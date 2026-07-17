Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Fr Sean Sheehy's avatar
Fr Sean Sheehy
Jul 17

Isn't it the task of the doctor to treat his or her patient in a manner that enhances the patient's health both physically and mentally as he or she sees fit and not according to a government so-called health service which can tend to be more politically driven than health driven?

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Paddy Early's avatar
Paddy Early
Jul 17

It’s an absolute disgrace that this IMC has the audacity to proceed with this case. They are the ones that should be on trial for total hypocrisy and total betrayal of Doctors and patients👊

Dr. Pat Morrissey is a hero, a man of courage and integrity just like the others who have been persecuted by this rabble🙏

God bless him and thank him for being a great example of real man at a time when we are surrounded by traitors and wimps🙏

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