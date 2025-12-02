Louise Roseingrave

Fr Sean Sheehy
Dec 2

Those who bury the truth need to realise that truth always rises from the grave and forces the gravediggers to face it and be exposed for their deception.

Dr Anne McCloskey
Dec 2

One brave councillor among how many? But the truth is dripping out slowly. I feel so sorry for the many good people who took these poison bioweapons in good faith, to "protect others" as they were led to believe. The dangers were known before the first jab was given. Varadkar knew. Holohan knew. Luke O Neill knew. They knew, and they lied.

