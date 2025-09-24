Louise Roseingrave

Pat Morrissey
3d

I am here with Dr Marcus and Dr Billy Ralph as the barrister for the CEO drones on reading various government statutory instruments and guidance relating to Covid. It is like a reverse filibuster where they are just padding out the time allotted for the hearing and avoid real deliberation on the substantive issues. None of the original complainants are here to speak to the accusations they made against Dr DeBrun.

Colette Kavanagh
2d

Am I right in saying that if there was a treatment like hydroxychloroquine then the EUA licence was fraudulent? You can't mandate a vax when there's alternative treatments, that's why no one was given the options of treatments

