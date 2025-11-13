Louise Roseingrave

Paddy Early
3d

There are no secular solutions to the problems of the world!

Solzhenitsyn warned in 1983 that the EU was way worse than communism!

Our Lady has told us this for almost 200 years but laity and clergy ignored all the warnings🤮

The illusion of freedom was marketed by addictions, pushed by TV, internet, NGO’s , Politicians/media etc and has resulted in billions of babies being slaughtered and now the whole woke BS😈

Each of us must turn back to God simplify our lives and resist the lies🙏

The Church “leaders” need to man up speak the truth and be willing to get down and dirty in the spiritual war they have deserted from for 60 years👊

But each human being must choose because eternal life with God is where the real action is🙏

Anne Barr
3d

I am not a Christian but I always love your writings.

