Dr Michael McConville at the Talbot Hotel today

Dr Michael McConville delivered a detailed speech to an Irish Medical Council fitness to practise inquiry today before exiting the hearing abruptly.

“Nothing in my attendance is to be taken as acceptance of this committee as lawfully constituted,” he told the IMC assembly.

The GP, who ran a surgery in Cavan town, retired two years ago. He began his submission by outlining his GP history and retirement on January 1st 2024.

“I had no patient complaint against me in my entire career in either the United Kingdom or Ireland.” “I am here today not out of obligation, for there is no misconduct, but by my own choice to place this record in the only forum that I know, or that I have found, where it can be heard,” he said.

Dr McConville (76) faces five allegations of professional misconduct before a fitness to practise hearing that got underway at the Talbot Hotel in Dublin this morning.

The allegations concern tweets posted on X (formerly Twitter) between January 2021 and February 2022.

The allegations against him concern posts on social media relating to Covid-19 ‘in circumstances when he knew or ought to have known that the content of said posts was inappropriate and/or undermined public health guidelines and/or public health authorities and/or was not in accordance with the Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics’ for registered medical professionals.

The tweets posted by Dr McConville relate to the following topics:

Grants issued to GP’s which he described as ‘blood money’

The inefficiency of masks, lockdowns and PCR tests

The inefficiency and potential deadly effects of covid vaccines

The use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as treatments

The widespread use of propaganda regarding a ‘pandemic’ and ‘vaccines’

A call to describe vaccines as ‘experimental biological agents’

At the inquiry this morning Dr McConville tackled topics including the constitutional protection of freedom of expression, the details of how the complaint about him came about and the meaning of professional misconduct.

“The complaint in substance is that I acted to undermine the State’s efforts during the global Covid 19 pandemic. That is why I do not know why I am here,” he said. “I have no idea what that means. I do not understand what the State’s efforts have to do with me as a citizen. Somebody somewhere has to put it on the record. For all of us here, we do not understand the charge,” he said.

At the inquiry function room this morning Dr McConville was accompanied by his GP colleagues Drs Gerry Waters, Billy Ralph and Marcus de Brun.

Drs Gerry Walsh, Michael McConville, Billy Ralph and Marcus de Brun at the Talbot Hotel this morning

“I am here because the Medical Council of Ireland has accused me of professional misconduct, allegedly for publishing medical, scientific and social opinions on a public media platform during Covid 19,” he said. “As I said, I do not know how, in Europe, especially in a period during which the civil liberties of the people of Ireland and Europe were so gravely violated, criticising that, which is a human right, can be defined as misconduct.” “That right is also protected by Article 40.6.1 of the Irish Constitution and Article 10 of the ECHR. The European Court of Human Rights held that freedom of expression constitutes one of the essential foundations of a democratic society and one of the basic conditions for its progress.” “There are many other precedents in Europe that, particularly at a time when civil liberties were so violated, it is not only the duty of a medical practitioner to stand up and tell the truth. It is the right to do so, and that right cannot be turned into misconduct, which is what this committee or the Medical Council is trying to do. “It is also not within the jurisdiction of this council to determine whether or not this is misconduct, because these are laws from a higher source than you. You cannot overturn the Constitution. You cannot overturn the European Court of Human Rights to create an offence of undermining the public health message or undermining the State,” he said. “I also name others in this submission. Dr Gerry Waters, Dr Neville Wilson, Dr Marcus de Brún, who stood where I stood, and whose inclusion is necessary so that a fair minded person might determine if there is bias in these proceedings.

Dr McConville received a standing ovation from members of the public as he exited the inquiry room having completed his submission. The hearing continued in his absense, with Neasa Bird BL for the CEO of the IMC reading through the tweets as outlined in the allegations against the retired GP.

The hearing is due to continue tomorrow with evidence from the IMC’s expert witness Dr Nick Flynn. Dr McConville refuted this witness evidence in his submission this morning, describing it as ‘hearsay.’

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Below is a sample of Dr McConville’s posts on X as outlined in the IMC’s fitness to practise inquiry documentation:

“It’s all a lie”

On or around 4 January 2021 posted:

“Today I received the offer of a ‘Covid Grant’ of €3450 from the HSE. I have no idea what it’s for. Needless to say I’ll not take this blood money. In my opinion it’s a thank you to my profession for keeping their mouths shut”

On or around 7 January 2021 posted:

“The only fact about Covid 19 is that it’s all based on a lie. You don’t really need to know more than that. I hope when we recover from this insanity we’ll not forget that and refuse absolutely to live the rest of our lives based on a lie”

On or around 22 May 2021 posted:

“We now know EMPIRICALLY: lockdowns don’t work, masks don’t work and PCR is a joke. 90% of those vaccinated didn’t need it. What is this really all about? You can bet with certainty that money and power are the real motives. But as history shows this crap rarely ends well”

On or around 16 January 2022 posted:

“Covid was a ‘pandemic’ driven by patients with no symptoms, diagnosed by a test that’s 97% wrong and killed patients already dying. It was cured by a vaccine that could kill you but not Covid, which we also forced on [child emoji] who don’t get Covid”

PCR

On or around 12 May 2021:

“PCR, especially Drosten Gorman PCR, is not suitable for anything except generating ‘cases’. Infections have life spans, like everything. 14 days in the case of Sars Cov 2. If you’re not dead or in ICU by then, you’re healed”

On or around 17 February 2022:

“The PCR test was invented to create and sustain a pandemic to promote the suspension of human rights and the sale of an experimental ‘vaccine’ by coercion. That’s my opinion, which I think the facts support. No PCR, no pandemic, no pandemic no coercion, no coercion, no vaccine”

Treatments

On or around 5 April 2021:

“Lockdowns do nothing except make the poor poorer. Ivermectin saves lives. So why are the people we elected choosing one over the other? Why not have both if we must have either? There is simply no logic to this other than the desire to do harm”

On or around 23 May 2021

“Everyone should take time out this week to write to their respective ministers for health asking why they did not promote early treatment, such as Ivermectin, Vitamin D, C and hydroxychloroquine, for Covid 19. This was a serious failing worldwide and should see heads roll”

Vaccines

On or around 13 January 2021:

“I ask people when referencing these so called vaccines to refer to them as experimental biological agents. At the very least experimental vaccines. Not just vaccines, experimental vaccines. Not my words but those of the people who authorised their use”

On or around 19 May 2021 posted:

“I have more and more people coming to me for advice about these vaccines. My answer is simple: I would not take one myself, I would not administer one myself. I would not give it to those I love. Because, the infection is extremely unlikely to harm them, but the jab may”

On or around 9 January 2022 posted:

“How can any sane doctor advocate a failed ‘vaccine’ for children, when the ‘vaccines’ for them are hundreds of times more dangerous than the disease, have zero safety data and have actually killed and permanently maimed people”

The fitness to practise committee consists of Ronan Quirke (Chair), Audry Deane and Dr Mary Davin-Power with Patricia Dillon SC as legal assessor.

Anna Kavanagh of MCompass Media, a former patient of Dr McConville, travelled to the hearing to support him this morning.

Ms Kavanagh said she found the GP to be ‘one of the kindest, most caring and most conscientious doctors’ she has experienced.

“During the Covid period, when many people found access to face to face medical care difficult, Dr McConville continued to see patients in person. In my own experience and observation, people who were struggling to obtain direct consultations elsewhere turned to him for help. He assessed, treated and referred patients when necessary, including arranging hospital appointments where required.” “Dr McConville retired in January 2024 after more than four decades in medicine. I can honestly say that I am still grieving his retirement. Finding a doctor you trust completely, who knows you, listens to you and makes you feel genuinely cared for, is not something to be taken for granted,” she said. “I travelled today because I wanted, in a modest way, to acknowledge the care, commitment and humanity that I personally experienced as his patient,” she said.

There were two freelance reporters present for this morning’s proceedings. There has been no published main media coverage as yet.

*Update - Dr McConville’s inquiry has been covered on Breaking News.

The hearing is due to continue tomorrow.

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