Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
Feb 12

Thank you for writing this important commentary, Louise.

It was a great privilege to have been present at the IMC hearing yesterday, and to witness Dr DeBrun's charm and good humour, as well as his total mastery of the subject in question which he displayed during a gruelling and often adversarial cross-examination by Ms Bird.

He remained polite and unruffled, as he parried the lawyer's leading and repetitive questions and frankly outrageous allegations. Marcus maintained throughout that his only motive was to keep his patients safe, and to do no harm, which surely is what every Irish doctor should have done during the insanity of the plandemic.

I fundamentally disagree with Dr DeBrun on many aspects of his analysis of what happened in the spring of 2020-(I maintain nothing except lies, distortions and malfeasance by our "leaders") but no-one could fail to be impressed by his integrity. Whatever the outcome he will be considered a national hero, and a shining example of good and ethical medical practice.

Reply
Share
J. P. Bruce's avatar
J. P. Bruce
Feb 12

Is it too late for the government, the media, etc.? Can they exorcise the evil that has overtaken them, or is that already impossible?

I don't believe anything is impossible. These institutions are composed of individuals who are still able to choose between right and wrong. I hope some of them (at least) make the correct choice.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Louise Roseingrave · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture