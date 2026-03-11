Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Aisling O'Loughlin's avatar
Aisling O'Loughlin
6d

I remember watching this report on the RTÉ News thinking this is a really big story with massive implications for Irish abortion law. Incredible how we've seen no proper analysis or discussionn on the airwaves, as we've come to expect from the Irish mainstream media. Well done for bringing it up again, Louise.

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The Phantom Honker's avatar
The Phantom Honker
6d

When is a baby not a baby? The language has me confused. In the case of miscarriage it's a baby, or in this case, when the unborn dies accidentally, including by the negligence of a third party, it's again a "baby". But when an unborn childs life is deliberately terminated it's a fetus/clump of cells.

They're all babies as far as I'm concerned, and as a parent, there is no greater gift.

Make it make sense.

Thanks Louise.

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