Doctor in the Dock for Treating Covid Patients
The case against Dr Pat Morrissey
Inquiry opens at the IMC, Kingram House, Dublin on Tuesday July 21st and is scheduled to run for three days.
The fitness to practice inquiry against Limerick based Dr Patrick Morrissey is set to begin next week. The Adare based GP is facing seven allegations of professional misconduct and poor professional performance brought by the Irish Medical Council (IMC).
Dr Morrissey is the last of the Irish doctors that took a public stance against covid policies and vaccines to appear before the IMC.
A dedicated husband and father of three, Dr Morrissey runs a busy family practice in picturesque Adare, Co Limerick. He continued house calls to ill patients during covid, prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat symptoms and prevent hospitalisations. As a result, Dr Morrissey earned a loyal patient base that continued to grow throughout the covid era.
Dr Morrissey is the only doctor before the IMC facing charges for treating patients. These allegations specifically refer to hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, both of which are known to be effective against covid symptoms.
The allegations
The IMC alleges that Dr Morrissey’s treatment of patients was contrary to prescribing guidelines issued by the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
The IMC further alleges that treating his patients with drugs known to work, which patients were grateful for and which he himself achieved significant results in the treatment of covid symptoms was contrary to the Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics for registered medical practitioners in Ireland. The IMC further alleges that treating his patients with these drugs was ‘not in their best interest.’
The IMC alleges that Dr Morrissey’s treatment of ill patients - which prevented any of his patients entering hospital - ‘did not assist in the efficient and effective use of healthcare resources and was ‘inappropriate.’
Notably, this Substack spoke to two of Dr Morrissey’s patients who took ivermectin for covid symptoms back in 2021 and both reported hugely positive outcomes. One female patient said she felt extremely unwell and felt too weak to walk to her ensuite bathroom but after 24 hours on ivermectin, she felt a marked improvement and was able to take a shower.
In addition, since initiating its case against Dr Morrissey, the former head of the IMC Dr Rita Doyle, has admitted under oath that the HSE knew that hydroxychloroquin was an effective treatment for covid:
Complaints
Alongside actual treatment of patients, the seven allegations against Dr Morrissey include three complaints, one of which has since been withdrawn.
Patient Cathy Horan withdrew her complaint against Dr Morrissey after visiting his surgery and reporting him for not wearing a mask.
It is worth noting that then Taoiseach Micheál Martin had issued the advice that two metre social distancing was required in addition to mask wearing, a feat that is surely impossible for a GP examining patients.
James Fitzgerald took issue with public comments made by Dr Morrissey and his complaint remains.
The IMC issued their own complaint against Dr Morrissey in January 2021 arising out of his social media activity in relation to covid vaccines.
Going Public
In addition to treatment of patients and comments issued on social media, the inquiry will hear of the allegations against Dr Morrissey for his attendance at and speeches issued at two public rallies, in Dublin on October 3 2020 and in Limerick on December 19 2020. In Dublin, Dr Morrissey told those attending the rally that he was using a protocol of hydroxychloroquine, Vitamin D, zinc and azithromycin to treat high risk patients.
He further stated that NPHET were ‘completely out of touch’ and the PCR swab result was ‘meaningless’ due to huge rates of false positive results.
It was this rally speech that launched Dr Morrissey into the public realm and as a result, he was immediately removed from his position on the board of Shannondoc.
In Limerick a few weeks later, Dr Morrissey told a public rally that the covid policies imposed by the government, NPHET and health services was ‘totally evil’. And he issued the following rallying cry that offered hope and inspiration to hundreds of thousands of people across the nation:
“I will not let their ignorance and their greed dictate how I live my life.”
“I would rather die standing than live on my knees.”
Comments on Social Media
Finally, below are some of the social media comments made by Dr Morrissey that the IMC regard as ‘inappropriate’ and which ‘undermined public health guidelines. These relate to the PCR test, the false positive rate, lockdowns, early treatments, the notion of ‘zero covid’ and totalitarianism. Note the stats for improvement attached to ivermecin - a 78% improvement in early use and 46% improvement when used as a late treatment.
Here’s a further selection of the tweets forming part of the allegations:
Speaking to this Substack this morning, Dr Morrissey said that while next week’s inquiry will be an uncomfortable process for him, it is not without value.
“A lot of people have to go through much worse trials than me. The case will act as a marker and a testament of what’s gone on and it will serve as an official record. Marcus (De Brun) and Billy (Ralph) have given me great example in what they’ve done and how they conducted themselves,” he said.
Dr Morrissey is not calling any witnesses at this time but that could change as the inquiry process unfolds.
Late last week the IMC changed the dates of Dr Morrissey’s from July 20th to July 21st.
The case opens at the IMC, Kingram House, Dublin on Tuesday July 21st and is scheduled to run for three days.
Those wishing to send a card, note or words of encouragement can post to Dr Morrissey’s surgery: Adare Medical Centre, Station Road, Adare, Co. Limerick.
Meanwhile, the provisional date set for Dr Billy Ralph’s sanctions hearing is July 28th at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Co Dublin.
Isn't it the task of the doctor to treat his or her patient in a manner that enhances the patient's health both physically and mentally as he or she sees fit and not according to a government so-called health service which can tend to be more politically driven than health driven?
It’s an absolute disgrace that this IMC has the audacity to proceed with this case. They are the ones that should be on trial for total hypocrisy and total betrayal of Doctors and patients👊
Dr. Pat Morrissey is a hero, a man of courage and integrity just like the others who have been persecuted by this rabble🙏
God bless him and thank him for being a great example of real man at a time when we are surrounded by traitors and wimps🙏