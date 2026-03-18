There’s a hitchhiker on the road, barely visible in the driving rain, the wind howling around him. It’s Saint Patrick’s Day, so I pull over and clear the passenger seat of debris and lower the window.

“I’m hoping to get to Westport,” he says as big wet droplets roll off his face. He is head to toe saturated and surely freezing in this bitter March storm of westerly winds blowing in from the Atlantic through Louisburgh.

He has spent the night camping, God help us, in the fields around Old Head Beach.

The roads are quiet in the grey of early morning as we pass beneath the shadow of The Reek, the Holy Mountain, Croagh Patrick.

On the twenty minute spin he gets a de-brief on how St Patrick used the shamrock to teach the Divine Trinity (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) to our early Christian Irish ancestors.

“Beannachtaí Lá Feile Phadraig,” he repeats after me - the sounds rolling off his tongue like the drops from his face.

I am going to Tuam Cathedral, I tell him, to hear An T-Aifreann as Gaeilge.

“What does it mean? An Tafrann as Gaeilge?”

He’s from Auckland, New Zealand, but must have some Gael in him, the way he’s rattling off Irish like a natural.

It’s Catholic mass in the native language, I reply, before launching into an attempted explanation.

“It just feels that bit more profound, more spiritual, more intimate, oh I don’t know it’s hard to explain…” I trail off, slightly defeated, muttering about more prayers being offered by the Irish as Gaeilge, than the relatively recent imposition of English. “It’s in your blood,” the passenger says, revealing the truth back to me like an old soul from the home country.

The hitchhiker is but a young garsún on a gap year but seems eerily in tune to the world as it unfolds around him. There’s absolutely no way he got a wink of sleep in a flimsy tent in the wild weather of west Mayo last night but ne’er a complaint out of him. He’s looking forward to a hot breakfast and the parade and we shake hands as he climbs out of the car under the clock in Westport, leaving a grand puddle on the seat in his wake.

Onwards I go across country to Castlebar, through Ballyhean, Partry, Ballinrobe, Kilmaine and on into Tuam, where An T-Aifreann is taking place in the Cathedral at 10.30am.

“Grásta ár dTiarna Íosa Críost agus grá Dé agus cumann an Spioraid Naoimh libh go léir,” says An Sagart, demonstrating St Patrick’s Holy Trinity and we reply, “Agus leat féin.”

At Communion time we receive Corp Chríost. Above in the gallery, the choir go quiet and the church fills with a haunting fiddle melody. Something I can’t name.

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The last man in line, holding his baby daughter in his arms, drops to his knees to receive on the tongue and then waits for the priest to bless the child before rising and returning to his seat. It’s a beautiful thing to witness, faith intertwined in family.

It gives me hope for the future.

“Lovely to have Mass in Irish,” I say to the lady in the seat behind me as I get up to leave.

“Tis but they can’t understand a word and isn’t it a pity,” says she, adding,

“Are you visiting?”

I came over from Louisburgh, I tell her and she’s smiling then.

“And I’m from Swinford myself. I’m living over here since before you were born.”

“And are you happy here?”

“I am on match days,” she says. “For the football. You must always shout for your own county, you do that yourself I’m sure?”

“I do,” I smile back, folding the precious Mass leaflet and tucking it into my handbag as the woman’s daughter joins her in the pew.

“Bye then,” I say. “Hup Mayo,” and she lets out a conspiratorial giggle.

“Don’t encourage her!” says the daughter.

Out in the porch a crowd is gathered, waiting out a particularly vicious spill of sleeting rain. I’m an outsider here, I know no one, so I pull up my hood and head for the car.

The menfolk of Tuam are out sliding barriers into place along the narrow streets under tricolour bunting as I exit out of town. Normally I’d be home in Clare, watching the great Kilfenora parade move along Cathedral Street, but not this year.

On the road between Tuam and Ballinrobe, just before the county border with Mayo, someone has bedecked an old stone cross monument with a tricolour garland. I’ve never spotted this cross before so I pull over and walk back.

It’s a memorial to a young man from Louisburgh, TJ Prendergast of the West Mayo Brigade, the 4th West Division of the IRA. An internet search this evening tells me his parents lived down the road, on Bridge Street. At nineteen years of age, TJ died on active service on July 2 1922, killed in what the monument calls the Blindwell Ambush. The roadside cross was erected by ‘his comrades.’ He and his brigade would have trained together in the lead up to the War of Independence, climbing Croagh Patrick in the dark of night, reciting the Rosary.

Further along the road between Ballinrobe and Castlebar there’s a turn off for Ballintubber Abbey, which boasted an 800 year history of continuous mass, until the dreaded covid put the kibosh on it.

This is where the priest hunter ‘Sean na Sagart’ was active during Penal Times, earning £100 per clergy head or more, depending on rank. John Mullowney was born in nearby Ballyhean in 1690. Facing the gallows for horse theft and petty criminality, he struck a deal with his would-be executioners in order to avoid hanging, by hunting priests that refused to take an oath to the English Crown. The local lake in Ballintubber is known Loch na gCeann or the Lake of the Heads, where the despised Sean na Sagart reportedly disposed of his lucrative loot.

Ballintubber Abbey was burnt by Cromwellian forces in 1653 but the attack was only partially successful. The fire claimed the timber roof but the stone-vaulted roofs of the chancel, the four side chapels, and the old sacristy remained intact.

In the side chapel to the right of the altar, there is Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, meaning we get to sit in the presence of Jesus and contemplate the faith of those people that gathered in actual grave danger to participate in the mass, despite the risk of death.

It’s just me and one other lady, on this Saint Patrick’s Day 2026 and after a while she has nodded off in the gentle warmth of an electric storage heater fixed to the whitewashed stone walls. We are a far cry now from celebrating mass in a freezing roofless chapel under threat of death and look at the cut of us. I actually love that she’s asleep because those are the best naps, resting in the arms of the angels in the company of Jesus. I take up a pen and write out petitions for all those I am praying for at the moment, including those affected by a horrible tragedy that has unfolded in Lahinch over the weekend.

Passing back through Wesport town, oblivious crowds are dispersing after the parade festivities and in a few minutes I’m on the road heading west along Clew Bay to the base of the Holy Mountain. I park up and take my coat up the steps to say a prayer at St Patrick’s Statue.

Coming down the steps toward me is a young boy shouting back to his mother.

“Mam! Stop taking photos!”

Mam has a suspiciously smooth brow and is hurrying down the steps after her son.

“Did you climb to the top?” I ask him and he replies a solid ‘Yes.’

“You did not,” she states matter of factly and lifts her eyes to Heaven.

Ascending the steps Saint Patrick’s statue emerges behind the fragrant yellow gorse and here a little miracle happens. The clouds disperse and the saint himself is bathed in a kind of celestial light while the sun hovers over the top of the Reek, a silvery radiant disc.

I recite one Ar nAthair for our patron saint and dip the tips of my fingers in the font of holy water.

Beannachtaí Lá Féile Padraig, my little pilgrimage is complete.

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