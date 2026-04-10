Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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cló Rae tarka's avatar
cló Rae tarka
1d

Final comment Jack Chambers looked ( to me) visibly uncomfortable talking about the gov wallet digital id.. is anyone making link between what that has to do with the fuel protests? The one thing I see is the more people are dependent on state for subsidies the more chance of those subsidies being delivered thru the Digital id?!? That's why we say no to any fuel "packages" MM is talking about...

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1 reply by Louise Roseingrave
John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
1d

Here we go. As I read the article I was debating about who, between Simon Harris and Michael Martin, would be the best candidate for the post of ¨Minister for Sinister and Despicable Acts¨. It´s a close call - perhaps they could alternate.

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