Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Fr Sean Sheehy's avatar
Fr Sean Sheehy
4d

Thank you, Louise, for your objective reporting on this matter where justice is being challenged once again by the supposed upholders of justice.

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Patrick Morrissey's avatar
Patrick Morrissey
4d

Thank you, Louise, for helping to keep Billy's case in the public eye. I was there to support Billy at an earlier part of the hearings and he has been acquiting himself very well. It will be wonderful to have such high calibre people such as Professor Dalgleish and Dr Claire Craig testifying on behalf of Billy. It shows that we are not isolated mavericks with daft ideas but rather part of an international movement consisting of the most accomplished scientists and doctors who are blowing the whistle on the "countermeasures".

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