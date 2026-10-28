Roy Butler died 5 days post Janssen injection in August 2021

At two minutes past 2pm yesterday Dr Pat Morrissey introduced the name of Roy Butler to his Irish Medical Council inquiry.

“Are you aware of the case of the late Roy Butler, who died five days after receiving his Covid injection?” he asked the IMC’s expert witness, Prof Colin Bradley. “No, I am not,” came the reply. “He was a young Waterford man whose death after receiving the vaccine became subject of an inquest that was quite high profile and it is reported in the national media?” Dr Morrissey said. “I am not aware of that specific case but I do know there have been deaths in people after receiving the covid vaccine,” Prof Bradley replied.

In public relations, when a name or incident becomes particularly dangerous, public figures will be coaxed to insist they are ‘not aware of the details.’

Towards the end of the yesterday’s proceedings at Talbot Hotel, Barrister for the CEO of the IMC, Neasa Bird, revealed why:

“I just want to be clear that the witness understands that if something is not within his area of knowledge, he doesn’t have to provide an answer to the question,” she said.

As an expert witness, a promoter of the covid ‘vaccine’ and someone that was employed by the HSE to train other medical professionals in relation to covid, is it possible the professor doesn’t know about Roy Butler’s untimely death?

How is he aware of ‘deaths in people after receiving the covid vaccine’ generally but not the Roy Butler case - the most high profile death post vaccine in Ireland?

How did the Professor, who was working at University College Cork, miss Roy Butler’s inquest, which took place at Cork Courthouse on Washington Street, just a stone’s throw from UCC?

Roy Butler’s family and friends gathered on the steps at Cork Courthouse

“Lapgate”

The scenario reminds me of the “Lapgate Controversy” of 2013, when then Taoiseach Enda Kenny was interviewed by reporters in Cork the morning after a marathon Dáil debate on the topic of abortion.

Fine Gael TD Tom Barry had pulled fellow TD Aine Collins onto his lap at 3am in the morning in an incident recorded on camera. Under the circumstances, the behaviour caused consternation.

The incident was the lead item on RTE’s Morning Ireland radio programme, as Party leader Enda Kenny travelled by car from Dublin to Cork.

Upon arrival in Cork, reporters asked the Taoiseach to respond to the developing controversy. Mr Kenny said ‘he wasn’t aware of the details’, despite travelling for at least two hours in a car with an entourage of political assistants and PR handlers whose primary focus on that journey would be to monitor the content of Morning Ireland.

Nobody believed him.

Eventually Tom Barry was forced to apologise.

These details are important because when people show us who they are, we need to take note. This is how the establishment, (successive iterations of Irish government) has instituted a culture of death in Ireland.

That’s important to recognise because once human life is devalued to the point that killing is acceptable, nothing is off the table. We saw this during covid.

Coercion

In that light, let’s return again to Dr Morrissey’s inquiry and examine the defense of coercion, which is illegal in Ireland.

Bizarrely, the expert witness for the IMC argued that Roy Butler was not a victim of coercion.

Dr Pat Morrissey: He (Roy) stated that he didn’t want to get the Covid shot and only decided to get it so that he could travel to Dubai for a holiday. This was recorded as a text message on his phone before he died. Prof Colin Bradley: If you say so. PM: So would that not be an example of coercion? CB: I don’t see that necessarily as constituting coercion. There is certainly a little bit of pressure and it also means that if one wasn’t prepared to take the vaccine, there might have been restrictions that went with that.But I wouldn’t say that that necessarily constitutes coercion in the usual sense. PM: How would you define “coercion” then? CB: Well, coercion would be where people are obliged to do something against their will. PM: He stated that he didn’t want to take it? CB: Yeah but then he made a choice because he wanted to do something which required him to have the vaccine. There was a certain pressure but the pressure came from his desire to do something which at that time was prohibited in people who weren’t vaccinated. So, undoubtedly, you know, for people to undertake certain activities there was certainly more pressure to get vaccinated than people who weren’t contemplating such activities. But again I don’t think that constitutes coercion and not certainly coercion across the population which, I think, was what I feel was inferred by putting that kind of terminology or that wording into a tweet.

Roy Chose to Live

The problem with this argument is that Roy Butler wasn’t seeking to ‘undertake certain activities,’ he was a young man choosing to live his life.

Returning to the proceedings, Dr Morrissey continued his questions.

PM: Would you not think that restricting peoples access to normal society is a form of coercion? CB: I don’t think so, no. I mean the restrictions in peoples access to normal activity was to do with the fact that we were in the middle of a pandemic, so that was the major source of that restriction. And the vaccination was a way we hoped that people would be relieved from those restrictions. But the restrictions weren’t to make people take the vaccine.

Continuing his questions on the topic of coercion, Dr Morrissey raised the issue of health care workers that chose not to take the ‘vaccine’ taken away from their normal working duties dealing with the public.

PM: Going back to the healthcare workers who were deployed away from patient facing roles or whose training was stopped, who were expelled from their courses for refusing the vaccine, do you believe that this was not a coercive policy, no? CB: Again, as I said, depending on who we are talking about and what risk they posed to the population in general how much pressure might be applied to get vaccinated. So I think, as I say, there was variable degrees of pressure but I don’t think that any instance was coercion in the, like, strongest sense of the meaning that people were severely punished in other ways in terms of not taking the vaccine. I think it had to have a consequence for some people but I think that again was because of the particular role that those people had in society at a time when the need to try and reduce the spread of this infection was seen to be very acute.

(I find this phrasing curious: ‘seen to be very acute.’ The need was either acute or it wasn’t and the Professor is under oath.)

PM: Do you not think that being deprived of your income and being able to pay your bills, put food on the table, pay your mortgage is a coercive strategy? CB: I think for the people involved they might interpret that as coercive, I am not disagreeing with that entirely. But what I more have an issue with and it goes back to really what the allegations are about is to put into the public domain in a tweet, that people were being coerced into taking vaccine and there was coercion and nefarious intent behind the urging of people to get vaccinated was, that’s what I have an issue with. As I say, there may be specific instances where people felt that because of the degree of pressure put on them, that that was a coercion. It wasn’t that people were being coerced across the board and it wasn’t that the policy of encouraging vaccination was coercive in a more general sense. PM: So you agree, at least in part, that there was coercion involved in the vaccine roll out? CB: I am not accepting that entirely. I am saying that for some people because of specific roles that they played in the healthcare system, they may have seen the pressure on them to vaccinate as coercive. PM: Do you think the late Roy Butler would have been wise to exercise more vaccine hesitancy? At this point, Barrister for the CEO of the IMC, Neasa Ms Bird interjected: NB: That’s not a fair question to pose to the question. He has already said that he didn’t know who this individual was. PM: He also said he took the vaccine and died five days later. NB: Sorry, he has already said that he doesn’t know who this individual is. So any information he is getting is being given to him by Dr. Morrissey who hasn’t called evidence in respect of this. He has answered the question. That’s not an appropriate question to ask him.

Experimental vaccines

Dr Morrissey raised the issue of his treatment by the IMC for using ‘off-label treatments’ (ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine) to treat covid, while the Professor himself injected an experimental vaccine into his patients.

Note how the ‘vaccine’ is referred to by the Professor as a treatment, which by definition, a vaccine is not and cannot be, since its purpose is to prevent the disease, not treat it.

Professor Bradley responded to Dr Morrissey’s query regarding the experimental nature of the covid vaccines.

CB: So basically, as I say, it was clear that the treatment you were referring to was instituted, in 2021 was the Covid vaccine. Then, first of all, I don’t recall having to describe that as “experimental”. I certainly wouldn’t describe it as experimental. So I am not sure how it fell in to describing it that way. As I say, I do concede that it wasn’t as fully evaluated as other vaccines would have been. But, as I said, we were in a global public health emergency and it was a treatment which had been carefully evaluated just maybe not quite to the high standard we expect for other treatments where there maybe wasn’t such a rush to get an effective treatment out there into the community.”

PM: We can go back through the transcripts but I pointed out that it was in a Phase 3 trial. And a Phase 3 trial, by definition, was an experiment and you said, you conceded yes.

Dr Morrissey set out to illustrate the hypocrisy of the roll out of an experimental gene therapy vaccine by the authorities, who then punished the doctor for prescribing off label or ‘experimental’ treatments for covid.

PM: I put it to you, after consideration of my prescribing, Professor, would you not accept that it is ironic that you were prescribing a product that was in a Phase 3 trial, by definition, experimental and while you are accusing me of moral turpitude in relation to the use of drugs that have been used for respectively 70 and 40 years, hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin. Is this not a case of pot calling the kettle black? CB: I don’t accept that characterisation, no. PM: That’s fair enough. I put it to you, Professor, that you are a hostage to your previous decision making. My practice and those of doctors who practice as you defend during the pandemic, are diametrically opposed. And is it not the case that for you to accept my clinical judgment, to use early treatment, exposes this approach, albeit in line with the ICGP guidance, as one that was morally and clinically wrong and potentially harmful to patients?

CB: I might just clarify what you mean by that. Are you saying that your treatment was morally correct and mine was morally wrong? Is that what you are referring? PM: The practice that you defend, because I am saying that - I am putting the proposition to you which I want you to accept or decline, that you’re a hostage to your previous decision - making because you said you were practising during the pandemic, is that true? CB: Yes but -- PM: Yes. CB: I don’t say that makes me hostage but anyway. PM: Yes, well you can decline my proposition, that’s perfectly fine.

A. Yes, okay.

Dr Martin Feeley

Shortly before the inquiry adjourned for the day, Dr Morrissey directed his cross examination of the witness to the topic of public disagreement among doctors.

PM: Is it your opinion that a doctor acts disgracefully merely by publicly disagreeing with public health guidance during a pandemic? CB: I think if you do it in a way that is, as I say, likely to undermine the public confidence in the public health measures and is likely to lead to some defiance or deviation from the public health guidance, then I think that is something that I would regard as disgraceful or dishonourable.

…

PM: The late Martin Feeley criticised public health policy as well, didn’t he? CB: Again, you will have to tell me the specific instance. He may have done as far as I know. I don’t know, I mean I know who you are talking about, I don’t remember 2the specific instance where he criticised public health policy. PM: Well, he was removed from his post as clinical director due to his criticism of public health policy early in the pandemic. CB: Okay. Again, I would have to have the detail on that. But I am not saying that people who criticise public health policy, particularly in the public forum, don’t get into trouble as you see yourself. But what I am saying is that there are ways in which these kind of questions about public health policy could and should be raised and to do it on something as potentially confusing , as I say, and undermining of the public health response in the pandemic is not something that I think is… PM: Are you aware of anything he did wrong that justified his removal as a clinical director? A. Well, again you are asking me about a particular pertinent situation where I am not referred to details. Ms Bird: I just want to be clear that the witness understands that if something is not within his area of knowledge, he doesn’t have to provide an answer to the question. So if he isn’t aware of the circumstances in relation to this individual, he shouldn’t be asked to speculate in respect of that.

Share

At the close of the day’s proceedings, Pat Morrissey indicated that one or two more hours will conclude his cross examination of the expert witness. At three minutes past 4pm, the committee adjourned. Dr Morrissey’s inquiry, which opened in July, will resume at a date to be decided.

Today is Roy Butler’s birthday. He should be turning 29.

*Thanks to those that support and share this work - much appreciated.

Buy the author a Coffee https://revolut.me/louisehni3

Previous coverage: