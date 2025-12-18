Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

jer Savage
4d

Follow the money - it seems.

Babies hav body parts that are valuable to the commercial & medical industrial complex, for stem cell treatment in particular.

How we have fallen. Super greed is the new creed. Persons, children, babies are now only a means to more money - feeding the profit & loss account and the corporate balance sheet.

J. P. Bruce
4d

Great report. Many thanks Louise.

I think there is a strong thread that connects covid, cancer, abortions, etc., and it is our need for a medical expert to 'take charge' of our bodies.

No human being (doctor, nurse, etc.) deserves to have the burden of omnipotence placed on their shoulders. Only God is omnipotent. Only God knows the future.

No matter how smart, confident and well-educated that man or woman wearing a white coat and a stethoscope is, he/she is not God.

