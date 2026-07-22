Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Anne Barr's avatar
Anne Barr
8d

What a beautiful testimonial. And of course correct. She could've been intubated and given medazoline. John Cambpell has an excellent video on UK guidelines 4 treatment that can old be called highly dangerous if not actually murderous.

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John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
8d

Dr. Zelenko was treating his patients in New York with the same protocol and getting the same outstanding results, up to his untimely death from cancer. A pioneer with an enquiring mind who followed the tested science that worked, not the deadly consensus narrative.

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