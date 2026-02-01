What is the correct response to the State’s false claim that Saint Brigid was a pagan Goddess?

Take a pause here. Engage your God given intellect.

From my perspective, the answer is obvious.

Candles lighting at St Brigid’s Well, Liscannor on St Brigid’s Day

“Watch as we honour some of the contributions Irish women have made at home and around the world,” says the Department of Foreign Affairs X account, introducing a ‘Global Ireland’ video promotion for St Brigid’s Day.

Themes presented in this slick format focus on the UK’s Suffrage Societies Union Movement, the fight to legalise contraception, abortion, rugby and boxing, with a bit of sewing and some snowdrops thrown in.

The promo video sparked plenty of pushback on Twitter/X, Irish users of that platform growing weary of anti-Christian bashing so routine now that is has become frankly, boring.

The corrupt Irish State wants us to believe that the greatest achievements secured by the women of Ireland is

a) to use pharmaceutical products to have sex freely and prevent the natural consequences and when that fails

b) to legally kill the unborn baby in the womb.

Let’s have a look at what the video states:

“In Ireland on February 1st we celebrate St Brigid’s Day. A national day celebrating feminine energy, light and leadership. St Brigid was an activist, healer and peacemaker, inspiring women who turned compassion into power. Her fire wasn’t just a flame, it lit the torch for a movement. In Ireland this day marks new beginnings, spring arriving and strength rising It’s a reminder that feminine power is transformational And a message from Ireland to the world that the power of woman is shaping our future.”

Did St Brigid light a torch for a movement that would inspire women 1,500 years later to vote in favour of sacrificing their own children?

Did Saint Brigid campaign as an activist to turn compassion in to ‘power’ to achieve that goal?

She did not. But it is no surprise that ‘Global Ireland’ wants us to think so.

St Brigid was born and lived in the 5th Century and she is counter cultural in that she cast off her father’s wealth in favour of serving the poor. Her mission was to call the people of Ireland away from Paganism, to teach them about Christ. Her methodology was guided beautifully, by the Beatitudes.

Blessed are the poor in spirit,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are those who mourn,

for they will be comforted.

Blessed are the meek,

for they will inherit the earth.

Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,

for they will be filled.

Blessed are the merciful,

for they will be shown mercy.

Blessed are the pure in heart,

for they will see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers,

for they will be called children of God.

Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.



Mercy, humility, purity. Those who seek justice. The peacemakers and the persecuted. Nothing about ‘transformational power’ and ‘feminine energy.’

The entrance to St Brigid’s Well, Liscannor, Co Clare

It is these qualities and this mission that earned St Brigid the title Patroness of All Ireland, alongside St Patrick.

Does the Irish State hope to inspire you to discard the faith of your fathers and take up paganism once again, as if Christ never existed? Of course it does.

The State wants to steal your soul for Satan.

This entity, ‘Global Ireland’ has plenty of seductive rescources to confuse ‘the poor in Spirit’ to take the example of Saint’s Brigid’s merciful compassion and subtly twist it to dupe those who are genuinely seeking something truthful, something meaningful for their lives.

Because the State knows that we are in a pivotal moment, the veil is lifting, the people are awakening to it’s evil endeavours and it desperately needs to snatch as many vunerable souls as it can.

Remember it was with great fervour and devotion that the Irish people held fast to their faith during the Penal times. And they were punished severely for this by the imposition of famine as they emerged from this era by building the network of churches we see in villages and towns across the country today.

That’s why to ‘take the Soup’ was the absolute last resort for the starving masses, many of whom preferred to die in their impoverished hovels.

Read through the lyrics of the famous hymn ‘Faith of Our Fathers’ written in 1849 by Frederick William Faber in memory of the Catholic Martyrs from the time of the establishment of the Church of England by Henry VIII.

Faith of our fathers, living still

In spite of dungeon, fire and sword,

O how our hearts beat high with joy

Whene’er we hear that glorious word!

Faith of our fathers! holy faith!

We will be true to thee till death!

So what is the correct response to the State’s attempt to steal your soul for Satan?

To me it is simple. Return to the faith of our fathers.

We can do that today by taking the one action the Irish State definitely does not want us to take on this Holy Day. Which also happens to be Sunday.

Make a decision for Christ today. Go to Holy Mass. Open your heart to the Word of God. Ask Jesus for guidance. Take inspiration from your forefathers, who literally risked their lives to witness the same sacrifice at Mass Rocks across Ireland during Penal Times.

Recognise that St Brigid’s special mission at the dawn of Christianity was to spread the message of Christ. That is her true legacy.

Take back what Satan is trying to steal from you.

May God Bless your endeavours.