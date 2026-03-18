Louise Roseingrave

Louise Roseingrave

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Angela Gowing's avatar
Angela Gowing
8d

Great article and perfect for St Patricks Day.

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Donal Deroiste's avatar
Donal Deroiste
8d

Maith thú Louise. Molaim do obair agus an grá agat don teanga binn ár sínsear. Dónal

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