Saoirse Aylward makes her case for baby Jax’s law

Draft legislation for a new law that will recognise unborn babies killed on Irish roads as victims ‘in their own right’ is set for publication this month.

'Jax's Law' proposes that babies who die in road collisions during the course of pregnancy are legally recognised by the justice system.

The legislation arises from the campaigning efforts of Wexford mother Saoirse Aylward, who was 31 weeks pregnant when she was involved in a road crash that claimed her baby son Jax’s life on 27 January 2024.

Speaking outside Leinster House following a meeting with TD’s earlier this month, Ms Aylward said:

“There’s many women that aren’t here today, sadly, to speak up for themselves.”

Krista Rowan Inquest Case

One such mother is Krista Rowan, who died following a crash in Co Louth in August 2020.

Mrs Rowan had a scan confirming a healthy pregnancy the day before the fatal crash. Just weeks previously, she had married Sligo native Eoin Rowan and the pair were looking forward to the birth of their first baby.

“She was three months pregnant, a scan was done at Holles Street the day before and all was well. She was in perfect health, she was happy and excited,” Eoin Rowan told the inquest into his wife’s death.

Krista Rowan was travelling north bound on the M1 on 19 August 2020 to a work meeting in Newry when the crash occurred. A native of Canada, she was working as a clinical sales representative with medical device company Boston Scientific.

She was travelling to a work meeting in Newry when the the car she was driving failed to negotiate a sweeping right bend at Dunmore, Dundalk, Co Louth, at 11.04am.

Formal Request

Dash camera footage of Ms Rowan’s car moving across the two lanes of the M1 was provided by two different lorry drivers to Gardai. There had been no attempt made to turn the steering wheel to negotiate a bend and no attempt to brake.

Her seatbelt was engaged, she was not using a mobile phone and was not speeding, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard. There were no mechanical faults to the car.

The cause of death was cerebral trauma due to a road traffic collision.

Eoin Rowan believes his wife may have fainted.

At the inquest in September 2022, he specifically asked the Coroner to formally acknowledge the death of his unborn daughter as a victim of the fatal crash.

Mr Rowan’s request was granted, and at 20 weeks in utero, baby Ree Rowan was included in the verdict returned at inquest.

The Coroner recorded a narrative verdict, noting that baby Ree Rowan did not survive the impact of the fatal collision.

Against Jax’s Law

In an opinion piece published yesterday, Editor at Gript.ie John McGuirk described the proposed legislation to legally recognise unborn victims of road traffic collisions ‘as a moral and logical monstrosity, and a deep injustice.’

McGuirk, who campaigned against the introduction of abortion legislation in Ireland in 2018, argues that those who voted to legalise abortion should be made to ‘keep the courage of their convictions.’

“The unborn child either has a right to be alive, or it does not. Its unintended loss is either the taking of a life, or it is something akin to property damage. We chose the latter in 2018. All those of us who disagreed with that choice should be demanding is that everyone else keeps the courage of their convictions, in the face of the most absurd consequences of their decision,” he wrote.

This argument is a form of blunt instrument designed to hold Irish voters accountable for the legislation they are responsible for introducing.

However, it marks a bizarre approach for the pro-life cause, since legal recognition of unborn victims of road traffic incidents would expose the abortion industry in Ireland for what it actually is - the legal killing of a baby, as oppose to a ‘clump of cells.’

In Aylward’s case, Ukrainian Yurii Dudek was charged with dangerous driving causing her serious bodily harm.

“I did not just lose a baby. I lost my only son. I lost the opportunity to hear him call me "Mama" or to say "I love you", to watch him take his first steps, to bring him to his first day of school,” Ms Aylward told Wexford Circuit Court at Dudek’s sentencing hearing.

"Accountability matters,” she said. “Recognition matters. Acknowledgment of the full harm caused matters, not only to me, but to my family and to the memory of my son.”

Ms Aylward said she had received ‘cross-party support’ on the issue.

Draft legislation is expected to be published by the end of this month, following a meeting last week between Ms Aylward and Fine Gael TDs Emer Currie and Barry Ward, both of whom are set to work on a draft Bill.

John McGuirk argues that:

“Many pro-lifers, I think, greatly desire a “Jax’s law” for Mrs. Aylward, both out of understandable human compassion for her loss – which I share – and out of a hope that perhaps a “Jax’s law” might make a few people in the country re-think their position on the wider rights of the unborn.

It won’t.”

Precedent

A legal precedent has been set through Dublin Coroner’s Court as outlined in the Rowan case above. The Coroners Service functions separetly from the judicial system, but it is overseen by the Department of Justice.

While McGuirk’s argument has merit, it is fundamentally flawed. Many voters have expressed regret at either supporting or voting for Repeal.

This Substack argues that the more appropriate approach at this point, is mercy.

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Read Saoirse Aylward’s case for baby Jax’s law here and here

Read Krista Rowans’s inquest here

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