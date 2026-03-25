Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
7h

There is also a vibe going on here with the ¨New Irish¨ judging the replaced or old Irish, which should not be lost on anyone. The optics here are deliberate. The show trial will continue with its pre-scripted outcome. Shut up and get in line with the new world order.

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Fr Sean Sheehy's avatar
Fr Sean Sheehy
5h

Thank God for doctors like Dr. Ralph who make the wellbeing of their patients their first priority in their practice and as a result thoroughly examine the possible impacts of drugs pushed by pharmaceutical companies so that their proposed cure is not worse than the disease. All GPs should follow in his footsteps. Someone said that there are two groups of people in the medical world, namely the healers and the mechanics. The healers focus on addressing the cause of the disease and building up the person's natural immunity while the mechanics focus on the medicating the symptoms. Covid was framed as a "deadly disease" when in fact it was a virus and as a result frightened people into taking a foreign substance into an otherwise healthy body. No one knows the long-term of this untested vaccine.

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