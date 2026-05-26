Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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The Phantom Honker's avatar
The Phantom Honker
3d

He's 100% correct. On everything. Fair play, he didn't take the "hush money".

Jaysus, it's infuriating watching these doctors having to go through this spurious charade. They didn't bend back then, they won't break now. Top men.

Thanks Louise.

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
3d

Thank you for reporting, it is so vital to see this! Cheers to the good doctors of Ireland for standing up and speaking out on behalf of their patients.

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