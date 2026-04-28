Two international experts are set to give evidence before the Irish Medical Council in defence of Dr Billy Ralph this week. Renowned cancer specialist Angus Dalgleish, Professor of Oncology at St George’s, University of London and specialist Diagnostic Pathologist Dr Clare Craig are due to appear at a resumed fitness to practise inquiry on Friday.

Last month at the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group on Pandemic Response and Recovery, Prof Dalgleish called for an urgent investigation into aggressive cancers and cancer relapses linked to covid boosters.

“In my opinion, this is no longer a hypothesis. The data are in. The mechanisms are understood. The signal is screaming. It is time to act,” he said.

Dr Clare Craig is the author of two books on the topic of covid and mRNA jabs, Expired - Covid, the Untold story and her latest book, Spiked - a Shot in the Dark published last December.

Drawing on official data, clinical trials, and historical lessons, Spiked examines how a single medical intervention became untouchable – elevated above scrutiny, even as ethical cornerstones like informed consent and bodily autonomy were quietly sidelined.

The hearing into allegations of professional misconduct against the Wexford GP is due to enter its fourth day on Friday, when Dr Billy Ralph will re-enter the witness box to answer questions about tweets he posted on X (formerly Twitter) between October 2020 and June 2022.

The Irish Medical Council committee consisting of Chairman Paul Harkin, Jill Long and Dr Liam Conroy, are tasked with deciding whether Dr Ralph’s criticisms of the response to Covid - particularly the vaccination programme - amount to professional misconduct.

Previously, on day three of the hearing, Dr Ralph made an application to have the case struck out on multiple grounds, including the lack of any clinical harm or adverse outcomes for patients. This application was considered but not accepted by the committee and the hearing continued. Dr Ralph set out his defense by reading his own statement into the record.

“My primary responsibility has always been to my patients, their welfare, their dignity and my duty to exercise professional judgment on their behalf this. This has included a responsibility to practise evidence-based medicine, especially where matters are complex or evolving, and not simply to adopt a single prevailing position without question,” he said. “At the outset, I accepted the public health advice that was being given. I adjusted my practice accordingly, including closing my doors and following the guidance as it stood at that time. However, as the pandemic progressed, I began to have concerns about certain aspects of public health response and the wider management of the situation. Before expressing those concerns publicly, I sought to raise them through what I understood to be appropriate professional and institutional channels,” he said.

Dr Ralph told the hearing that he wrote more than 70 emails to public health representatives, media outlets and politicians while attempting to engage with colleagues.

“It was in that context that I began to express my views more publicly, including through written articles and social media,” he said. “There was at the time a range of views among medical professions, internationally, in relation to aspects of Covid-19 policy and management. And my comments reflected my interpretation of the available evidence within the broader landscape of professional debate. The statements referred to in the Notice of Inquiry reflect views I held at the time on issue such as lockdowns, masks and vaccination policy. Some of those views were strongly expressed,” Dr Ralph said.

Over the course of several hours on March 27 last, Dr Ralph answered a series of questions put to him by barrister Neasa Bird BL for the CEO of the Irish Medical Council (IMC) arising from tweets he posted on X.

This exchange allowed for a legal record to be made of multiple critical issues including excess deaths, the altered official meaning of the word ‘pandemic,’ and the gene altering nature of ‘covid vaccines.’

“Pandemic”

Ms Bird questioned Dr Ralph on the following tweet, posted November 26 2020.

“There is no pandemic just a lot of misguided fascist professionals who have lost the run of themselves.”

Neasa Bird: So doctor, how do we square that with you acknowledging that there was a pandemic, but you are now telling members of the public, anyone who might read the tweet, that there is no pandemic?

Billy Ralph: Okay. I have been practising medicine 32 years, and for most of that time the definition of a pandemic contained the phrases “huge numbers of deaths and illnesses”. That was the definition prior to 2009. And it was conveniently changed to take out “huge numbers of deaths and illnesses”, and we won’t go into the reasons why it was taken out, but there are economic as well as medical reasons.

So, what we were experiencing in 2020 were not huge numbers of deaths. There weren’t huge number of deaths. If you look at the Society of Actuaries, their numbers of excess deaths that year is approximately 50. And if you -- the CSO have a slightly different number. And the OECD stated “we no excess deaths in that year”.

So how does no excess deaths fit with the previous definition, that I know the pandemic to be, which is huge numbers of deaths? Where were all the deaths?

Vaccination

Neasa Bird: Did you vaccinate any children in your practice?

Billy Ralph: Not with the covid vaccine. And actually it is not a vaccine. That’s a definition change, back to the pandemic definition change, so we are into subtleties of language here; it is not a vaccine, it is a piece of mRNA in a lipid nanoparticle, which actually is a piece of genetic material.

Neasa Bird: Okay. And you tweeted various tweets concerning vaccination and children, we can see these set out at page 7 of the Notice of Inquiry. You said (via tweet): “Your children do not need this product. Pfizer, the government and their puppet masters need you to get it. I will not be giving this to children in my practice.”

Billy Ralph: I am actually quite proud of that tweet.

Neasa Bird: And is that just in relation to the Pfizer vaccine, or was it your view that children shouldn’t get any of the vaccines for Covid-19?

Billy Ralph: SARS-CoV-2 infection was a very low risk to a healthy child. These “vaccines”, in inverted commas, were rushed through, never been given before, and developed in a very, very short period of time. The average length of time for a development of a vaccine is somewhere like ten years. This was apparently rushed through in less than a year.

…So, naturally, a novel product, rushed through, which is mislabeled as a vaccine, when in fact it’s a piece of genetic material, and it’s supposed to be given to children who are at very low risk, under the spurious guise of protecting elderly people in the population, you do not -- in medicine, you do not use the treatment of one individual to protect another individual. The treatments of an individual are for the individual. This spreading indications for the use of a pharmaceutical product is obscene.

‘A Million Questions’

Shortly before 4pm, Ms Bird indicated that she had completed her cross-examination of Dr Ralph. The session was running out of time but Chairman Paul Harkin said he had 'a million questions' to put to the witness. It was agreed by all parties that the inquiry should resume at a later date and Friday May 1st was subsequently selected.

It is understood that Prof Angus Dalgleish will appear at Friday’s hearing in person while Dr Clare Craig will appear via videolink.

The inquiry is scheduled to resume at 10am, at the Irish Medical Council, Kingram House, Dublin 2.

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