A High Court judge has reportedly described use of the party whip in the presidential selection process as a ‘breach of the Constitution.’ The comments were made by Mr Justice Mark Heslin at a judicial review hearing brought by an academic who failed to secure nomination.

Mr Justice Heslin is reported to have stated in his closing remarks yesterday that while ‘the party whip can be used in many situations, it cannot be used in a presidential election selection process’ as doing so would breach the Constitution.

Interested party and observer to proceedings Walter Ryan Purcell - a Kerry based entrepreneur who also sought nomination - posted this update last night:

At yesterday’s hearing, Mr Justice Heslin heard legal arguments from lay litigant Dr Cora Stack and Counsel for the respondents, which include the Tánaiste Simon Harris, the Attorney General, Minister for Local Government and Presidential Returning Officer Barry Ryan.

West Clare based academic and mathematician Dr Cora Stack took her case to the High Court to challenge what she described as ‘unlawful’ and ‘unconstitutional’ blocking of Independent candidates from the presidential selection process due to political interference.

Dr Stack argued that Fine Gael leader Simon Harris ‘unlawfully and unconstitutionally’ directed the party’s TDs and councillors not to nominate Independent candidates.

RTE published the story on September 6

As part of the election process, aspiring candidates must secure nominations from either 20 members of the Oireachtas or from four local authorities.

Dr Stack argued that she and other potential election candidates such as Maria Steen and Gareth Sheridan were blocked from contesting due to ‘coercion’ imposed by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail through the party whip system.

Steen (a barrister) narrowly missed out on a nomination having secured 18 of the required 20 signatures from TDs and Senators before the nomination deadline.

She described the implementation of the party whip at selection stage as ‘contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.’

“It was never intended to apply to the constitutional privilege given to councillors and Oireachtas members to nominate presidential candidates. It’s cynical abuse to block all Independent candidates was contrary to the spirit of the Constitution,” she wrote in the Sunday Independent.

Following yesterday’s High Court proceedings, Dr Cora Stack’s team said they are ‘optimistic.’

In correspondence with this Substack, Mairead Kenny, a former NUI Seanad election candidate who is assisting Dr Stack, said if the case had not been taken, ‘the matter would be ignored.’

“Had Dr Cora Stack not initiated ‘Judicial Review’ proceedings supported by Mairead Kenny LL.B and other 2025 presidential candidate hopefuls - Walter Ryan Purcell, Donnacha McGabhann and Peter Casey - regarding the unlawful and unconstitutional blocking and farcical presidential nominations process, this matter would be ignored.”

“The President is meant to be the ‘Guardian of the Constitution’ and apolitical. The Head of State should not be interfered with by any Government parties or whip.”

In her legal submissions, Dr Stack argued that the 2025 presidential nomination process was ‘unconstitutional, unfair, undemocratic and contrary to the express and implied provisions of Bunreacht na hÉireann.’

Representing herself, Dr Stack said the candidate selection process amounted to a breach of the following:

Articles 1 and 6 - Affirming that all powers of government….derive from the people

Article 12.4.1 - Every citizen who has reached his thirty-fifth year of age is eligible for election to the office of President

Article 40.1 - All citizens shall, as human persons, be held equal before the law

and Article 34 - Justice shall be administered in courts established by law

She said the blocking of candidates was contrary to the Standards In Public Office (SIPO) Code of Conduct. The Code states that the core principles underlying democratic local government are based on councillors ‘acting in good faith and with fairness and impartiality.’

Issuing a commentary on yesterday’s High Court proceedings dispersed to multiple media outlets, Walter Ryan Purcell said:

“After a long day in Court 4 everything became explicitly clear in the last ten minutes.”

“So now the question is will the Judge do the right thing, declare the Fine Gael whip on councillors an unconstitutional block on independent candidates selection and deem this circus of a presidential election null and void?”

Meanwhile, an official campaign to #spoilthevote is gaining traction and Tánaiste Simon Harris faces a No Confidence vote brought by Aontú over the children’s spinal surgery scandal, later today.

Mr Justice Heslin will deliver his official judgement on Oct 23.

Polling day for the presidential election is Oct 24.

Share

Previously on this topic:

Buy the author a coffee