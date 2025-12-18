‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the House, TD’s were voting in favour of debating a Bill decriminalising abortion in Ireland up to birth.

The Oireachtas vote, which was very narrowly defeated, took place in the Dáil shortly after 9pm last night. The final count was 73 votes against the restoration of the order of the decriminilisation Bill, to 71 in favour. The proposed amendment was defeated by just two votes.

The previous night, (Tuesday Dec 16) Paul Murphy TD of People Before Profit (PBP) raised the issue seeking a restoration of the order paper under the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) (Amendment) Bill 2023, seeking a vote on the controversial topic.

The vote last night was followed by a Bill banning fox hunting on the basis of cruelty - also the work of PBP.

This amendment originated with long term pro-abortion campaigner and former TD Brid Smith, who sought the complete decriminalisation of abortion through the Dáil in 2023. As Deputy Murphy notes in his motion, the amendment lapsed on the dissolution of the 33rd Dail. Brid Smith, who considers the legalisation of abortion in Ireland as a highlight of her political career, retired at the last election.

Smith and Murphy, who previously voted against the provision of pain relief for babies undergoing abortion, sought the abolition of the mandatory three-day waiting period and the provision of abortion on request up to the point of foetal ‘viability’ - which is generally understood to be around 24 weeks.

The amendment further sought for the legalisation of abortion on grounds where an ‘abnormality’ could lead to the death of a baby either before birth (already legal) or within a year of birth.

This amounts to a sinister over-reach in that the amendment sought the right for medics to predict the future and to provide legislation for killing babies on that basis. The problem with this is that medics making judgements in this manner are far too often wrong.

It was not just the ‘hard left’ who condoned this grievous abandon of reason last night. Almost fifty per cent of elected Irish officials voted in favour of the restoration of the amendment to the order paper.

Aontú and Independent Ireland TD’s voted against the legislation being restored to the order paper, while Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee voted in favour.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers voted in favour, having previously held pro life views prior to the 2018 vote to repeal Ireland’s ban on abortion.

Representing County Clare, Cathal Crowe TD (FF) and Joe Cooney (FG) voted against, while Timmy Dooley (FF) and Donna McGettigan (SF) voted in favour.

TD’s around the country were contacted by pro-life constituents ahead of last night’s Dail vote, thanks to a notification email from the Pro Life Campaign earlier in the day. Aontu’s Peadar Toibín publicised the issue on X.

Here is how Irish Legal News reported the progression of this proposed legislation through the Dáil in 2023:

“(Smith’s) bill will amend the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 to provide for abortion on request prior to foetal viability; abolish the three-day waiting period for abortion on request; allow for abortion on grounds of fatal foetal abnormality that are likely to lead to the death of the foetus either before or within a year of birth; allow for abortion where there is a risk to the life, or of serious harm to the health, of the pregnant woman; and decriminalise the provision of abortion.”

Here is how Brid Smith is quoted in that report: (emphasis is mine)

“By trying to put off any change until after the next election, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and pro-government independents, who rely disproportionately on the older, anti-choice vote are being absolutely disingenuous and are increasingly leaving women and girls in dangerous situations and forcing them to travel.”

It is worth noting that it was Aontu’s Paul Lawless TD (of Knock, Co Mayo), one of the youngest TD’s in the Dail, was appointed the official Teller against the motion alongside Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae.

This Substack has written multiple articles on abortion and as I mentioned at the Mise Eire festival in Mayo earlier this year, chronic and dangerous media bias did not originate on the covid vaccine issue. However, the two are intricately linked. When Ireland as a country voted to introduce abortion in 2018 it was not just babies’ lives that became suddenly devalued. It was all life.

This is a concept that people may find difficult to grasp since many believed they were voting compassionately. Not so unfortunately. Many were dangerously manipulated to believe they were doing the right thing. That manipulation was perpetrated through the media. The same happened ‘during covid.’

We are now in a position, as of last night, whereby the Dail is split almost 50:50 between people who feel confident enough that they can predict how long another person will live - and will support legislation for killing on that basis - and those who don’t. This is a dangerous game.

The situation becomes increasingly macarbe in light of the recent apology issued by the HSE to a couple who aborted their unborn child under the advice the baby had a ‘fatal foetal abnormality’.

The baby was wrongly diagnosed with Trisomy 18 or Edwards Syndrome - a rare genetic condition - in utero. Interesting to note that this was confirmed via a PCR test conducted in a Glasgow lab which found Trisomy 18 ‘had been detected.’

It subsequently transpired the baby did not have the condition and was ‘healthy.’ The parents were issued an ‘unequivocal apology’ by the HSE earlier this month.

Mayo based priest Fr Brendan Kilcoyne discussed this disturbing issue in stark terms in a recent monologue on his Brendan Option you tube channel.

“A decision was made to kill somebody because they were unwell,” he said. “I really do not mean to be harsh or cruel here.” “They decided to kill the baby. The couple were given that advice and all the indignation seems centered on the fact that a so-called healthy baby was terminated,” he said.

“The fact that the child was healthy or unhealthy, I do not see why that should figure. A human being was killed and was deliberately killed because a decision was made regarding the value of their life.”

He further pointed out:

“Irish law does provide for the termination of healthy pregnancies. You don’t have to have a fatal foetal abnormality to get clipped in Ireland. You can get whacked simply because nobody wants you.” “I am telling you straight that this culture has not just made it’s peace with evil. You are well in past the gates of hell here.”

For a finish, as they say here in Clare, I return now to the timing of last night’s vote, the closest vote of this Dáil term. We are one week away from Christmas.

I wonder, how many of the TD’s and Ministers that voted last night - in favour of an order legislating abortion up to birth - will show up at Mass over Christmas?

How many will receive (sacriligeously) Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Eucharist?

And, how many of the church going ‘faithful’ will see nothing at all wrong with this picture?

