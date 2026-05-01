Explosive evidence drops as Billy Ralph's medical council hearing is adjourned unexpectedly
Professor Angus Dalgleish became animated in robust exhanges under cross examination
Eminent and internationally respected cancer specialist Prof Angus Dalgleish strode to the witness box and took an oath to tell the truth.
He is the third witness to give evidence at the Irish Medical Council’s (IMC) fitness to practise hearing into allegations of professional misconduct against Wexford GP Dr Billy Ralph.
Before him, the committee’s expert witness Dr Rukshan Goonewardena gave evidence on March 26 last. Billy Ralph was next to enter the witness box and earlier today, he answered final questions from the committee itself, consisting of Chair Paul Harkin, Jill Long and Dr Liam Conroy.
Chairman Harkin asked Billy Ralph to explain how he would assess when it is necessary to move from a position of fundamental adherence to medical guidelines to a ‘more nuanced position where you are interpreting with a degree of flexibility.’
Billy Ralph replied that once the medical guidelines begin to diverge from his core principles, then he will fall back on his personal and ethical values.
“If there’s a clash, coming from a Christian background and from a working class background and a humanitarian background, they all inform me over and above any other guidelines,” he said.
The committee thanked Dr Ralph for his evidence and then Prof Angus Dalgleish was called to the witness box.
“I swear by almighty God the evidence I shall give this committee to be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” he said.
Billy Ralph explained that since the professor’s CV is over a hundred pages long, he would abbreviate for the inquiry.
“You are Professor Emeritus at St George’s University of London?”
“Correct.”
“And in your career you have held four senior medical speciality positions, one in internal medicine, virology, immunology and now oncology, correct?”
“Correct.”
“You’ve also been and currently are principal of the Institute of Cancer Vaccines Immunotherapy since the year 2,000 and you’ve published over 500 peer reviewed articles, correct?
“Correct.”
“And your articles have been cited over 20,000 times, correct?”
“Yes.”
“You’ve given presentations to the All Party Parliamentary Committee in the UK, is that correct?
“Correct.”
“And you’ve been invited by Senator Ron Johnson and RFK Jr to present to the US Congressional Committee on Covid, correct?”
“Correct.”
Opening his series of questions, Billy Ralph set the scene by asking if there was a single consensus among medics concerning covid during 2020 and 2021?
“No. They tried to make out there was a single consensus but there was anything but a single consensus and it was obfuscated by such phrases as ‘following the science’ when no science was followed,” he said.
One of the most important exercises in challenging the presentation of a single consensus he said, was the Great Barrington Declaration, which he was one of the first to sign.
“This challenged the whole narrative of consensus and it was basically shouted down in the UK parliament by Matt Hancock and others because they had already decided what they were going to do and this was rather inconvenient,” he said.
Prof Dalgleish told the inquiry that the declaration - now with almost 1 million signatures - implied there was no need for the population to be ‘rescued by vaccines’ because herd immunity was far more important.
“This was something that was obvious,” he said. “But we were essentially shouted down.”
The professor noted the Diamond Princess cruise ship as an important ‘petri dish experiment’ that showed the virus was airborne, that of those who got covid very few became ill and even fewer died. Those that did were over 70, he said.
“This showed early on that restrictions need not be applied and covid should have been treated like any other airborne respiratory virus,” he said.
The professor was scathing in his criticism of the use of masks and lockdowns.
“A whole generation of children were affected by lockdowns,” he said and these effects can be seen today right up to college age students. He said lockdowns caused massive societal damage and raised the issue of suicides linked to lockdowns, noting that isolation is not natural or beneficial for society.
“Humans are social animals,” he said.
"I personally am aware of four suicides during lockdown, one was a close friend."
This information may well have touched a nerve with Billy Ralph, who has written previously about an attempt he made on his own life on July 25 2022. What emerged from that point on, he wrote, was ‘not the same person and certainly not the same doctor.’
Amid the legal setting drama of revelations from Prof Dalgleish on the topics of the suppresion of ivermectin as treatment, vaccines as gene therapy, booster shots causing cancer, continued censorship, Pfizer lobbying of journal editors in a bid to hold market value, this Substack was reading posts in a Whatsapp conversation among injured Irish vaccine recipients, who have no help, no acknowledgement and no means of support.
It is his perhaps his personal understanding of this damage that prompted Professor Dalgleish to become animated in his scathing remarks on vaccines as gene therapies that integrate into people’s DNA.
"The very concept of using this was absolutely heinous" he said of mRNA technology.
The tweets posted by Billy Ralph between October 2020 and June 2022 were critical of several aspects of official covid public health policy – in particular, the vaccination of children.
On that topic, Prof Dalgleish declared robustly:
“Children should never have been vaccinated.” He said there were no safety checks completed and that he has lost faith in the MHRA, the UK’s medicines and healthcare regulatory authority.
“I have lost total faith in all the authorities particularly the MHRA,” he said.
The professor raised the issue of excess deaths and the signing of the Hope Accord by more than 65,000 medics, scientists and members of the public calling for the suspension of mRNA ‘vaccines.’
In lively exchanges with barrister Neasa Bird, BL for the IMC committee, Professor Dalgleish pointed to interference by pharmaceutical companies amounting to censorship that continues today. He said a paper he has worked on based on his own cancer patients that received booster shots will be published imminently, but it’s release is being hampered by Pfizer.
He said giving boosters to cancer patients was “unbelievably negligent” because the vaccine only reponds to the original variant, he said.
"There is no way these vaccines should be given to cancer patients" Prof Dalgleish said.
”Is your view shared by most oncologists in the UK?” Ms Bird asked.
"It is not a mainstream view but it is rapidly becoming one," he replied.
His scientific paper that is ‘coming down the line’ will show evidence of boosters linked to cancer, the professor said.
"The more vaccines you have the more likely you are to go down with cancer," he said.
“I can assure you that Pfizer does not want these pre-prints published. They are lobbying editors to label it as ‘misinformation’. Pfizer do not want their market interfered with," he said.
Breaking for lunch, the hearing was due to resume with Billy Ralph's second witness, NHS pathologist, doctor, co chair of HART group and author of two books on covid, Dr Clare Craig.
However, it emerged over lunch that Dr Craig, who was due to appear via videolink, would not be available for the afternoon session. Adjourning proceedings for today, the committee selected the date of May 18 to resume with Dr Craig’s evidence and closing submissions from both sides.
This Substack live tweeted proceedings in detail earlier and readers can follow that thread here.
Irish Times coverage of the hearing is online now and readers can see that report here.
There is much more detail to parse through and since today’s proceedings may be the closest we get to an actual covid inquiry, I will return to the topic again before May 18.
Prior to the opening of this morning’s session, at morning Mass, this Substack learned that today is the Feast of St Joseph the Worker, marking the dignity of human work, equity and fairness.
Is that a coincidence?
Pope John Paul II put forward a strangely apt explanation of the concept in his encyclical Laborem Exercens.
“… the Church considers it her task always to call attention to the dignity and rights of those who work, to condemn situations in which that dignity and those rights are violated, and to help to guide (social) changes so as to ensure authentic progress by man and society.”
Thanks to those that support and share this work - much appreciated.
Previously:
Great coverage.
Very important information.
A record for the archives Louise - very important because we will never revert to MSM as it just cannot be trusted.
At this stage many of us who once trusted the medical profession now have difficulty in believing that a virus is a thing- it appears more & more to be creation of the pharmaceutical/medical fraternity to sell vaxines etc.
Meanwhile, a record from our
own archives.
MONAGHAN TOWN
THIS RECOLLECTION OF EVENTS SURROUNDING AN IRISH PARAMEDIC'S EXPERIENCE IN 2020 WAS RELAYED TO SOME 20 INTERESTED PERSONS IN LATE 2022.
Sean (not his real name) found himself drifting in to a local Chapel, to find solace & a semblance of peace of mind as he tried to grapple with what he witnessed in his job as a paramedic in 2020.
Initially he and his colleagues were warned about "the surge", an expected unstoppable wave of extremely serious respiratory conditions known as covid 19, trumpeted incessantly on all mainstream media outlets after March 2020. This "highly transmittable" often fatal condition, according to practically all Western governments, newspapers & TV channels was causing people to drop dead on Chinese streets, to cause mass burials in northern Italy and the filling up of hospitals right across Europe, the US, Australia & much of Asia. Such the like had never been witnessed before.
As Sean & his colleagues sat out the initial delay in the arrival of the surge, they found themselves the subject of a bonanza of take away food offerings, presented by fast food owners, grateful for heroes like Sean & his colleagues, as they manned the front lines in defiance of their own personal risk. Bravery like this deserved to be rewarded and gestures were abundant as were the offerings. Indeed the paramedics were no little embarrassed by the generosity. Days moved in to weeks and the surge still hadn't shown its ugly head. What did show up however were suicides, too often involving young people. This was lockdown time - a human meltdown coinciding with the tightening control over the lives of an anxiety ridden people. His crew was called to 14 such cases during this period, something completely out of touch with normality.
Aside from this, two incidences troubled Sean. The bizarre circumstances indicated that all was not as it was presented by the combined forces of government & media. (One well known writer has labelled this force "the combine")
Sean described how he was called to collect a patient in a Connolly hospital. This involved walking through a "covid" ward, the sort of ward that was habitually described as overflowing - and indeed that's exactly as a news bulletin described the hospital's covid facility. Sean & his colleague feared the worst, but the fear was unfounded. The covid ward consisted of 4 patients, one on his phone, one asleep and the other two relaxed & sitting on the side of the bed. Two nurses just outside the ward were also relaxed & chatting. Sean's surprise at the empty beds was met with a "shur you know yourself" response from an unconcerned nurse.
The second incident concerned a doctor who he heard on local radio outlining a terrible situation at his place of work, it was beyond his ability to cope, such was the surge of covid cases. When confronted by Sean in his empty clinic the doctor's response was to refer to a "script" he was advised to follow. He was quite relaxed about it all.
Sean did eventually notice a surge. But this came about after the release of the vaxine to the public, a surge in heart attacks & strokes. In each report he made reference to the vaxine, if the patient was able to confirm if they had it recently. His department head disapproved of this association being recorded but Sean was not to be budged. Sean soon found himself summoned to headquarters office where a mystery official, whom Sean refers to as "the man in black" made it clear that this association between heart attacks & vaxines was not something the organisation appreciated. Sean was to desist.
Sean found this visit as somewhat sinister. He also found his position as a paramedic untenable and sought to resign. He had been unhappy with the pressure being applied to get injected with the experimental solution described as a vaxine - and noted that he found himself being pressurised to get vaccinated in the week before he left
Sean felt his story was worth telling & indeed it was. This summation of his ordeal as a paramedic dealing with this situation,will serve the Irish people in future as a true record of bizarre circumstances following the fanaticism of the covid 19 declaration. The Irish health service lost all sense of reason, operating with the Irish government and a complicit media, a trilogy of deceit.
Appreciation is due to this ex paramedic for relaying his experiences at this time.
Vouched for accuracy with the ex paramedic.