlorine being used. And these chemicals, look, they solve one problem, but are they creating another problem?”

LR: “Yes, good point. But going back to excess deaths linked to Covid jabs because obviously that would be my interest. I don’t know if you know my background? I worked in the Coroners Court in Dublin for RTE and the Irish Times, all the national papers. Eventually I took a job with the Irish Mirror because I didn’t take the vaccine and I had to work from home. I lasted three months with the Irish Mirror and I lost my job after pursuing vaccine safety issues. We weren’t allowed to do that. We were not allowed to raise any issues about the vaccine.”

Cllr CM: “Can I ask you who was putting pressure on you about that? Was it the papers themselves?”

LR: “The editors, as a freelance, I couldn’t get anything published. It was a no, just straight no, which is completely outrageous because we were always allowed to ask questions, but not on this topic.

“So when you as a politician have people saying to you, okay, we’re concerned now because people around them are dying, is there a feeling amongst people that they don’t have the full information, that there is information missing?”

Cllr CM: “Oh, without a doubt, yes. That’s what I’m hearing from people. That’s why we raised this question at the council meeting. It is all the things mentioned, but definitely in relation to the Covid, I got a big reaction to that from people - the vaccine, the vaccine.

“And that actually wasn’t what I was trying to bring a bigger conversation to. But from what I can see, a lot of people seem to think there is something being covered up. That’s the feeling I am getting from talking to people around the country that have rang me. And it’s not alone cancer, but as I say, in strokes. aneurysms, clots, all this sort of thing. People have rang me. This is genuine like, they have rang me. And it just shows the concern that’s out there. People are worried about it.”

LR: “So there is a rising level of anxiety out there now?”

Cllr CM: “There is. And I’d be concerned now myself actually about the whole thing, you know, in general. Is there something going on that we don’t know about?”

LR: “Okay. So what are you asking for specifically? Obviously, there’s excess deaths registered there with the CSO. They exist. And the next step would be that the Department of Health investigate what the cause might be. Why do you think that’s not happening, especially with something as obvious as a vaccine that they themselves introduced and almost basically mandated upon people?”

Cllr CM: “Well, you might have answered the question yourself there. But, I mean, in general, take the likes of strokes or any of these things, specifically in the last couple of years, do they not see a rise in these figures? Or are they seeing it and we are not being told? Like, you know, these are the questions that need to be answered.”

“You’d imagine they’d have... I don’t want to see more tribunals or I don’t want to see more feasibility studies. I think all that’s a waste of money. I just would think that there should be some responsible groups there. Like medical groups - heart and stroke medical groups or the INMO (Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation) or someone like that should be able to come out and stand alone from the Department of Health and be able to give analysis that people are looking for.”

LR: “Are there people that have approached you that have lost loved ones who are questioning whether the covid injection may have been a factor?”

Cllr CM: “No… and that’s a personal thing anyways I wouldn’t even comment on that but like we do talk about it and that people have died suddenly and it’s all, it comes up like, you know, in conversation. But, no, people wouldn’t have approached me to make representations about that. No, because look, it is of a sensitive nature. It’s just that there is something in the back of people’s minds out there that they’d like to get answers to and as I said at the meeting I’d like to put their minds at ease. If there’s nothing wrong just come out and say it and put their minds at ease.”

LR: “Okay. I am asking that question because if somebody did have a suspicion that a vaccine might be a factor in a loved one’s death, it’s important that they raise that query with their local coroner, in order to have that avenue investigated.”

Cllr CM: “Okay.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I brought this issue up at the meeting because …it is a topic coming up in conversation. It mightn’t be people shouting it out from the rooftops, but as I said, when you go to the mart, or come out from mass or even in the pub it’ll come up in conversation and you know there’s a lot of people concerned. And they are wondering. That’s what the point I was trying to get out there, it’s in the back of a lot of people’s minds and they’re anxious about it and if the relevant authorities come out on each issue and put minds at ease, it would be a big help, especially coming up to Christmas.”

LR: “What is the general attitude towards Covid vaccines now? Are people getting them still?”

Cllr CM: “Not that I know of. I know we won’t be going back getting them again anyway, that’s for sure. I even heard a good friend of mine, an elderly gentleman. He’s fighting fit, not a bother on him, working away. He went and got the flu vaccine and it floored him. That’s only two weeks ago. He says, never again will he take it.”

LR: “He got this flu after taking the flu vaccine is it?”

Cllr CM: “Yes. Yeah. That man now would be a fair good operator. A good, healthy person. And he told me, he said, never again.”

LR: “One last question. What was the reaction to your question in the council chamber at the meeting?”

Cllr CM “Well, it was at the beginning of the meeting and look, there was a lot of people shaking their heads in agreement. But it’s a far bigger issue that the remit of the Westport and Belmullet Municipal District. It’s a bigger issue. I was just putting it out there because I felt that from all the people I had been talking to, it is an issue and so, no harm to raise it.”

LR: “Okay. Thank you. And thank you for doing that.”

Share

Read the Mayo News story here

The issue of excess deaths was first raised in the Dail (and documented on this Substack) in October 2023.

Independent TD for Cork South West Michael Collins (now party leader, Independent Ireland) called for an immediate inquiry into excess deaths, data collection and specifically – unexplained deaths of young people:

“Given this alarming situation we firmly believe an independent inquiry into these excess deaths is imperative,” he said. “It’s shocking and it merits an investigation.”

CSO published figures shows deaths among young people on a rising trajectory since 2021:

Share