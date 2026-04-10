Queues for diesel at the Co-op in Ennistymon were backing up through town as morning mass goers emerged from church on Thursday.

An air of anticipation amid quiet murmurs.

“RTE is saying the government will send in the army to break up protests…”

“Oh I don’t listen to RTE. I don’t want to be contaminated.”

Contamination of the public mind is key. It’s how the media operates. Medical appointments? After what they unleashed on an unsuspecting population during covid? That ship has sailed.

Tánaiste Simon Harris sent a clear message on Wednesday night, notifying the Irish nation of their subordinate status as slaves to the all important economy.

As Health Minister during covid - the greatest ‘sinister and despicable’ attack on Irish society in the history of the State - Harris certainly has neck. It’s clear that in the eyes of the current cabinet members, the working people serve the economy, which in turn serves a beast that can never be satisfied.

Queues through Ennistymon quietly dispersed once the co-op ran out of fuel. News filtered through of replenished stock at the Circle K. As motorists endured two hour tailbacks for the pumps, people went about their business round town, at the butchers, the bakery, the coffee shops. There’s an air of quiet resolve. Support for those out on protest, blocking entry points to ports, motorways, and critical infrastructure across the country. The people are ready to take a short term hit - if that’s what it takes - to reign in a rogue government.

Fuel Protest at the Port of Foynes, Co Limerick on Thursday

Real Men

And what a sight to behold - trucks and tractors blocking entry points onto motorways - traffic re-routed. The real back bone workers of this country, real men standing guard, not to be messed with. The womenfolk provide back-up, delivering food and supplies.

Contract workers out in the fields, animal feed, production, deliveries, farm maintenance. The entire fabric of the country - at stake. These protestors have a skill set that is particular to and essential for rural Ireland. These are the men who mobilised their machinery to clear roads and debris in the wake of devastation wreaked by Storm Éowyn last year. The lads who show up, do the necessary work and disappear again, without fanfare.

Foynes

Over at the Port of Foynes on Thursday afternoon, the roads were lined with vehicles - trucks, tractors, trailers, busses, jeeps, vans and cars. Bollards manned by a collection of up to fifty men blocked the port entrance. They ranged in age from late teens to early sixties. The Gardaí were present and Independent Ireland TD Richard O’Donoghue stood by, phone fixed to his hear. The atmosphere was cordial, even jovial at times, but it’s clear, these men mean business.

In the line of vehicles parked along the entrance to the port, one young farmer took advantage of a quiet moment in the cab of his tractor. He travelled from Killorglin, Co Kerry to Cork on Wednesday and onto Foynes early Thursday. The max speed in his Massey Ferguson is 57mph.

“I’m here because the price of fuel affects everything. People have no idea what’s coming if the government doesn’t cut the level tax they are charging on diesel,” he said.

“Whether people understand it or not, we are here for the future of our country,” he said. “We are doing this for Ireland.”

Meanwhile, by late afternoon over the road at the filling station, stocks were down to the wire.

“We have about half an hour’s worth left at most,” the shop assistant said with a shrug. There was an unspoken energy behind the statement. Something steadfast.

Rattled

The government have begun to realise what was happening. The protest has the full backing of the Irish people. Despite the continuous platforming of critics - none of whom this Substack has met in reality - the ordinary people are unified in defiance. They know the young farmer in Kerry is speaking the truth.

At a government press conference this morning, the Taoiseach and his cabinet looked rattled. And rightly so. Note the ashen faces, the downturned mouths, the tightly clasped hands .

“Taoiseach your way in was blocked by a protestor who asked you to do something about the price of diesel, who accused you of walking away from Ireland. What do you say to people like that, who are feeling really under pressure?” a reporter asked.

The response included the following line:

“Every citizen is entitled to move about freely in our country.”

Except for when the government decides to remove that entitlement, limiting the people to a 2km, 5km or county boundary limit. No mention of missed medical appointments in 2020.

Bizarrely, as businesses across the country cite energy costs as the key threat to their survival, the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC) emerged to condemn what it calls ‘illegal’ fuel protests and encourage army deployment. Why? Because their pharmaceutical interests are threatened. Neither IBEC nor the Business Post name the affected company. Why not?

The article states:

“Ibec is already aware of one site that has ceased production as a result of the protests, “as it cannot guarantee regulatory required health and safety conditions,” McCoy wrote. He did not specify which site has had to cease production.”

On RTE’s Drivetime, David Hall, CEO of Lifeline Ambulances called it straight. The bus lanes through Dublin city ‘remain open for emergency vehicles’, he said. There is ‘no issue.’

“This is one of those protests that generally affects everybody. I think many people looking on today don’t want to be inconvenienced but understand why. This has ripple effects through every member of society,” he said.

Hall called for immediate action on price caps for fuel. His diesel bill for a fleet of ambulances serviced by 200 staff has skyrocketed from €67,000 in January to €87,000 in March.

“We are under immense pressure. Many businesses won’t be open after the summer. Many businesses will be closed,” he said. He told listeners the government is taking in an additional €40 million per week in exise since introducing it’s €250m package to alleviate energy costs, on March 24.

As we await the outcome of a meeting between protest groups and government (currently underway) this Substack is reminded of the last time Ireland saw a seismic, powerful, en masse mobilisation of the people against appalling governance by puppet politicians implementing EU policy with an iron fist.

At the national water protest on O’Connell Street on Oct 14 2014, the government were told to stick their water charges where the sun don’t shine.

And it worked.

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