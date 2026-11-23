Local authorities across the country will be notified of Cork County Council’s decision to call for a Vaccine Compensation Scheme.

The council approved a motion today requesting An Taoiseach and the Minister for Health to implement a compensation scheme for people injured by vaccines.

Aontú Cllr Peter O’Donoghue from Kilworth, north Cork put forward the motion at County Hall this morning. The motion was not contested by any individual councillor and passed without a vote.

Cllr O’Donoghue’s motion:

“That Cork County Council write to the Taoiseach and to the Minister for Health and request that a Vaccine Compensation Scheme be created in Ireland to compensate those injured by vaccines and compensate the families of loved ones who have died as a result of being administered a vaccine.”

As the meeting got underway, An Taoiseach Micheal Martin was close by, attending a crisis meeting with CUH officials at Caha House, headquarters of the HSE South West Region on the Model Farm Road.

Outside of these meetings, news filtered through of the shock sacking of HSE CEO Anne O’Connor:

Ms O’Connor notified the public of her intention to contest the matter ‘vigorously’; a dangerous position for a government desperately attempting to cover-up the widespread damage caused by the roll out of covid 19 jabs.

Speaking on his motion at County Hall this morning, Cllr Donoghue said the people that require compensation are ‘ordinary people who were encouraged, even severely pressurised to get vaccinated.’

“People like a young man in his twenties, local to me, who contacted me and informed me that he had developed inflammation of the heart ( myocarditis) after his covid vaccine. Who has forked out over €7,000 of his own money in ECGs and MRI scans over the last few years and who still has not regained his health and will now most likely live with that condition for the rest of his life,” Cllr O’Donoghue told the chamber.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill’s department is currently contesting 94 Covid-19 vaccine-related injury claims, Cllr O’Donoghue said.

“A vaccine compensation scheme was recommended here in Ireland 25 years ago. The reality is that 25 years later that scheme is no nearer to being implemented,” he said. “It is a fact which is acknowledged in 18 other European countries, as these countries have vaccine compensation schemes in place with years. But this fact has been ignored in Ireland and those who have been damaged by vaccines have been treated absolutely appallingly.”

The north Cork councillor, who joined Aontu earlier this year, told his colleagues of the cases of covid 19 vaccine injured Janet Collins and Siobhan O’Grady, both of whom have featured on this Substack.

Cllr O’Donoghue urged other councillors across the country to bring the same motion to their own local councils. He requested and was assured that Cork council’s call for a compensation scheme would be communicated to local authorities across the country.

Previously, Cork County Council rejected Cllr O’Donoghue’s call for an inquiry into excess deaths following a motion he tabled in March 2025. At that meeting, councillors deemed such an inquiry ‘premature’ due to the government’s proposed covid inquiry.

Meanwhile, news emerged today of the death of Thalidomide activist Mary Clarken, aged 96. Ms Clarken campaigned for many years for a formal State apology to be made to people impacted by the drug, Thalidomide. Last May, the government committed to issuing an apology (it has not issued an apology.)

The Irish Thalidomide Association said described Mrs Clarken as ‘a tireless advocate.’

“We are heartbroken she never heard the (State) apology,” the ITA said.

Below is Anne O’Connor’s statement regarding her dismissal as HSE CEO:

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