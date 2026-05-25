Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eleanor's avatar
Eleanor
15h

Many thanks, Paddy for such honesty and courage, two virtues sadly lacking in our politicians and present society + (again) many thanks to you, Louise for such clear reporting - what a breath of fresh air... Paddy has uplifted my spirits

Reply
Share
John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
15h

Paddy Kehoe is a wise man. A totalitarian regime cannot tolerate free thinking and free speech. They have tried to restrict speech for years now but they are late with their all-encompassing legislation. Things have moved faster and further in the U.K. where they are locking people up by the dozen for their social media posts, and more recently have prohibited journalists from telling the truth if the regime does not approve (Hint: repeat after me - Ukraine is winning - Russia is a basket case).

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Louise Roseingrave · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture