Josephine Keohane, from Cork, was 59 years old when she became ill with covid in December 2020. She took a covid test after speaking to a friend on the phone.

That friend was Cllr Peter O’Donoghue (Aontú), from Kilworth, North Cork.

When her test came back positive, Cllr O’Donoghue reccommended she contact Dr Pat Morrissey.

Speaking to this Substack, Josephine said she became ill ‘very quickly.’

“The approximate date I was diagnosed with Covid was somewhere around the 19th of December 2020. I had become quite ill very quickly. I took a Covid test at home after chatting with a friend on the phone about it,” she said.

Now 64, Ms Keohane credits Dr Morrissey with ‘saving her life’.

“I was incredibly ill at the time. I was honestly afraid for my life,” she said.

A psychotherapist by trade, she currently lives between Sweden and Spain.

“My husband works in Sweden, our home is in Spain. I live between Sweden and Spain at the moment, but I come home regularly to Ireland to be with my adult daughters,” she said.

Reading about the Irish Medical Council inquiry into allegations of professional misconduct against Dr Morrissey, Ms Keohane said she found the proceedings ‘unfair, unjust and unfounded’ given how the Adare based GP helped her when she needed him.

“I was struggling to breathe, I had an uncontrolable cough that hurt my ribs and was making me sick. I was sweating. I was unable to sleep or eat. I had lost my sense of smell and taste. My son - who was then in his 30’s - was scared as he thought I was going to die,” she said.

“I had never felt this bad ever in my life. I can struggle with my lungs during any flu but never did I feel like this. I also have a heart issue (angina) which made me more vulnerable according to reports. It was a scary time,” she said.

In consultation with Dr Morrissey, he asked her questions about her symptoms.

Josephine said she was relieved to find someone to listen and advise her. To treat her symptoms, she said Dr Morrissey prescribed ivermectin, hydroxycholoquin, zinc, vitamin D and azithromycin.

Within a few days, Josephine began to experience some improvement. She regained the strength to walk. She began taking solid foods again. Eventually, she made a full recovery, under the close eye of Dr Morrissey.

“It was after about three days that my symptoms began to ease - though not completely. I was able to walk without losing my breath. I started eating again,” she said.

Her recovery took a few weeks, but she believes Dr Morrissey saved her life.

“It took a few weeks to completely recover but I made a full and steady recovery. Dr Pat rang me every second day to follow my progress. He was really very attentive and gave me solid advice throughout. My own GP at that time was following the protocol of the WHO, NPHET and the Irish Medical Council - which was to stay in bed and take paracetamol. Had I followed this advice I believe I would not be here now,” she said.

Josephine and her family became patients of the Adare surgery.

“Dr Pat very graciously took me and my family on as patients. I am currently being monitored regularly for my heart,” she said.

“Last year he diagnosed some cancer on my nose quite early and got this treated by Mr. Neville Shine very successfully. He’s very thorough in his work. He is very conscientious,” Josephine said.

“I believe Dr Pat saved my life during that Covid episode as the recommended treatment by the WHO, NPHET, IMC would have denied me the treatment I needed,” she said.

“I would have been neglected by those recommendations as many others were,” she said.

“I know Dr. Pat would be too humble and modest to say he saved my life, but I know how unwell I was and for the first time I my life I was scared I was going to die,” she said.

Josephine remains under Dr Morrissey’s care.

“Dr Pat continues to provide our health care and I am leading a very healthy life as a result. Just recently he referred me for a hip replacement which has been a success. Dr Pat is a man of integrity, honesty and respect and for that I am so grateful,” she said.

Meanwhile Dr Morrissey endured a gruelling session of evidence at the fitness to practise inquiry against him today at Kingram House.

Expert witness for the Irish Medical Council Professor Colin Bradley was in the witness box giving his opinions on Dr Morrissey’s treatment of patients, his views on vaccines and of the doctor’s social media activity.

This Substack live tweeted details over on X and will compile a full report in due course.

Below is a taste of what was heard at today’s hearing, which continues again tomorrow from 10am.

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