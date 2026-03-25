The expert witness for the Irish Medical Council’s case against Dr Billy Ralph is Treasurer of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP).

Dr Goonewardena is due to give evidence at the Fitness to Practise inquiry into allegations of professional misconduct against Wexford GP Billy Ralph, tomorrow.

Dr Rukshan Goonewardena, who runs a GP practice in Co Cavan, is listed as a current board member of the ICGP, which represents over 5,000 GP’s in Ireland.

Meanwhile, it has emerged the ICGP took a decision in 2024, ‘to gradually reduce its pharmaceutical industry sponsorship over the next 10 years, aiming to eliminate all sponsorship by 2034.’

Dr Goonewardena runs a GP clinic in Ballyjamesduff, County Cavan.

He is the second expert witness assigned to the case. He will present his report to the IMC committee tomorrow, where Billy Ralph will have the opportunity to cross examine him. His report is based on a selection of Billy Ralph’s posts on Twitter (now X) between October 2020 and June 2022. His report is a response to a detailed directive of instructions issued by the IMC CEO in relation to allegations against Dr Ralph.

A central focus of Dr Ralph’s critical commentary on social media was the policy to mass vaccinate the Irish population with an untested gene therapy product. His comments were particularly critical of the decision to vaccinate children.

On 14 December 2021 he tweeted:

“I will not be injecting any child with this completely untried product in this cohort. 27 years of practice I have never seen an experimental product used on children. Especially for a condition that holds less risk than the treatment. Smacks of regulatory and moral capture.”

On May 18 2024, at the Annual General Meeting of the ICGP, members voted ‘to gradually reduce its pharmaceutical industry sponsorship over the next 10 years, aiming to eliminate all sponsorship by 2034.’

A report on the British Medical Journal Drugs and Therapeutics Bulletin states:

“At its annual general meeting in May, the Irish College of general practitioners (GPs) debated whether to stop accepting sponsorship from the pharmaceutical industry.”

One of the key learning points listed is the adverse effects of pharmaceutical engagement upon prescribing doctors:

This means that while the ICGP has identified an existing problem and set about addressing it, sponsorship of the organisation from pharmaceutical companies will continue for another eight years.

On January 3 2022 Dr Billy Ralph tweeted the following comment, for which he is facing allegations of professional misconduct.

“The science clearly indicates that for children these shots are all risk and absolutely no benefit. What self respecting doctor would knowingly do this to children for €25 a shot?”

‘Momentous Step’

The topic of adverse effects of pharmaceutical funding is further developed in an article published on Health Action International. This organisation in an Amsterdam-based, non-profit NGO founded in 1981 ‘that works to expand global access to essential medicines and improve their rational use.’

The article, published on September 18 2024, was written by two members of the ICGP, Dr. Kieran Harkin and Prof. Susan Smith and Dr. James Larkin, a Postdoctoral Researcher at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

They describe this vote (73% of members voted in favour) as ‘a momentous step,’ reducing pharma funding from €118,000 in 2023 to €0 in 2034.

“An organisation representing over 5,000 GPs in Ireland decided to enter a process to bring pharma funding from €118,000 in 2023 to €0 in 2034, reducing by 10% every year in between.”

Dr. Kieran Harkin, when proposing the motion, summarised the rationale with the phrase: ‘there is no such thing as a free lunch’- and asked attendees ‘what is the true cost of lunch and who is actually paying for it?’”

The authors describe how they presented evidence in proposing their motion ahead of the ICGP vote, including evidence of ‘unrestricted’ pharma funding in Ireland that provided influence over prescribing practices. Critically, the doctors presented evidence dating back to 2017 that showed pharma funding is associated with ‘inappropriately increased prescribing rates.’

Most importantly, we emphasised the finding of a 2017 systematic review that engagement between pharmaceutical companies and prescribers is associated with inappropriately increased prescribing rates, lower prescribing quality, and increased prescription costs. The fact sheet also discussed ‘unrestricted funding’, the type of funding that a lot of healthcare organisations, including the ICGP receive. Additionally, two of the members of our working group had done some research which found that, in Ireland, ‘unrestricted’ grants provided companies with indirect influence over educational activities and opportunities to market to GPs.

The authors note that ‘timing’ played a significant role in the success of their motion to reduce ICGP pharma funding as by 2024 it was ‘drying up.’

“We came to the college at a time of financial stability and there was anecdotal evidence that pharmaceutical industry funding for primary care was ‘drying up.’ Ultimately, 73% of attendees voting in favour of the motion,” they wrote.

The doctors are hopeful this ‘momentous step’ will prompt other groups representing medical interests to follow their example.

Dr Rukshan Goonewardena, the expert witness in the Irish Medical Council CEO’s legal case against Billy Ralph, was appointed Treasurer of the ICGP in 2020. In an Irish Examiner article published in 2018 he describes a working day at his clinic, which includes ‘special services in the area of women’s health’ and ‘aesthetics consultations’.

At yesterday’s hearing, Dr Ralph told the inquiry that his stance against covid measures and vaccination protocols in Ireland is not an islated one.

He told the committee he is one of eight doctors in Ireland to challenge the government and medical narrative. He said these eight doctors formed a ‘cohesive group’ with a combined service to patients of 250 years.

Dr Ralph asked for a definition of the word ‘undermine,’ upon which the allegations of professional misconduct against him are based.

“Does it mean being critical? Does it mean using robust language?

Does it mean advocating for your patients? Do you choose the guidelines over your patient’s health?” Dr Ralph asked the committee.



Chairperson of the inquiry, Paul Harkin, acknowledged that there was no statutory definition of the word ‘undermine’ and said the committee would apply its ‘natural and ordinary meaning’ in their deliberation.

Freedom of Speech

Barrister for the IMC’s CEO Neasa Bird (daughter of veteran RTE reporter Charlie Bird) acknowledged that Dr Ralph had a constitutional right to freedom of expression, which included questioning strategies adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, she said it was not an absolute right and was one that is subject to public order.

Dr Ralph asked the committee to clarify that none of the allegations are connected to his clinical treatment of patients, noting that the case against him relates solely to his public commentary on Twitter/X.

Ms Bird accepted that none of the allegations related to Dr Ralph’s clinical practise, but said his tweets were “bound up” in his standing and conduct as a medical practitioner.

The information included in this article relating to pharma funding of the ICGP was posted on Twitter/ X by a woman who claims she was harmed by the prescription of the anti-depressant Citalopram.

Yesterday’s inquiry heard that the committee must base their decision on whether or not to sanction Dr Ralph on the highest standard of proof in the legal system - “beyond a reasonable doubt,” the same standard that applies to criminality.

The hearing resumes tomorrow morning at the Irish Medical Council, Kingram House, Dublin at 10am.

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Read through my ‘live tweet’ reportage on yesterday’s session here

Read freelance reporter Sean MacCarthaigh’s comprehensive coverage here

Read Billy Ralph’s account of why he applied to the European Court of Human Rights over his treatment by the Irish Medical Council, below