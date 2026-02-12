"There is a quiver in my voice today as I swear on the Bible to speak the truth,” Marcus de Brun said at the outset of the penultimate day of his hearing.

The five year long investigation process culminates this morning with closing statements from each side before the Irish Medical Council decide whether he is guilty of professional misconduct and what level of punishment he deserves.

The latter if applicable may take some weeks but de Brun is ready for that, he has already endured a rollercoaster of life-changing events since his very public resignation from the Irish Medical Council (IMC) in April 2020. He did so in a bid to highlight government policy imposed upon nursing homes at the outset of covid.

Yesterday he sat into the witness box a few minutes after 10am and there he stayed until almost 4.30pm, undergoing a gruelling series of challenges from council for the CEO of the IMC Neasa Bird BL, daughter of veteran RTE reporter Charlie Bird.

The national broadcaster provided no coverage whatsoever of de Brun’s hearing session last September, so the arrival of reporter Karen Creed at Kingram House on Tuesday was a welcome, if ominous development.

At the outset, de Brun stated frankly that the topics he is guilty of raising through his social media activity on Twitter/ X between May 2020 and Octover 2021 and at a rally in Dublin in August 2020 - the detrimental effects of lockdowns, masks, vaccines - were not up for discussion.

“We are not here to pursue those truths,” he said.

“If we were here to speak the truth I would be accompanied by Simon Harris, Tony Holohan and former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. But neither the council nor the media is interested in those truths,” he said.

Central to the opening series of questions was the use of X as an inappropriate forum for discsussion of such topics and de Brun’s anwer to this provides the headline for RTE’s (fair and comprehensive) coverage.

De Brun resorted to X because he had exhausted all other avenues. He had tried to engage the IMC, contacted newspapers, letters had been written to politicians in a bid to open a discussion of the nature of covid policies imposed upon the population with an iron fist. There was no way through.

Ms Bird interjected warning against hearsay as de Brun recalled how in early in 2020 he had contacted a former Professor of his seeking an opinion on the seismic societal changes arising. De Brun had to frame his answer not by telling us what the Professor had said, but what was his understanding of what the professor said.

“What was in my mind after that conversation with my former Professor, was that although he entiurely agreed with me, he would not dare to say such things in public due to the repercussions in respect of his career,” de Brun said.

Here’s where De Brun’s experience and my own interweave somewhat.

I can confirm and demonstrate there was no way through for views that did not align to the establishment orthodoxy. Such topics were simply not published.

This is why de Brun felt ‘coralled into challenging covid guidelines on X.’

The Medical Council claims Dr de Brun's comments and actions were inappropriate and undermined public health guidelines and were contrary to sections of the Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics.

“I am trying to address the notion that I am some sort of oddball maverick that is indulging himself in hubris,” de Brun told the inquiry yesterday.

“And I am not alone in this process, there are several doctors in Ireland and abroad that disagreed with what was happening,” he said.

From this point on, the RTE coverage gives a comprehensive and detailed account of the inquiry events, which I will link at the end because this is really important.

It’s too late of course - the damage is done now - but this is what de Brun and his supporters have been working to achieve all along.

A fair hearing.

Yesterday’s events brought humanity back into the equation. Marcus de Brun answered questions not in a cold or clinical manner but with honesty and humilty, admitting at times that yes, certain language he used in his posts may have been ‘a bit severe.’

To make sure that was coming across, I ‘live tweeted’ the inquiry yesterday over on X, readers can click here to read through. It contains some notable moments that were a privilege to share.

The previous day some exorcised salt had been sprinkled around the hearing room and into Marcus de Brun’s hand.

“It that voodoo?” Dr Billy Ralph asked with a raised eyebrow.

“It’s the opposite!” I said and sure you have to laugh, if there is one good outcome through all of this it’s that we can all see more clearly, this is a battle against evil, against division, deception and control.

I was glad to see Karen Creed include this point in her coverage. Dr de Brun said he had suffered mentally and emotionally ‘but not spiritually’ - for his actions.

And his manner of revealing this was interesting too, as if through the action of speaking those words he realised that despite everything he has lost and all the trouble it caused him personally, he has done the right thing.

He had acted in accordance with his conscience.

Read his post on X yesterday, which also happened to be the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. These are the moments we must acknowledge and appreciate, I think.

In the midst of the inquiry's riveting events yesterday a Whatsapp message came through with the death notice of a dear friend and neighbour from the time I spent in west Cork.

Here is Colin pictured at the bar in Shanahan’s ‘New Inn’ of Leap, sitting at the counter which is right where I met him.

So I'm departing this morning for his funeral and consequently, won’t be at Kingram House today. But I think that’s okay.

The purpose of this chapter of events has been achieved already, that being, the exposition of truth.

