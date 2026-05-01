Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Jean Murray's avatar
Jean Murray
1d

Great coverage.

Very important information.

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1 reply by Louise Roseingrave
jer Savage's avatar
jer Savage
19h

A record for the archives Louise - very important because we will never revert to MSM as it just cannot be trusted.

At this stage many of us who once trusted the medical profession now have difficulty in believing that a virus is a thing- it appears more & more to be creation of the pharmaceutical/medical fraternity to sell vaxines etc.

Meanwhile, a record from our

own archives.

MONAGHAN TOWN

THIS RECOLLECTION OF EVENTS SURROUNDING AN IRISH PARAMEDIC'S EXPERIENCE IN 2020 WAS RELAYED TO SOME 20 INTERESTED PERSONS IN LATE 2022.

Sean (not his real name) found himself drifting in to a local Chapel, to find solace & a semblance of peace of mind as he tried to grapple with what he witnessed in his job as a paramedic in 2020.

Initially he and his colleagues were warned about "the surge", an expected unstoppable wave of extremely serious respiratory conditions known as covid 19, trumpeted incessantly on all mainstream media outlets after March 2020. This "highly transmittable" often fatal condition, according to practically all Western governments, newspapers & TV channels was causing people to drop dead on Chinese streets, to cause mass burials in northern Italy and the filling up of hospitals right across Europe, the US, Australia & much of Asia. Such the like had never been witnessed before.

As Sean & his colleagues sat out the initial delay in the arrival of the surge, they found themselves the subject of a bonanza of take away food offerings, presented by fast food owners, grateful for heroes like Sean & his colleagues, as they manned the front lines in defiance of their own personal risk. Bravery like this deserved to be rewarded and gestures were abundant as were the offerings. Indeed the paramedics were no little embarrassed by the generosity. Days moved in to weeks and the surge still hadn't shown its ugly head. What did show up however were suicides, too often involving young people. This was lockdown time - a human meltdown coinciding with the tightening control over the lives of an anxiety ridden people. His crew was called to 14 such cases during this period, something completely out of touch with normality.

Aside from this, two incidences troubled Sean. The bizarre circumstances indicated that all was not as it was presented by the combined forces of government & media. (One well known writer has labelled this force "the combine")

Sean described how he was called to collect a patient in a Connolly hospital. This involved walking through a "covid" ward, the sort of ward that was habitually described as overflowing - and indeed that's exactly as a news bulletin described the hospital's covid facility. Sean & his colleague feared the worst, but the fear was unfounded. The covid ward consisted of 4 patients, one on his phone, one asleep and the other two relaxed & sitting on the side of the bed. Two nurses just outside the ward were also relaxed & chatting. Sean's surprise at the empty beds was met with a "shur you know yourself" response from an unconcerned nurse.

The second incident concerned a doctor who he heard on local radio outlining a terrible situation at his place of work, it was beyond his ability to cope, such was the surge of covid cases. When confronted by Sean in his empty clinic the doctor's response was to refer to a "script" he was advised to follow. He was quite relaxed about it all.

Sean did eventually notice a surge. But this came about after the release of the vaxine to the public, a surge in heart attacks & strokes. In each report he made reference to the vaxine, if the patient was able to confirm if they had it recently. His department head disapproved of this association being recorded but Sean was not to be budged. Sean soon found himself summoned to headquarters office where a mystery official, whom Sean refers to as "the man in black" made it clear that this association between heart attacks & vaxines was not something the organisation appreciated. Sean was to desist.

Sean found this visit as somewhat sinister. He also found his position as a paramedic untenable and sought to resign. He had been unhappy with the pressure being applied to get injected with the experimental solution described as a vaxine - and noted that he found himself being pressurised to get vaccinated in the week before he left

Sean felt his story was worth telling & indeed it was. This summation of his ordeal as a paramedic dealing with this situation,will serve the Irish people in future as a true record of bizarre circumstances following the fanaticism of the covid 19 declaration. The Irish health service lost all sense of reason, operating with the Irish government and a complicit media, a trilogy of deceit.

Appreciation is due to this ex paramedic for relaying his experiences at this time.

Vouched for accuracy with the ex paramedic.

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